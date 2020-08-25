Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Cole goes for record

ATLANTA (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tries to set an AL record with his 21st straight win in the regular season. He’ll go for the mark when he starts at Atlanta. Cole’s 20-game string matches Roger Clemens for the longest in AL history. Hall of Famer Carl Hubbell holds the major league mark of 24.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is expected to be back in the lineup. The All-Star outfielder has had his share of health setbacks over the years and was on the injured list this month with a strained calf. The Yankees haven’t played since Thursday. Their weekend series at Citi Field was wiped out when two members of the Mets organization tested positive for the virus.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Pete Alonso and the Mets will be back in action for the first time since two members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19. The infections caused postponements of a game Thursday in Miami and the entire three-game weekend series against the Yankees at Citi Field. The Mets host the Marlins in a doubleheader on Tuesday, then play twinbills at Yankee Stadium on Friday and Sunday.

— The Houston Astros have reshuffled their series against Mike Trout and the Angels because of Hurricane Laura. The game that was supposed to be played Thursday will now be part of a doubleheader today. And Wednesday’s game was changed from night to a daytime start. Major League Baseball said more schedule changes are possible depending on the storm’s path.

— The Cubs’ pitching staff gets a boost with Tyler Chatwood and José Quintana set to come off the injured list. Chatwood is lined up to start the game at Detroit and Quintana will begin his return in the bullpen.

— Cleveland ace Shane Bieber is off to a blazing start going into a start at home against Minnesota. He’s 5-0 with a 1.11 ERA and has struck out 65 in only 40 2/3 innings.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-USAIN BOLT

Jamaican official says Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Jamaica’s Minister of Health says legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Minister Christopher Tufton says Bolt is aware of the results and his recent contacts are being traced.

Bolt said he’s trying to be responsible and will stay indoors and self-quarantine. He said he has no symptoms.

The world record holder in the 100 and 200 meters retired in 2017.

NFL-BROWNS-DELPIT

Browns: Delpit out for the season

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit ruptured his right Achilles tendon and is out for the season. The team also announced Delpit will need surgery.

It’s another blow to Cleveland’s defense and first-year coach Kevin Stefanski. Delpit is the third Browns defensive starter to sustain a significant injury in the past week. Linebacker Mack Wilson hyperextended his left knee while breaking up a pass, and nickel back Kevin Johnson lacerated his liver when rookie tight end Harrison Bryant landed on him.

The Browns selected Delpit in the second round out of LSU.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL-VIKINGS

No fans for first two Vikings home games

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will play at least their first two home games without fans in attendance. With current Minnesota health guidelines specifying an indoor venue capacity of 250 people, officials from the Vikings, the state, U.S. Bank Stadium, the NFL and the city of Minneapolis were unable to establish a prudent way to open the gates to the public for now.

The Vikings will host Green Bay on Sept. 13 and Tennessee on Sept. 27 with the 66,000 seats empty. Over the ensuing five weeks, Minnesota plays at home only once, on Oct. 18 against Atlanta.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL-TENNESSEE

Reduced crowd planned for Tennessee home games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will be selling tickets for approximately 25% of the seats at Neyland Stadium for this season.

The stadium has a capacity of 102,455, counting everybody in the building, which could mean around 25,000 fans

The Volunteers’ first home game is Oct. 3 against Missouri and university officials say restrictions could change during the season based on statewide virus data and recommendations from public health officials. Tennessee asked fans statewide to wear masks in public.

FORMULA ONE-SCHEDULE

Four more races added to revised Formula One schedule

LONDON (AP) — Formula One has added four more races to this year’s calendar and says “a limited number of fans” will be able to attend some of the remaining events in the pandemic-disrupted season.

Races in Turkey, Abu Dhabi and two in Bahrain will take place in November and December to complete the heavily reshaped calendar. It takes the number of races in the season to 17.

The Turkish Grand Prix will take place on Nov. 15. Bahrain will stage back-to-back races on Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. The season will finish with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 13.