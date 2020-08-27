Sports

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SPORTS

Boycotts leave sports schedules up in the air

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA’s board of governors is expected to meet and discuss whether Thursday’s playoff games will be played, after all three games on Wednesday’s schedule were postponed by player protests. NBA players also plan to meet to decide how long the stoppage will last.

The Milwaukee Bucks started a protest movement that spread to other sports when they declined to take the court Wednesday their playoff game against the Orlando Magic following the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin. Before the day was over, three Major League Baseball games, three WNBA games and five Major League Soccer games had been called off.

It’s not clear if more games could be affected. Plans call for the baseball games that were postponed Wednesday to be made up as part of doubleheaders Thursday. Those games are the Cincinnati at Milwaukee, Seattle at San Diego and the Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants.

Several NFL teams have canceled their Thursday practices.

NFL-ALEXANDER-MISSING FATHER

Sheriff: Missing dad of Bengals player found safe in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The missing father of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander turned up early Thursday at a ranger station at a Florida state park.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said in a Twitter post Thursday morning that 65-year-old Jean Alexandre walked up to the ranger station at the Kissimmee (kih-SIH’-mee) Prairie Preserve State Park, which is about 25 miles north of Okeechobee in central Florida. He was reported to be in good health and will be reunited with this family.,

Alexandre, a Haitian immigrant who uses a French spelling of the family’s surname, went missing after going to pick palmetto berries Monday, according to official. A missing persons report was released Wednesday.

His son, cornerback Mackensie Alexander, was jailed Wednesday on a misdemeanor battery charge after deputies say he beat up a man shortly after returning to Florida to help search for his missing father. Alexander had left Bengals training camp earlier Tuesday to assist in the search.

TENNIS-BRYAN BROTHERS RETIRE

Twins Bob, Mike Bryan end record-breaking doubles career

NEW YORK (AP) — American twins Bob and Mike Bryan announced their retirement after a record-breaking doubles career Thursday, making official what seemed clear when they did not enter the U.S. Open.

The 42-year-old brothers collected 16 Grand Slam championships together, 119 tour-level titles and a 2012 Olympic gold medal. They finished 10 seasons atop the ATP doubles rankings and helped the United States win the Davis Cup in 2007.

Along the way, they became as famous a doubles team as there was, known for leaping to bump chests at the end of victories.

The Bryans, who were born in California, already had said 2020 would be their last year on tour.