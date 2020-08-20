Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Robinson scores 24 as Heat beat Pacers 109-100 for 2-0 lead

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Duncan Robinson hit his first six shots, all from 3-point range, and finished with 24 points as the Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 109-100 Thursday for a 2-0 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Robinson opened the game by making the Heat’s first three buckets, all 3s. He didn’t miss until midway through the third quarter, and Robinson tied the Heat record for 3s made in a playoff game with seven. He finished 7-of-8 shooting, all beyond the arc.

Goran Dragić scored 20 points for Miami, Jimmy Butler had 18 points and six assists, rookie Tyler Herro added 15 points off the bench, and Jae Crowder scored 10.

Victor Oladipo (oh-lah-DEE’-poh), who had been questionable with an injured left eye, led Indiana with 22 points. Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon each had 17 points. T.J. Warren added 14 and Aaron Holiday had 12.

The fifth-seeded Heat went 3-1 against the Pacers during the regular season.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Gurriel chops Blue Jays to 3-2 win over Phillies in Game 1

UNDATED (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. chopped a single over a drawn-in infield in the seventh and final inning to drive in Teoscar Hernández and lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of a doubleheader.

Hernández singled with one out and then went from first to third on a single to center by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Hernández narrowly beat the throw from the outfield, as determined by video review. Gurriel followed with his single against Deolis Guerra.

Toronto has won four straight and had its second walk-off win in its temporary home in Buffalo. Jordan Romano worked the seventh to get the win.

MLB-NEWS

Rojas returns after being sidelined by Marlins’ outbreak

UNDATED (AP) — Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas has become the first player sidelined by the team’s coronavirus outbreak to return. He was activated before Thursday night’s game against the New York Mets. Rojas last played on July 26, when the virus spread so widely among the Marlins that their season was suspended for eight days. Partly because of the outbreak, the Marlins have made 71 roster moves since the season began July 24, and another flurry is coming.

Right-hander Sixto Sánchez, the team’s top prospect, and outfield prospect Jesús Sánchez are expected to be called up to make their major league debuts this weekend.

In other MLB news:

— The Yankees have placed reliever Zack Britton on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring after he was injured in Wednesday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Britton underwent an MRI before Thursday’s game and the Yankees put him on the IL about 90 minutes before the game. Britton replaced Gerrit Cole in the seventh inning last night and allowed RBI singles to Mike Brosseau and Willy Adames in the eighth inning of the Yankees’ 4-2 loss.

— Pittsburgh Pirates President Travis Williams has tested positive for COVID-19 and says he is “on the road to recovery.” He says he knows of no other positive tests within the organization. He said in a statement Thursday he began feeling symptoms Monday night. He said he has started isolating and is getting further tests. Williams says the team has begun tracing to identify anyone with whom he may have been in contact.

— Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. says he is cancer free after surgery in March to remove a tumor from his prostate. Known as “The Iron Man” for his record streak of playing in more than 2,600 consecutive games for the Baltimore Orioles was diagnosed with cancer in February. He wasn’t experiencing symptoms, but bloodwork results prompted a visit to a urologist. A biopsy detected cancer. Ripken turns 60 next week. He initially wanted to keep his story secret but hopes his experience encourages others to be tested.

NFL-NEWS

Browns CB Johnson hospitalized with lacerated liver

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson remains hospitalized with a lacerated liver, a serious injury sustained in practice when rookie tight end Harrison Bryant landed on him during a routine play.

Johnson, who was signed this past offseason by Cleveland and expected to be the team’s starting nickel back, was admitted to University Hospitals on Wednesday.

The team said the 28-year-old is resting comfortably and expected to remain in the hospital for at least another 24 hours for observation.

Liver lacerations can range in severity from mild to very severe to fatal.

In other NFL news:

— Injuries continue to mount for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill left midway through practice Thursday with a hamstring injury. The two-time All-Pro walked off the field and his right leg was checked by trainers before he went to the locker room. The severity of the injury was not immediately known. Defensive end Alex Okafor also left the padded practice early Thursday with a calf injury. Kansas City was already missing wide receiver Sammy Watkins, left tackle Eric Fisher, defensive end Frank Clark, defensive tackle Chris Jones, cornerback Lavert Hill and tight ends Ricky Seals-Jones and Deon Yelder.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed tight end Josh Oliver on injured reserve, prematurely ending his season for the second consecutive year. Oliver broke his left foot while running during a non-contract drill Sunday and had surgery two days later. The Jaguars could have kept him on the roster until final cuts and moved him to IR with a designation to return later in the season. Instead, they chose to end the second-year pro’s season in August. The Jaguars also activated running back Ryquell Armstead and rookie offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms from the team’s COVID-19 list.

— The Detroit Lions have placed rookie defensive tackle Jashon Cornell on injured reserve, two days after he was carted off the field. Detroit also signed running back Wes Hills and receiver Chris Lacy on Thursday and released fullback Luke Sellers. Cornell hurt his lower left leg during a one-on-one drill, matching up defensive and offensive linemen. Detroit drafted Cornell in the seventh round, hoping he could add much-needed depth on the defensive line. The Lions put Hills back on the roster after cutting him Monday. Lacy had 10 receptions in seven games in Detroit last season.

