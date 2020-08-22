Sports

NBA SCHEDULE

Raptors trounce Nets for 3-0 series lead

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The defending NBA champs are on the verge of sweeping their first-round series.

The Toronto Raptors have a three-games-to-none lead for the first time in their history following a 117-92 dismantling of the Brooklyn Nets.

Toronto never trailed and led 57-42 by halftime. Pascal Siakam (see-A’-kam) scored 26 points and chipped in eight rebounds and five assists. Fred VanVleet shot 6-for-10 from 3-point range and finished with 22 points.

Serge Ibaka (ih-BAH’-kah) had 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Kyle Lowry had his own double-double with 11 points and 10 boards.

Tyler Johnson had a team-high 23 points for the Nets.

In other first-round NBA playoff action:

— The Celtics clawed their way to a 102-94 win over the 76ers and a three-games-to-none lead in their series. The Celts couldn’t shake the 76ers until they closed the game on a 10-0 run. Kemba Walker broke through with 24 points and eight rebounds to lead a balanced Boston attack, while Jaylen Brown delivered 21 points and seven boards. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) kept the Sixers in the game with 30 points and 13 rebounds.

— Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard had 36 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in leading the Clippers to a 130-122 victory over the Mavericks. Los Angeles used a team-record, 45-point second quarter to build a big lead and take a 2-1 series lead. Landry Shamet had 18 points for the Clippers, who bounced back from their loss in Game 2. Mavs guard Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists before leaving the game for good with a sprained left ankle.

— The Jazz are up two games to one in their NBA first-round series after blowing out the Nuggets, 124-87. Mike Conley made a career playoff-high seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points in his return from quarantine. Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’) grabbed 14 rebounds and had a career playoff-high 24 points courtesy of numerous easy dunks and layups. Nikola Jokic (nih-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch) had a team-high 15 points for the Nuggets, who tied the third-worst playoff loss in team history.

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Canucks, Flyers advance

UNDATED (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have knocked out the defending Stanley Cup champs to advance to the second round.

The Canucks scored the first four goals in a 6-2 win over the Blues. Jay Beagle opened the scoring 3:45 into first period, and Vancouver broke it open on goals by Antoine Roussel (roo-SEHL’), Troy Stecher (STEH’-chur) and Brock Boeser (BEH’-sur) during a six-minute span early in the second.

Brandon Sutter and Elias (eh-LEE’-uhs) Petterson each had two assists in the middle period. Sutter also set up a third-period goal.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 34 shots and blanked the Blues until Jaden Schwartz tallied 6:32 into the third period.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers have advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where they will take on the New York Islanders.

The Flyers scored a pair of early goals and closed out their opening-round series in six games by defeating the Canadiens, 3-2. Ivan Provorov put the Flyers ahead just 28 seconds into the game. Kevin Hayes made it 2-0 at the 5:23 mark after setting up the first goal.

Michael Raffl provided the eventual game-winner early in the second period.

Carter Hart backstopped the win as Montreal outshot the Flyers, 33-17.

Nick Suzuki scored both goals for the Canadiens, who knocked out the Penguins in the play-in round.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Rojas homers in return from coronavirus

UNDATED (AP) — Miguel Rojas made a triumphant return after becoming the first of 17 Miami Marlins to come off the COVID-19 injured list.

Miguel Rojas hit a three-run homer in his first at-bat, helping the Marlins end a five-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the Nationals. Rojas hadn’t played since July 26, when the Marlins’ season was suspended amid a team-wide coronavirus outbreak.

Winning pitcher Elieser (ee-lee-AY’-sur) Hernandez pitched five solid innings, allowing just two runs and three hits while striking out six.

Yan Gomes (yahn gohmz) and Trea Turner homered for the Nationals, who collected just two other hits in falling to 9-13.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Astros’ eight-game winning streak is over after Manny Machado furnished a pair of RBI singles in the Padres’ 4-3 win over Houston. Javy Guerra (HAH’-vee GEHR’-uh) got the win with 2 1/2 innings of hitless relief.

