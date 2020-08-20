Sports

NHL PLAYOFFS

Capitals, Flames try to avoid elimination

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Capitals are hoping to stave off elimination in Game 5 of their first-round series against the New York Islanders Thursday in Toronto, while the Dallas Stars are looking to close out the Calgary Flames in Game 6 in Edmonton.

Washington needs to win three more to dig out of a 3-0 hole, which has only been done four times before in NHL history. Calgary needs back-to-back victories, down three games to two.

Washington could get top center Nicklas Backstrom back from injury after he missed the past three games. Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk is also still considered day to day with an undisclosed injury.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Top seeds try to bounce back from Game 1 losses

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, the No. 1 seeds in each NBA conference, both bring 1-0 deficits into their games Thursday. So do the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers, who dropped their opener against Miami.

The teams missed the energy of their crowds in Game 1. In a normal year, the top four seeds in each conference would be playing in their own arenas, with home-court advantage in the first two games of their playoff series. Instead, they’re having to adjust to an extended stay at Walt Disney World without their fans to cheer them on.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Cardinals return home

UNDATED (AP) — After finishing an eight-game, five-day trip to Chicago with series against the White Sox and Cubs, the Cardinals are set to play at Busch Stadium for the first time since July 26 as they host the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cardinals didn’t play any games at all for a stretch of over two weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak within the organization that included star catcher Yadier Molina.

They returned to action by going 4-4 in this eight-game trip that included three doubleheaders. They have 10 scheduled doubleheaders this year as they try to make up some of those games they missed.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Cleveland’s Shane Bieber owns a 4-0 record and 1.30 ERA, but it’s his strikeout numbers that have put him in select company. Bieber will attempt to continue his hot streak as he faces the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 25-year-old has struck out 54 through his first five starts of the season. That’s the highest strikeout total by any player in his first five starts of the season since Pedro Martinez also had 54 in 2001. In Bieber’s only previous start against the Pirates, he gave up a career-high seven earned runs in just 1 2/3 innings, which matches the shortest start of his MLB career. Of course, that happened way back on July 24, 2018.

— Toronto’s Randal Grichuk has homered in four consecutive games and will try to keep that streak going when the Blue Jays play a doubleheader with the Philadelphia Phillies. Grichuk homered twice in a 5-2 victory over Baltimore on Wednesday. This is the second time in Grichuk’s career that he’s homered in four straight games, as he also did it in July 2017. He has six homers this season, all in his last six games. His 11 RBIs in the series against Baltimore that just concluded represented the second-highest total by a Blue Jay in any three-game series. Josh Phelps knocked home 13 runs in a three-game series with Seattle in 2004.

— The season is already over for Houston’s Yordan Alvarez, the unanimous choice as 2019 AL rookie of the year. Astros manager Dusty Baker says Alvarez has a partially torn right patellar tendon that will require season-ending surgery. After hitting 27 homers last year, Alvarez played just two games this season. Alvarez missed the first three weeks of the season due to the coronavirus. He homered against the Seattle Mariners in his season debut Friday but went on the injured list just three days later.

PGA-NORTHERN TRUST

FedEx Cup playoffs begin with The Northern Trust

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — The Northern Trust starts Thursday outside Boston. It’s the first of three playoff events that culminate in Atlanta with the Tour Championship and the $15 million prize to the FedEx Cup champion.

Justin Thomas is the No. 1 seed — the eighth player in eight years to have the top seed starting the postseason.

Only the top 70 after this week advance to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields south of Chicago, and from there the top 30 go to East Lake in Atlanta for the Tour Championship.

Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) has withdrawn from The Northern Trust with what he described as nagging hip and knee injuries.

GOLF-WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN-KORDA

Korda withdraws

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Jessica Korda, one of the top U.S. hopes at the Women’s British Open, withdrew from the first major of the year because of medical reasons before the first round started Thursday. Organizers said Korda’s issues were “unrelated to COVID-19.”

Korda is No. 18, the fourth-highest American in the world rankings. Katja Pogacar of Slovenia replaced Korda in the field at Royal Troon in Scotland.

TENNIS-PLAYERS QUARANTINED

2 players out of Western & Southern Open after COVID contact

UNDATED (AP) — Two tennis players — Argentina’s Guido Pella and Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien — say their fitness trainer tested positive for COVID-19 and that is why they were dropped from the tournament that will precede the U.S. Open at its Flushing Meadow site.

Pella and Dellien posted separate videos on Instagram after the Western & Southern Open announced Wednesday that two unidentified players were placed under quarantine and removed from the tournament field after being exposed to someone who tested for the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The Western & Southern Open begins with qualifying Thursday.

OLYMPICS-TOKYO-SURVEY

Survey: Majority of Japanese firms oppose Olympics next year

TOKYO (AP) — A majority of Japanese companies among almost 13,000 surveyed oppose holding the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics next year, according to an online study published Thursday.

The survey by a Japanese research company, published by the Kyodo news agency, showed 27.8% want the games to be canceled, and 25.8% said they should be postponed again. The Olympics were originally planned for this year but were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese organizers and the International Olympic Committee have said if the Olympics can’t be held next year, they will be canceled.

In the survey, 46.2% said they wanted the games to go ahead in some form and open on July 23, 2021.

Kyodo said the survey was conducted by Tokyo Shoko Research and covered 12,857 companies.

Japan is heavily invested in the Olympics and is spending officially $12.6 billion, though a government audit says the number is twice that large.