— The Chicago Bears placed cornerback Artie Burns on injured reserve because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Burns, competing with Kevin Toliver and second-round pick Jaylon Johnson for a starting job, was injured in practice on Tuesday.

— The Denver Broncos saw three veterans get hurt at their padded practice. Von Miller was pulled from practice with an elbow injury and Melvin Gordon was pulled from practice with a rib injury. Inside linebacker Todd Davis hurt his lower left leg toward the end of practice and was carted to the training room. Coach Vic Fangio had no immediate update on the nature or severity of Davis’ injury. The day began with rookie receiver K.J. Hamler out with a pulled hamstring that is expected to sideline the second-round draft pick for two weeks.

— The Buffalo Bills are calling their home field “Bills Stadium” after they were unable to find a new naming rights partner before the start of the season. The Bills announced the decision on Thursday, shortly before the team practiced inside the facility for the first time during training camp. The Buffalo-based New Era Cap Company backed out of its naming rights agreement last month at a time the global sports headwear and clothing apparel company was laying off more than 100 employees as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Georgia St QB out for season, virus-related heart condition

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia State freshman quarterback Mikele Colasurdo will not be able to play this season after being diagnosed with a heart condition related to COVID-19.

Colasurdo announced the diagnosis Thursday on his Twitter account, depriving the Panthers of a top prospect who enrolled in the spring and was expected to contend for the starting position.

Georgia State is looking to replace Dan Ellington, who started the past two seasons and led the team to a memorable upset of Tennessee in the 2019 opener. The Panthers finished 7-6, losing to Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl.

In other college football news:

— Notre Dame announced five football players have tested positive in two rounds of coronavirus testing this week. The athletic department said the football program decided to test twice this week in light of the university’s decision Tuesday to move to remote learning because of a COVID-19 outbreak on campus. The Fighting Irish did not practice for a second straight day.

— West Virginia’s season opener against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12. will be held without fans because of the pandemic. The school said in a statement only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and football staff will be allowed to attend. West Virginia’s Big 12 home opener is Oct. 3 against Baylor.

— Six UConn football players have tested positive for the new coronavirus, leading the school to suspend all team activities on Thursday. UConn canceled its football season this month, but the team still had been practicing on Tuesdays and Thursdays and doing weight training on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

— South Carolina has lost one of its most anticipated offensive newcomers for the season after tailback MarShawn Lloyd tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee at practice. Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said it was a non-contact injury during workouts Wednesday.

FOX-BRENNAMAN-GAY SLUR

Fox says Brennaman won’t announce NFL games after slur

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thom Brennaman will not be calling NFL games on Fox after using an anti-gay slur on air during a Cincinnati Reds broadcast.

Fox Sports issued a statement Thursday saying that “we are moving forward with our NFL schedule which will not include him.” Fox also said Brennaman’s remarks were “abhorrent, unacceptable, and not representative of the values of Fox Sports.”

Brennaman had been a part of Fox’s NFL announcer lineup since they started televising the league in 1994. He was part of the No. 3 announcer team last season and was paired with analyst Chris Spielman and reporter Shannon Spake. He had also called Major League Baseball games for the network from 1996 to 2014.

The Reds announced late Wednesday that the 56-year old broadcaster was suspended. The team also issued an apology for the “horrific, homophobic remark.”

Brennaman, who had been a part of the Reds announcing team since 2007, used the slur moments after Fox Sports Ohio’s feed returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday at Kansas City. Brennaman opened the fifth inning of the second game with an apology before handing off play-by-play duties to Jim Day.

GOLF-WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN

American Amu Olson leads Women’s British Open

TROON, Scotland (AP) — American golfer Amy Olson mastered brutal conditions at Royal Troon to shoot 4-under 67 and lead the Women’s British Open by three strokes after the first round. It is the first women’s major of a pandemic-affected golfing year.

Sophia Popov of Germany and Marina Alex of the U.S. were the only other players to shoot under par in extremely windy conditions in eastern Scotland. The morning starters encountered winds of up to 50 miles per hour. Olson bounced back from an early bogey to make five birdies and said it was “the best ball-striking day of my life.”

INDY 500

Roger Penske to Indianapolis 500 fans: ‘I wanted you here’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske has sent an open letter to Indianapolis 500 fans expressing his remorse for not opening the gates for Sunday’s race. It will mark the first time in 104 runnings of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” that it will be run in front of empty grandstands.

Penske purchased Indianapolis Motor Speedway in January and spent an additional $15 million on capital improvements for an enhanced fan experience. He has had to close the sprawling facility to spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. Without fans roaming the property and celebrating at downtown Indianapolis establishments, the buildup to Sunday’s race has lacked the energy that elevates the Indy 500 into a world-class event.

In the letter, Penske noted his long-term commitment to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.