Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Antetokounmpo leads Bucks over Magic

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) and the Milwaukee Bucks have a two-games-to-one lead following a 121-107 win over the Orlando Magic.

Antetokounmpo was unstoppable with the ball, scoring 35 points on 12 of 14 shooting. He also had 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks, who seem to have righted the ship after dropping the series opener.

Khris Middleton added 17 points, eight boards and six assists to the win.

Bucks forward Marvin Williams and Magic forward James Ennis were tossed from the game following a second-quarter scuffle. The skirmish took place during a 13-0 run in which Milwaukee took control of the game.

D.J. Augustin scored 24 points for Orlando.

Also in the opening round, the Heat grabbed a three-games-to-none lead by building an 18-point, halftime lead before holding off the Pacers, 124-115.

Miami had four players score at least 20 points, led by 27 from Jimmy Butler. Goran Dragic (DRAH’-gihch) finished with 24 points Bam Adebayo (ad-ah-BY’-oh) had 22 with 11 rebounds, and Tyler Herro (HEE’-roh) scored 20.

The Pacers opened the second half on a 12-2 run and cut their deficit to two three times in the fourth quarter before falling.

Malcolm Brogdon set career playoff highs with 34 points and 14 assists for Indiana.

NBA-COACH OF THE YEAR

Nurse voted NBA Coach of the Year

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nick Nurse was voted NBA Coach of the Year on Saturday after leading the defending champion Toronto Raptors to another 50-win season, this time without Kawhi (kuh-WY’) Leonard or a full schedule.

Nurse was a runaway winner, receiving 90 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer was second after leading the Bucks to the best record in the suspended season, earning 147 points. Oklahoma City’s Billy Donovan was third with 134 points.

NHL-MILBURY

Milbury silenced for rest of playoffs

UNDATED (AP) — Mike Milbury is stepping away from broadcasting the rest of the NHL playoffs.

The decision comes after his on-air comment that there were no women in the league’s quarantined bubble to disrupt concentration drew widespread criticism.

The former player, coach and general manager released a statement through NBC Sports, saying: “I do not want my presence to interfere with the athletes as they try to win the greatest trophy in sports.”

An NBC Sports spokesman confirmed it was Milbury’s decision to leave and that the analyst remains employed by the network.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Trout leads Halos over A’s.

UNDATED (AP) — Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels were able to cool off the AL West-leading Oakland Athletics.

Trout drove in three early runs, then made a key catch late as the Angels nipped the A’s, 4-3. The three-time MVP made a diving catch on Matt Olson’s sinking liner to center field to start the eighth inning.

Anthony Rendon (rehn-DOHN’) extended his hitting streak to 12 games for Los Angeles, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Oakland has won nine straight at home and three in a row overall.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Marlins chased Max Scherzer during a four-run fifth before the Nationals’ bullpen tossed hitless ball the rest of the way to complete a 5-4 win over Miami in Game 1 of a seven-inning twinbill. Josh Harrison had two hits and an RBI while Washington was building a 5-0 lead.

— The Pirates blew out the Brewers for the second straight day as Adam Frazier and Jacob Stallings homered and drove in three runs apiece in a 12-5 romp. Gregory Polanco had a home run and a double for the Bucs, who collected 14 hits for the second straight day to post their first winning streak since last September.

MLB-NEWS

Strasburg is done for season, awaits hand surgery

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Nationals have put star pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 60-day disabled list, ending his season. Nationals manager Dave Martinez says the right-hander will undergo carpal tunnel surgery next week.

The 32-year-old signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with Washington during the offseason. He was 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA in two starts in 2020.

In other major league news:

— Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres is expected to miss two to three weeks while recovering from strains in his hamstring and quad. The club also said pitcher James Paxton won’t throw for 14 days because of a strained left forearm.

— The Twins have added two more pitchers to their injured list. Jake Odorizzi is sidelined with bruised ribs and fellow right-hander Zack Littell is shut down because of right elbow inflammation. Both players were hurt during Friday’s 7-2 loss to the Royals.

NFL-NEWS

Browns CB Johnson released from hospital after liver injury

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns say cornerback Kevin Johnson has been released from the hospital and is doing well after suffering a lacerated liver in practice this week.

The 28-year-old is expected to be back at the team’s facility in the next few days. He’ll have to go through COVID-19 protocols before he can be re-integrated into team activities. The Browns said his status will be evaluated on a “week by week basis.”

Johnson was injured when he was landed on by rookie tight end Harrison Bryant as the two were battling for a pass during a red-zone drill.

In another positive development for the Browns, Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb returned to practice Saturday on a limited basis after sustaining a concussion earlier this week.

In other NFL news:

— Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick returned to practice Saturday after a one-day absence for personal reasons. Top draft pick Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) and former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen had so-so performances during Fitzpatrick’s absence yesterday, according to coach Brian Flores.

— Seahawks offensive lineman Kyle Fuller has been suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Fuller will be allowed to practice with the team during the preseason.

PGA-NORTHERN TRUST

Johnson expands lead

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Dustin Johnson closed with birdie-eagle for a 7-under 64 and a five-stroke advantage through three rounds of The Northern Trust, the FexEx Cup playoffs opener.

Johnson was coming off a remarkable day in which he was 11 under through 11 holes and finished with seven pars for a 60. On Saturday, he pulled away from Harris English and Scottie Scheffler with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th and a 40-footer for eagle on the closing hole at the TPC Boston.

Johnson was at 22-under 191, his lowest 54-hole score by three shots.

English and Scheffler are minus-17.

WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN

Popov takes 3-shot lead into final round of British Open

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Sophia Popov will take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Women’s British Open as she goes for her first major title.

Popov shot a bogey-free, 4-under 67 to tie the low score of the third round at Royal Troon. The 27-year-old German was 4 under par overall and one of just three players under par after 54 holes. Minjee Lee of Australia and Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand were the other two after both shot 69 to be tied for second place on 1 under.

NASCAR-DOVER

Hamlin wins again

DOVER, Del (AP) — Denny Hamlin zipped past teammate Martin Truex Jr. with less than 10 laps to go and won Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway.

Hamlin matched Kevin Harvick for the season victory lead with six, equaling his total from last season and closing within two of his career high set in 2010.

Truex snapped a streak of five straight third-place finishes and ended up second. It’s his sixth straight top-10 finish.

Kyle Busch was third to make it a sweep of the top three spots for Joe Gibbs Racing. Harvick was fourth and Chase Elliott fifth.

NASCAR-NASHVILLE PRESIDENT

Moses named 1st Black track president in NASCAR history

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Erik Moses has been named president of Nashville Superspeedway, the first Black man to hold that title at any NASCAR track.

Moses most recently served as president of the XFL’s DC Defenders and now leads the charge of the scheduled Nashville reboot in 2021.