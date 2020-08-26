Sports

NBA-PACERS-MCMILLAN FIRED

Pacers fire McMillan following 2nd straight 1st-round sweep

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have fired coach Nate McMillan, less than three weeks after announcing he would keep the job for two more years. Team officials made the announcement Wednesday, 48 hours after the Pacers suffered their second straight first-round sweep.

McMillan went 183-136 in four seasons with the Pacers, going to the playoffs each season. But Indiana never reached the second round and endured the first three four-game sweeps in the franchise’s NBA history. His playoff record with the team was just 3-16.

McMillan finished his tenure with Indiana ranked No. 3 in victories in the team’s NBA history.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Bucks and Lakers can move on to second round

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers can reach the second round of the NBA playoffs with wins Wednesday in Game 5. Since the two top seeds lost their playoff openers they are a combined 6-0.

If the Bucks beat the Orlando Magic, the Eastern Conference first round would be completed in just 17 games. That would be the fastest opening round, in either conference, since the league went to the best-of-seven format in 2003. The East needed 19 games to get through Round 1 in 2002 — when best-of-five first rounds were still played.

The Lakers are playing for rest and preparation time. Ending their series against the Trail Blazers in five games ensures they won’t play again until at least Sunday. Portland guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out with a sprained right knee, which further diminishes the Blazers’ hopes of pulling off a comeback in the series.

LeBron James’ teams are 13-0 all-time in first-round series, on the cusp now of making that 14-0 and getting the Lakers to the second round for the first time since 2012. James has walked off a winner in 57 of his 68 career first-round games; Cleveland went 36-8 with him in those, Miami went 16-2.

The other Game 5 in Wednesday’s tripleheader features the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. That series knotted at two games apiece. The Rockets have 77 3-pointers already in this series, putting them on pace to be the first team in NBA history to make 100 in a single series. The record for any series is 95, set by the Rockets in the West semifinals last season.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Colorado and Philadelphia look to boost their offense

UNDATED (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers will look to rediscover their offensive prowess to avoid falling into deep holes in their conference semifinal series.

The Avalanche go into Game 3 against the surging Dallas Stars on Wednesday night after being outscored 10-5 over the first two games. Colorado’s top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog has accounted for all of the scoring in the series. The Stars have won five straight games this postseason, including Game 6 against Calgary in which they trialed 3-0 before scoring seven straight to finish off the Flames, and Game 2 against the Avalanche when Dallas scored five straight after trailing 2-0.

The Flyers go into Game 2 against the New York Islanders after being shut out 4-0 in the series opener. The Flyers had a 25-14 advantage on shots over the final 40 minutes but couldn’t get anything past Semyon Varlamov (SEHM’-yahn vahr-LAH’-mahv), who recorded his second straight shutout. The Islanders goalie has not allowed a goal in 136 minutes, 20 seconds. That’s the second-longest streak in franchise postseason history, trailing Billy Smith’s mark by 39 seconds.

Boston and Tampa Bay are tied heading into Game 3 after Ondrej Palat’s (AHN’-dray pah-LAHTS’) overtime goal gave the Lightning a 4-3 win Tuesday night. Tampa Bay won three of four from Boston during the season, and also won their meeting in round-robin play for seeding in the qualifying round of the postseason.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Judge rejoins the Yankees

UNDATED (AP) — Aaron Judge has rejoined the Yankees just in time for a string of three doubleheaders over five days.

New York’s game against the Braves was rained out Tuesday night, creating a twinbill in Atlanta. That will be followed by doubleheaders Friday and Sunday against the Mets at Yankee Stadium.

Judge and Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. came off the injured list Tuesday. The Yankees haven’t played since last Thursday. Their three-game Subway Series against the Mets over the weekend was postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

Elsewhere in the majors Wednesday:

— Cleveland is recalling Mike Clevinger (KLEH’-vihn-jur) to pitch against Minnesota Twins for the first time since he and teammate Zach Plesac (PLEE’-sak) were demoted for breaking team rules and Major League Baseball COVID-19 protocols. Clevinger is 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA in three starts. He hasn’t pitched since Aug. 5.

— Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw faces a familiar opponent as he tries to win his third straight start. This will be his 51st game against the Giants, the team he’s seen the most often in his career. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 23-13 with a 1.82 ERA overall vs. San Francisco. Kershaw, who was scratched from an opening day start at Dodger Stadium against the Giants, lost to them on Aug. 8. He’ll try to get even at Oracle Park.

— Taijuan Walker starts in what could be his final outing for Seattle. The 28-year-old righty is supposedly attracting interest from the Yankees as the Aug. 31 trade deadline nears. Walker is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA in five starts, a solid showing after missing nearly all of the last two seasons with Arizona while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The former highly touted prospect will become a free agent and doesn’t have a hefty contract. Walker is set to face San Diego at Petco Park.