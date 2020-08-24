The Latest: Norway to lift travel ban for soccer match
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
The Norwegian government says it will make an exception from its travel ban to accommodate a Nations League soccer game against Austria on Sept. 4 in Oslo.
Culture and sports minister Abid Q. Raja says “we make this exception to ensure that both teams can field a full crew.”
Raja adds “this is not a general exception … this is an exception for this match.”
Norway captain Omar Elabdellaoui and striker Alexander Soerloth both play in Turkey.
