Sports

NHL PLAYOFFS

Blues, Canadiens try to avoid elimination

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers will try again to eliminate the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. And defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis faces the prospect of being eliminated in the first round by the much less experienced Vancouver Canucks.

The Blues blew a two-goal lead in Game 5 Wednesday night and find themselves down three games to two in the best-of-seven series.

Philadelphia could be without defenseman Matt Niskanen (NIHS’-kuh-nihn), who was suspended for a cross check to the face of Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher in Game 5. The Canadiens say Gallagher has a broken jaw that requires surgery and will miss the rest of the series. In the West, the

NBA PLAYOFFS

Defending champs enter Game 3 up 2-0

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA champion Toronto Raptors take a 2-0 lead into today’s Game 3 of their first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets.

No. 2 seed Toronto is the only No. 1 or 2 seed not to get upset in the first two games.

In Friday’s other playoff games, the Jazz face the Nuggets with that series tied 1-1, Boston plays Philadelphia up 2-0, and the Mavericks face the Clippers in a 1-1 series.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Positive tests force more postponements

UNDATED (AP) — The Mets have another day off after two positive tests for COVID-19 in the organization. Their game at Miami scheduled for Thursday night was postponed an hour before it was supposed to begin, and Friday’s series opener against the Yankees at Citi Field also was called off.

Miami is still scheduled to travel to Washington for a series against the Nationals beginning Friday. The Marlins had a coronavirus outbreak last month that forced them to suspend their season for eight days. There have been 34 games in the majors postponed this season because of coronavirus concerns.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— The San Diego Padres have hit grand slams in four straight games, the only team in big league history to accomplish the feat. Eric Hosmer extended the streak when he connected Thursday night against Texas. All four slams have come against the Rangers — Fernando Tatis Jr., Wil Myers and Manny Machado did it earlier this week. The Padres next take aim on Lance McCullers when he starts for the visiting Astros Friday night. Houston has won eight in a row.

— The Indians hope to have manager Terry Francona back in the dugout when they host Detroit. Francona had a medical procedure this week to address a gastrointestinal issue that has bothered him since spring training. He missed his 11th game Thursday because of the ailment.

— The banged-up Yankees have more injury concerns after pitcher James Paxton and infielder Gleyber Torres ran into trouble. After Paxton pitched five innings against the Rays on Thursday, the team said the left-hander is getting an MRI for discomfort in his forearm. Torres injured his left hamstring running to first base on an RBI groundout in the third and left the game. The Yankees said Torres was getting further evaluation. Yankees star hitters Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY’-hyoo) already are on the injured list, along with reliever Zack Britton.

NFL-NEWS

NFL hires diversity officer

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has hired Jonathan Beane as senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer.

Beane, who has more than 20 years of experience as a diversity practitioner, begins his duties Sept. 8. Beane has held senior diversity roles at Roche, 21st Century Fox and Time Warner, among others. He serves on the Board of Directors of GLAAD.

The league said Beane will “spearhead diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, and will collaborate with senior leadership to drive actionable change” throughout the NFL.

The role was established to help cultivate a more inclusive culture within the league.

In other NFL news:

— Washington football coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer. A team spokesman confirmed Rivera has squamous cell carcinoma. ESPN first reported Rivera’s diagnosis, saying it was lymph node cancer and later clarified it was squamous cell carcinoma in his neck. The 58-year-old is expected to continue coaching while undergoing treatment. Rivera was hired as Washington’s coach and put in charge of football operations in January. He’s the first minority coach in franchise history.

— Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick missed practice Friday for personal reasons, and coach Brian Flores declined to say how long he expected the 16-year veteran to be out. Safety Kayvon Frazier was also out for personal reasons. Fitzpatrick’s absence left top draft pick Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) and former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen to take snaps.

WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN-THOMPSON

Thompson cleared of rules penalty, set to miss cut at Troon

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Being cleared of a rules infringement is unlikely to stop American golfer Lexi Thompson heading home early from the Women’s British Open.

The 10th-ranked Thompson followed up a 7-over 78 in her opening round at Royal Troon with a 75 on Friday, leaving her 11 over par for the tournament midway through the second round and far below the projected cut mark.

Earlier Friday, organizers said Thompson had avoided a sanction following an incident prior to her playing her second shot from the rough at the 16th hole during the first round on Thursday.

Footage showed Thompson using the head of her club to push away long grass from her ball.