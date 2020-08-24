Kelly scheduled to start for Diamondbacks against Rockies

Regional Sports

Colorado Rockies (13-15, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (13-16, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Castellani (0-1, 3.77 ERA, .98 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-2, 2.59 ERA, .96 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

The Diamondbacks went 38-38 in division play in 2019. Arizona averaged 8.8 hits per game last season while batting .252 as a team.

The Rockies finished 32-44 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Colorado pitchers struck out 7.8 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.49.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Arizona leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.