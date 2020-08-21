Sports

NBA SCHEDULE-RAPTORS-NETS

Siakam scores 26, Raptors trounce Nets for 3-0 series lead

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Pascal Siakam (see-AH’-kahm) scored 26 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-92 Friday to take the first 3-0 lead in a playoff series in franchise history.

The defending champs now can eliminate the patchwork Nets on Sunday. Fred VanVleet scored 22 points, shooting 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Reserve Serge Ibaka added 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Kyle Lowry had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Norman Powell added 11 points.

Tyler Johnson led the Nets with 23 points. The Raptors, who led wire-to-wire in winning Game 1, never trailed in this game.

NBA-OHIO-GOODYEAR-LEBRON JAMES

LeBron James pumps up his hometown, Goodyear Tire

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Akron’s best-known native — LeBron James — has responded to President Donald Trump’s attack onGoodyear by offering a shout-out of solidarity with the city, company and workers.

Speaking with reporters at the NBA bubble, James said Goodyear been great for Akron and the nation.

James, who led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their only NBA title during his second stint with the team, has been a steadfast supporter of community improvement projects in Akron. He jumped directly into the NBA from his state-champion St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School team in Akron.

Trump inaccurately said the company had “announced a ban” on “Make America Great Again” caps and called for a boycott. Leaders of the city of fewer than 200,000 people are worried that a boycott would worsen the struggling economy

MLB NEWS-NATIONALS-STRASBURG

World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg might require surgery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg was diagnosed with carpal tunnel neuritis on his throwing hand after seeing a nerve specialist.

That’s the word from manager Dave Martinez, who says surgery could be an option but he has yet to talk with the 2019 World Series MVP. Strasburg was put on the injured list on Aug. 15, a day after he recorded just two outs at Baltimore. It was the 32-year-old’s first appearance on the IL since 2018. After going 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA in 33 starts in 2019, the right-hander is 0-1 this season with a 10.80 ERA in two starts.

Strasburg signed a $245 million, seven-year contract with Washington in the offseason.

In other MLB news:

—The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-handed reliever David Hale from the New York Yankees to help their league-worst bullpen, sending back righty relief prospect Addison Russ. Hale has appeared in 95 games over six seasons with the Braves, Rockies and Yankees.

—The Royals placed catcher Salvador Perez on the injured list with lingering vision problems and recalled Randy Rosario to add a left-handed arm in the bullpen. Perez woke up with vision problems Sunday and wound up at a specialist on Monday and was good enough to return to the lineup, but he’s been out with continued blurriness.

NFL-NEWS

NFL hires diversity officer

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has hired Jonathan Beane as senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer.

Beane, who has more than 20 years of experience as a diversity practitioner, begins his duties Sept. 8. Beane has held senior diversity roles at Roche, 21st Century Fox and Time Warner, among others. He serves on the Board of Directors of GLAAD. The league said Beane will “spearhead diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, and will collaborate with senior leadership to drive actionable change” throughout the NFL.

In other NFL news:

— Washington football coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer. A team spokesman confirmed Rivera has squamous cell carcinoma. ESPN first reported Rivera’s diagnosis, saying it was lymph node cancer and later clarified it was squamous cell carcinoma in his neck. The 58-year-old is expected to continue coaching while undergoing treatment. Rivera was hired as Washington’s coach and put in charge of football operations in January. He’s the first minority coach in franchise history.

—Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has only a minor hamstring strain and the Kansas City Chiefs intend to be cautious with their dynamic playmaker. Hill missed practice today because he pulled up while running a route. But wide receiver Sammy Watkins was back for the first time in nearly a week along with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones. Both of them had groin strains.

—Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman is out indefinitely after hurting his left hamstring in practice. Coach Sean McDermott couldn’t provide a timetable on time Norman will miss, in saying the team is still determining the severity of the injury. The Bills signed the ninth-year player to a one-year contract in March after Norman was released by Washington.

PGA-MICKELSON

Mickelson eliminated from FedEx Cup, now to try Champions

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Phil Mickelson has missed the cut at the North Trust and is all but assured of being outside the top 70 who advance to the BMW Championship next week south of Chicago.

Instead, Mickelson said he would make his debut on the 50-and-older circuit — Mickelson turned 50 in June — at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National. The 54-hole event starts Monday.

Mickelson was the only player to reach the BMW Championship — the penultimate playoff event — every year since the FedEx Cup began in 2007.

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY

Loughlin, Giannulli get prison time in college bribery plot

BOSTON (AP) — Breaking their silence for the first time since their arrest, “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli apologized Friday for using their wealth and privilege to bribe their daughters’ way into the University of Southern California as crew recruits.

Accepting plea deals struck in May after the pair admitted paying $500,000, a judge sentenced Loughlin to serve two months behind bars while Giannulli was sentenced to five months.

Prosecutors say the couple funneled money through a sham charity to get their two daughters into USC as crew recruits, even though neither was a rower.