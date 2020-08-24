Sports

NFL-FALSE POSITIVES

Lab blames 77 false NFL COVID-19 positives on contamination

UNDATED (AP) —The lab used by the NFL for COVID-19 tests says an isolated contamination caused 77 “most likely false positive results.”

In a statement, BioReference Laboratories says the test results on Saturday were contaminated during preparation at its lab in New Jersey.

Eleven teams were affected, and the tests were reexamined and found to be false positives. The lab says all “individuals impacted have been confirmed negative and informed.”

DOLPHINS SPECTATORS

Miami Dolphins to allow up to 13,000 fans at home opener

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have decided to allow up to 13,000 socially distancing fans to attend their home opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 20, with the approval of state and local political leaders. Crowd size will be about 20 percent of the stadium’s 65,326-seat capacity, with the limitation imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez are scheduled to attend a news conference Monday at the stadium to discuss the decision. Fans and stadium employees will be required to wear masks when not eating or drinking. No tailgating will be allowed.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DUKE

Duke to open football season with no fans

UNDATED (AP) — Duke will open its season for football and other fall sports with no fans at home games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Duke says traditional parking lots used by fans on gameday will be closed.

The school will contact football fans who have purchased season or single-game tickets or have seating and suite contracts in Blue Devil Tower regarding potential options. The school will allow fans to purchase a fan cutout of a person or pet to be placed in seats for football games.

The school will offer varied packages and stadium locations.

76ERS WRAP

Brown’s future in jeopardy after 76ers suffer early exit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Brown’s job is jeopardy after the Philadelphia 76ers made an early exit in the playoffs.

The Sixers were swept by Boston in the first round. The 76ers had expectations to win the Eastern Conference. They made the semifinals each of the last two seasons.

All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are expected to return. Simmons was sidelined with a knee injury and Embiid was tasked with carrying the franchise toward an unlikely title.

The 76ers haven’t won an NBA championship since 1983.

BUBBLE FATIGUE

Bubble fatigue cited as mental challenge during NHL playoffs

UNDATED (AP) — Spending a month in a posh hotel with first-rate service and amenities might not be as glamorous as it might sound for teams cooped up in the NHL’s two hub cities.

Dallas Stars interim coach Rick Bowness says he’s not complaining, but merely pointing out the reality of life inside the league’s bubble can be a mental challenge, making the potential for NHL bubble fatigue as being real.

The close confines, daily COVID-19 testing, lack of freedom to venture beyond the security fences surrounding hotels and arenas in Edmonton and Toronto, and the separation from family can weigh heavily on everyone.

FIFA-INVESTIGATION-TEXEIRA

Quarantine order delays FIFA ban case for Brazil’s Teixeira

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) —An appeal hearing for former FIFA official Ricardo Teixeira (teh-SHEHR’-uh) to challenge his life ban for bribery has been delayed. It could not go ahead today because his lawyers face a 10-day quarantine in Switzerland if they arrived from Brazil.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it’s unclear when the hearing can go ahead. Teixeira’s legal team wants to present his case in person. However, the former 2014 World Cup organizing committee leader faces arrest in Switzerland nearly 5 years after he was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice.

He has evaded extradition to the United States to face financial conspiracy charges.

PARALYMPICS-1-YEAR-TO-GO

Tokyo Skytree lights up to mark 1 year to go for Paralympics

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Skytree was lighted in red, green and blue today to mark one year to go for the opening of the Paralympic Games.

The Olympics and Paralympics were to take place this year but have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tokyo Olympic organizers say the Olympic flame that has been in Tokyo since March will go on display beginning Sept. 1 at the Japanese Olympic Museum in Tokyo. Organizers say the flame will remain there until Nov. 1. It is not clear where it will be located after that.