Sports

RACIAL INJUSTICE-NBA

NBA prepares to restart after protest pause

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA playoffs are set to resume Saturday, after the league and the National Basketball Players Association detailed the commitments that made players comfortable continuing the postseason.

In a joint statement released Friday, the sides say they will immediately establish a social justice coalition, made up of players, coaches and owners, that would focus on issues such as voting access and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.

Play stopped Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the court for their playoff game against Orlando to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and acts of racial injustice. There have been no games since, while players met among themselves and with coaches and owners before an agreement to resume was reached. All 13 teams remaining in the postseason scheduled practice Friday.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MLB

MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson, calls for justice continue

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball observed a Jackie Robinson Day like no other Friday, with teams celebrating a man who broke the sport’s color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947 while the racial reckoning continued.

Ten baseball games were postponed over two days as some teams joined other sports like the NBA, WNBA and MLS in protesting social injustice.

Jackie Robinson Day is usually on April 15, but the celebration was moved to Aug. 28 this season to accommodate the COVID-19-altered schedule, which started in late July. The date was chosen because it is the anniversary of the March on Washington in 1963 and also the day in 1945 when Dodgers GM Branch Rickey met with Robinson to discuss breaking the color barrier.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone broke down in tears during a media briefing and left the room when he was asked about his two Black adopted sons Friday. He returned a few minutes later, still shaken. He said it’s been a heartbreaking year and prays things will be better.

In other MLB news:

— A diversity report finds that Major League Baseball showed a modest increase in its overall hiring practices. The improvement is attributed to gender diversity. A study released Friday by the University of Central Florida gives MLB a letter grade of B. The grade for racial hiring dropped slightly from a year ago to a B-plus while gender hiring increased to a C. Only 7.5% of opening day rosters consisted of Black players, the lowest percentage the study has recorded since it was started in 1991. The Seattle Mariners had nine Black players on its roster, tops in the majors.

—The Chicago White Sox have acquired speedy outfielder Jarrod Dyson in a trade with Pittsburgh and reinstated Nick Madrigal from the 10-day injured list. Dyson is batting just .157 this season, but he swiped 30 bags last year. He won the World Series in 2015 with Kansas City and could serve as a valuable pinch runner for Chicago as it chases its first playoff appearance since 2008.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-COLTS PLAN

Colts return to practice with plan to combat injustices

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts returned to practice Friday — with a plan and a purpose.

They want to help end racial and social injustice. After spending Thursday discussing the issues instead of working out, the Colts suited up, worked out and announced the four issues they intend to focus on this season: voter registration and access to polling places; food drives for low-income local families; showing more support for Indianapolis Public Schools; and helping improve community-police engagement.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR plans to race, Wallace says fight for racial equality goes on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR drivers don’t plan to skip tomorrow night’s race at Daytona International Speedway to raise awareness of social and racial injustices. But Bubba Wallace, the only fulltime Black driver in the Cup Series, says that decision should not be interpreted as “turning away from the dark and evil acts that have taken over our nation.”

The 26-year-old Wallace has been a leader in pushing NASCAR for more diversity and its recent ban on the Confederate flag at racetracks. He was the first driver to address any action potentially planned at Daytona as other sports leagues have reacted to the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

Other racing series also pressed ahead this week, including IndyCar in Illinois and Formula One in Belgium, where six-time champion Lewis Hamilton — the only Black driver in F1 — said he had no plans to sit out.

NHL PLAYOFFS-SCHEDULE CHANGES

NHL playoffs to resume this weekend

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL’s second-round playoff series will resume this weekend with three games each on Saturday and Sunday after players prompted the league to postpone two days of action to protest racial injustice.

In the NHL’s Eastern Conference hub city of Toronto, Tampa Bay and Boston will play Game 4 of their series at noon EDT Saturday, followed by Philadelphia and the New York Islanders playing Game 3 at 7 p.m. EDT. Vegas and Vancouver will play Game 3 of their series at 9:45 p.m. EDT in the West hub city of Edmonton, Alberta.

On Sunday, in Edmonton, Colorado and Dallas will play Game 4 of their series at 6 p.m. EDT followed by Vegas and Vancouver set to play at 10:30 p.m. EDT Philadelphia and the New York Islanders will play in Toronto at 8 p.m. EDT.

The postponements of four games to be played Thursday and Friday have led the NHL to push back the potential completion of the second-round schedule by as many as two days should three of the series require a Game 7.

Dallas and Colorado and Vegas and Vancouver are both scheduled to play Game 7 on Sept. 4, if necessary. Game 7 of the Philadelphia-Islanders series is scheduled for Sept. 5.

The playoffs will then shift to Edmonton, where the conference and Stanley Cup finals will be played.

MLB-NEWS

Tigers, Twins have doubleheader postponed because of weather

UNDATED (AP) — Friday’s doubleheader between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins has been postponed because of bad weather.

The teams now have a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday that allows them to make up one of Friday’s two games. The other is being made up as part of a doubleheader at Minnesota on Sept. 4. The Tigers will be the designated home team for that makeup game.

The Tigers and Twins had two games scheduled Friday after both teams decided not to play the series opener Thursday night amid athlete protests for racial justice. A doubleheader was scheduled for Friday, but the weather wouldn’t cooperate. There was a delay of over an hour before the postponement was announced.

