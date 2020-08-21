Webb scheduled to start for San Francisco against Arizona

Regional Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks (13-13, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (11-16, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (1-2, 8.59 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Giants: Logan Webb (1-2, 3.54 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

The Giants went 38-38 in division play in 2019. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game last season.

The Diamondbacks finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Arizona averaged 8.8 hits per game last season and totaled 220 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.