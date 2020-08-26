Gray expected to start for the Rockies against Diamondbacks

Regional Sports

Colorado Rockies (14-15, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (13-17, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (1-3, 6.23 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (1-3, 8.33 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks went 38-38 in division play in 2019. Arizona averaged 8.8 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 40 total triples last year.

The Rockies went 32-44 in division play in 2019. Colorado hit .265 as a team with 3.6 extra base hits per game and 323 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. The season series is tied 2-2.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Chris Owings: (hamstring), Tony Wolters: (left knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.