In other MLB news:

— The Yankees have placed right fielder Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured with a strained left calf just days after the star slugger returned. Judge was activated Wednesday but aggravated the injury in a game at Atlanta and was removed in the sixth inning. He was added back to the IL on Friday before the opener of a doubleheader against the Mets. New York promoted top outfield prospect Estevan Florial to be the 29th man, batting the 22-year-old seventh and starting him in center field.

— The Chicago White Sox acquired speedy outfielder Jarrod Dyson in a trade with Pittsburgh on Friday and reinstated Nick Madrigal from the 10-day injured list. Dyson is batting just .157 this season, but he swiped 30 bags last year. He won the World Series in 2015 with Kansas City and could serve as a valuable pinch runner for Chicago as it chases its first playoff appearance since 2008. The White Sox sent international signing bonus pool money to the last-place Pirates for the 36-year-old Dyson.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

AP Source: Big Ten working on multiple options for football

UNDATED (AP) — Big Ten coaches, athletic directors and medical personnel are working on multiple plans for staging a football season — including one that would have the league kicking off as soon as Thanksgiving weekend.

A person with direct knowledge of the conference’s discussions told The Associated Press the conference is in the early stages of a complicated process that also involves broadcast partners and possible neutral site venues.

Any plan will need the approval of university presidents and chancellors. The person told the AP that the Big Ten will only play if certain benchmarks related to the coronavirus — such as transmission rates, testing capacity and availability, and testing accuracy — are met in each of the 11 states that are home to the league’s 14 schools.

The Big Ten announced on Aug. 11 it was postponing its fall football season because of concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pac-12 and some smaller conferences soon followed suit.

The Big Ten and first-year commissioner Kevin Warren have faced pushback and criticism ever since, including a lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska players who want the decision overturned.

In other pandemic-related college sports news:

— Seven members of the Kansas State football team have tested positive for COVID-19 in the first outbreak since the Wildcats convened for summer workouts in June. The Wildcats will continue to practice for the season-opener Sept. 12 against Arkansas State. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman is wary about the first rounds of large-scale testing since students arrived on campus. He said: “It’s going to be difficult, there’s no question. They’re still 18-to-22-year-old college students.”

— Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt canceled practice for the Volunteers after what he called “a few more positive tests.” The Volunteers were scheduled to practice Friday. Pruitt had adjusted the schedule for Saturday to allow his players to take part in an on-campus march against racism. Pruitt says he decided to cancel Friday’s practice with everyone tested again to see where the team is.

— The Atlantic Coast Conference has enhanced its medical protocols for athletes during the season, including testing players for COVID-19 three times a week. The league announced its updated practices from its Medical Advisory Group on Friday and it pertains to football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. The guidelines call for testing three times a week of the team’s opening competition. In football, one of the tests will be administered the day before the game and the next within 48 hours of its conclusion. The ACC said the test done before the game will be done by a third party, chosen by the league office.

— North Carolina State has allowed 12 programs to resume workouts after the school paused all athletics activities earlier this week, but football remains on hold for now. In a statement Friday, athletics director Boo Corrigan said the school plans for another round of testing for the football program and will make a decision on next steps with “additional information available to us.” The school has had to postpone its Sept. 12 game against Virginia Tech for two weeks because of a cluster of cases among Wolfpack athletes.

— A person with knowledge of the situation says Auburn’s football team has canceled its last two practices because of issues related to COVID-19 after positive tests this week. It wasn’t clear how many players, coaches or others tested positive. The Tigers are scheduled to open the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky.

— North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham says the school will begin football and other fall sports without fans at home because of the pandemic. Cunningham says the restriction will last through September for football, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country. In addition, tailgating won’t be allowed on campus. The school has canceled all in-person undergraduate classes in favor of online-only instruction. Coronavirus clusters appeared on campus since students returned for the fall semester.

NFL-SAINTS OWNER-VIRUS

Saints, Pelicans owner Benson tests positive for coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The owner of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gayle Benson hasn’t been hospitalized and has continued to work from home, according to Saints and Pelicans vice president for communications Greg Bensel. He says the 73-year-old Benson hasn’t missed a daily work call with Saints and Pelicans staff and hasn’t missed an NBA or NFL owner call in recent days.

Benson has been sole owner of both New Orleans franchises since her husband, Tom Benson, died in March of 2018.

TENNIS-WESTERN & SOUTHERN

Naomi Osaka into W&S final after calling for racial justice

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka overcame a faulty first serve and reached the finals of the Western & Southern Open on Friday following a one-day break in the tournament prompted by her call for racial justice.

Osaka, the last Top 10 player left in the women’s bracket, sparked the break by announcing she would drop out of the tournament rather than play a semifinal match against Elise Mertens. Oaka will face resurgent Victoria Azarenka, who beat Johanna Konta 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to reach the Western & Southern final for the first time since 2013, when she beat Serena Williams.

In the men’s bracket, Milos Raonic (MEE’-lohsh ROW’-nihch) beat fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6, 6-3 to reach the finals after fighting off a break point in the first set. Raonic was one of the first players to publicly support Naomi’s decision to drop out of the tournament.

The Western & Southern Open was moved from Mason Ohio to the U.S. Open site in Flushing Meadows because of pandemic precautions, creating a two-tournament event without spectators.