— The Dodgers came away with a 5-1 win over the Rockies behind Walker Buehler (BYOO’-lur), who struck out 11 and allowed one run and four hits over six innings. Corey Seager’s two-run double gave Los Angeles a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning of its ninth win in 10 games.

— Marcus Semien hit a leadoff homer and Stephen Piscotty (pihs-KAH’-tee) doubled home a pair later in the first inning to set the tone in the Athletics’ 5-3 win over the Angels. Piscotty had three RBIs to help Oakland improve to 16-4 this month.

— Evan Longoria and red-hot Wilmer Flores belted two-run homers as the Giants topped the Diamondbacks, 6-2. Flores is hitting .565 with three homers and 10 RBIs over his last six games.

— Jose Abreu (ah-BRAY’-oo) hit two of the White Sox’s six home runs and had four RBIs as the White Sox rolled to their sixth straight win, 10-1 over the Cubs. Luis Robert, Danny Mendick, Yasmani Grandal (yahs-MAH’-nee grahn-DAHL’) and Eloy (EE’-loy) Jiménez also went deep to back Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kuhl), who held the Cubs to one run and six hits in eight innings.

— Cincinnati was held to just two hits at Busch Stadium, but pinch-hitter Matt Davidson’s grand slam in the sixth inning sent the Reds past the Cardinals, 4-2. Four Reds relievers combined to no-hit St. Louis over the final 4 2/3 innings.

— The Tigers had dropped 20 straight to the Indians before erasing an early 5-0 deficit in a 10-5 win at Cleveland. Isaac Peredes launched a grand slam in a seven-run fourth that put Detroit ahead.

— Braden Bishop drove in a pair and Kyle Lewis hit a solo shot in the Mariners’ 7-4 decision over the Rangers. The Seattle bullpen threw hitless ball after Nick Margevicius worked the first 5 1/3 frames.

— Xander Bogaerts (BOH’-gahrts) and J.D. Martinez homered early to spark the Red Sox in their season-high third straight win and the Orioles’ sixth consecutive loss, 8-5 at Baltimore. Rafael Devers (DEH’-vurz) added a three-run drive to make 6-0 in the fifth.

— Jorge Soler hit a three-run homer in the first inning of the Royals’ 7-2 victory over the Twins. Hunter Dozier added a two-run shot and finished with three RBIs as Kansas City won for the sixth time in its last seven home games.

— Marcell Ozuna (oh-ZOO’-nuh) homered twice and drove in four runs as the Braves roughed up Aaron Nola and the Phillies, 11-2. Travis d’Arnaud (dahr-NOH’) and Ozuna hit back-to-back homers off Nola in a four-run third inning.

— The Pirates thumped the Brewers, 7-2 as Chad Kuhl pitched five effective innings for his first win in more than two years. Bryan Reynolds had three hits and four RBIs for a team that scored just five times during their just-concluded four-game losing skid.

— Teoscar Hernandez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit third-inning homers and the Blue Jays scored twice in the 10th to beat the Rays, 6-5. Cavan Biggio doubled home the tiebreaking run and scored on a sacrifice fly by Lourdes Gurriel (gur-ee-EHL’) Jr.

— The Mets and Yankees have had their entire weekend series postponed by Major League Baseball. The move comes after two members of the Mets organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

MLB NEWS

Strasburg might require surgery

UNDATED (AP) — Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has been diagnosed with carpal tunnel neuritis on his throwing hand after seeing a nerve specialist.

That’s the word from manager Dave Martinez, who says surgery could be an option but adds he has yet to talk with the 2019 World Series MVP.

Strasburg was put on the injured list on Aug. 15, a day after he recorded just two outs at Baltimore.

After going 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA in 33 starts in 2019, the right-hander is 0-1 this season with a 10.80 ERA in two starts.

In other MLB news:

— Slumping Chris Davis has been put on the 10-day injured list by the Orioles, who recalled highly touted prospect Ryan Mountcastle and put him in the starting lineup against Boston. Davis headed to the IL with a .122 batting average and patellar tendinitis in his left knee.

— The Phillies have moved to fortify their ineffective bullpen by acquiring relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Red Sox. Boston also sent cash to the Phils for right-handers Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold. Philadelphia also acquired right-handed reliever David Hale from the Yankees to help their league-worst bullpen. Hale has appeared in 95 games over six seasons with the Braves, Rockies and Yankees.

— The Royals placed catcher Salvador Perez on the injured list with lingering vision problems and recalled Randy Rosario to add a left-handed arm in the bullpen. Perez woke up with vision problems Sunday.

NFL-NEWS

Washington coach diagnosed with cancer

UNDATED (AP) — Washington football coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer. A team spokesman confirmed Rivera has squamous cell carcinoma. The 58-year-old is expected to continue coaching while undergoing treatment.

In other NFL news:

— Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has only a minor hamstring strain and the Chiefs intend to be cautious with their dynamic playmaker. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins was back for the first time in nearly a week along with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones. Both of them had groin strains.

— Bills cornerback Josh Norman is out indefinitely after hurting his left hamstring in practice. Coach Sean McDermott couldn’t provide a timetable on time Norman will miss, in saying the team is still determining the severity of the injury.

— Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar says he understands he could still be punished by the NFL even after armed robbery charges against him in Florida were dropped. Dunbar declined to speak in detail about what led to him being arrested and charged in Broward County, Florida.

— The league has hired Jonathan Beane as senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer. He serves on the Board of Directors of GLAAD and has held senior diversity roles at Roche, 21st Century Fox and Time Warner, among others. The league said Beane will “spearhead diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, and will collaborate with senior leadership to drive actionable change” throughout the NFL.

PGA-NORTHERN TRUST

Blazing hot rookie

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Scottie Scheffler has become the 11th player to shoot a 59 or better in Tour history.

The 24-year-old from Texas made a birdie putt from just outside 4 feet on the last hole for a 59 in the second round of The Northern Trust.

He played bogey-free at the TPC Boston and finished with four birdies over his last five holes.

Amazingly, he is two shots behind leader Dustin Johnson, who finished with a 60 and is at 15-under.

PGA-MICKELSON

Mickelson eliminated from FedEx Cup, now to try Champions

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Phil Mickelson has missed the cut at the Northern Trust and is all but assured of being outside the top 70 who advance to the BMW Championship next week south of Chicago.

Instead, Mickelson said he would make his debut on the 50-and-older circuit at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National. Mickelson turned 50 in June.

WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN

Holmqvist leads British Open

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Dani Holmqvist braved the wind-swept links at Royal Troon to take the lead through two rounds of the Women’s British Open. Holmqvist shot 1-under 70 in windy morning conditions to be the only player under par after 36 holes.

A 1-under total of 141 left Holmqvist a stroke ahead of American Austin Ernst and Sophia Popov of Germany.

First-round leader Amy Olson shot 81, 14 strokes worse than Thursday. Stars like Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and defending champion Hinako Shibuno missed the cut.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Bertsch eagle gives him Schwab win

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (AP) — Shane Bertsch eagled the first hole of a four-man playoff to win the Charles Schwab Series in Missouri.

Bertsch hit an approach from the rough near the back edge of a bunker that took some big bounces in front of the green. It rolled to 20 feet from the back pin on the par-5 first hole, giving him a victory in his second PGA Tour Champions start.

Glen Day, Bernhard Langer and Kenny Perry shared second, one stroke ahead of Tom Byrum and Vijay Singh (VEE’-jay sing).

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY

Loughlin, Giannulli get prison time in college bribery plot

BOSTON (AP) — Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli have apologized for using their wealth and privilege to bribe their daughters’ way into the University of Southern California as crew recruits.

Accepting plea deals struck in May after the pair admitted paying $500,000, a judge sentenced Loughlin to serve two months behind bars while Giannulli was sentenced to five months.

Prosecutors say the couple funneled money through a sham charity to get their two daughters into USC as crew recruits, even though neither was a rower.