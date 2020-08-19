Sports

NHL PLAYOFFS

Tampa Bay eliminates Columbus in OT

UNDATED (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated Columbus from the Stanley Cup playoffs in five games, rallying from a two-goal, third-period deficit before beating the Blue Jackets 5-4.

Brayden Point scored the game-winning goal 5:12 into overtime. Point also delivered the winner in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, a five-overtime thriller that wound up being the fourth-longest game in NHL history.

Kevin Shattenkirk and Anthony Cirelli scored in the final eight minutes of regulation to wipe out a 4-2 deficit. Earlier, Columbus scored four consecutive times to overcome an early two-goal deficit of its own.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) stopped 37 of 41 shots for the Lightning, who were swept in the first round by the Blue Jackets last year.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Grichuk hits 2 HRs as Blue Jays beat Orioles 5-2 for sweep

UNDATED (AP) — Randal Grichuk extended his recent power surge with two home runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep of the fading Baltimore Orioles with a 5-2 victory Wednesday.

Grichuk hit a solo shot in the second inning and put Toronto ahead for good with a two-run drive in the sixth. He has homered in four straight starts, and all six of his long balls this season have come over the last six games. With Grichuk leading the way, Toronto climbed within a game of .500 (10-11) for the first time since Aug. 5.

Baltimore has lost four in a row and five of six following a six-game winning streak.

MLB-NEWS

Reds put Senzel on IL, reinstate Moustakas

UNDATED (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds put outfielder Nick Senzel on the injured list and reinstated third baseman Mike Moustakas (moos-TAH’-kahs) to face his former team before a doubleheader Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals.

The Reds also chose infielder Robel Garcia as their 29th man for the doubleheader, which was caused by a postponement of the series opener Tuesday night. The Reds had two games postponed over the weekend because of a positive COVID-19 test and Major League Baseball wanted to provide them with an additional day for testing.

The reason for Senzel’s injury designation was not provided, though he missed time earlier this season after reporting symptoms of COVID-19. He was hitting .244 with two homers, five doubles and two steals in 14 games.

Moustakas has been out since Aug. 4 because of an injured left quadriceps. He is hitting .238 through seven games.

In other roster moves, the Reds assigned infielder Alex Blandino, outfieler Mark Payton and catcher Tyler Stephenson to the taxi squad. They also assigned another ex-Royals infielder, Christian Colon, to the taxi squad.

In other MLB news:

— Toronto Blue Jays rookie right-hander Nate Pearson has been placed on the 10-day injured list after complaining of elbow tightness following his fourth big league start. Pearson told the team about the injury after a poor outing against the Orioles last night in which he gave up three homers, five runs and three walks in four-plus innings. Pearson has a 6.61 ERA despite throwing five shutout innings against Washington in his major league debut. He turns 24 on Thursday.

NFL-NEWS

Florida appeals court rules secret videos can’t be used in Kraft massage case

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL says it will consult an advisory committee made up of former coaches, general managers and players on such issues as postponing, moving or even canceling games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Troy Vincent, the league’s football operations chief, said that the advisers, who will report to Commissioner Roger Goodell, will help avoid any “inequities” in those decisions. Vincent did not identify any members of the panel, saying he was awaiting their approval to do so.

Vincent also said the league will consider playoff games in a bubble environment, noting that “all options are on the table.” Saints coach Sean Payton recently brought up that possibility during a competition committee meeting.

Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, noted that setting firm schedules for anything during the pandemic is foolhardy.

The league sent game-day and travel protocols to the 32 teams this week. The extensive in-stadium specifics include rules for the field, sidelines, locker rooms, tunnels, entrances and training rooms.

In other NFL news:

— A Florida appeals court has ruled that police violated the rights of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others when they secretly video recorded them paying for massage parlor sex acts. The decision Wednesday by the 4th District Court of Appeal bars the tapes’ use at trial and could deal a potentially deadly blow to the prosecution. The court decided that Kraft’s rights were violated under the 4th Amendment to the Constitution, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures. Prosecutors could appeal to the state Supreme Court but if this ruling stands, charges against Kraft and others might be dropped.

— Browns starting linebacker Mack Wilson suffered a hyperextended left knee and could miss significant time while recovering, another early blow to a Cleveland team already down two offensive starters. Wilson got hurt while breaking up a pass during Tuesday’s practice. His injury came one day after his high, hard tackle on running back Nick Chubb — in the first workout in full pads — gave the Browns star running back a concussion. Coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any details on Wilson’s injury. He’s awaiting more information from the medical staff before he knows how long the second-year linebacker from Alabama will be out.

— Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel suffered a significant right leg injury in practice. Coach Brian Flores said Wednesday that the team was still awaiting test results after Biegel was carted off the field Tuesday. Last year Biegel started 10 games, led the Dolphins with 13 quarterback hurries and tied for the team lead with seven tackles for a loss. He had 2½ sacks and also played on special teams.

— The Chiefs will be without starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland for the first four games of the season because of off-the-field issues earlier this year, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the league intends to suspend Breeland following his arrest in April on multiple charges that included resisting arrest, marijuana possession and driving without a license.

— The New York Giants have signed veteran placekicker Graham Gano (guh-NOH’). The NFC East team announced the signing on Wednesday, the same day it put receiver and special teams star Cody Core on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon. New York has been without a placekicker since releasing Chandler Catanzaro on Monday. He was signed last month after the team released Aldrick Rosas in the wake of a poor 2019 season and an arrest in the offseason after leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident. Core was hurt running a pass pattern in practice Tuesday.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Georgia Bulldogs planning to have fans between the hedges

UNDATED (AP) — The Georgia Bulldogs are planning to have fans between the hedges this season.

Mirroring other schools in the Southeastern Conference, the school announced a ticket plan that would allow 20-25% capacity at 92,746-seat Sanford Stadium. That translates to crowds of about 18,500 to 23,000 for Georgia’s four home games.

Athletic director Greg McGarity stressed that all arrangements are tentative amid the coronavirus pandemic. In recent weeks, Georgia has become one of the nation’s hot spots. The Bulldogs are offering single-game tickets in hopes of accommodating as many season-ticket holders as possible for games against Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

In other college football news:

— Notre Dame canceled its Wednesday football practice and might take Thursday off as well in response to the school’s decision to go to online classes because of a coronavirus outbreak on campus. The Rev. John Jenkins, the Notre Dame president, announced in-person undergraduate classes would be canceled through Sept. 2. About 150 students have tested positive. Notre Dame is imposing restrictions on student activity, including limiting access to dormitories to residents and barring students from major gathering places on campus. The Fighting Irish football program announced last week there have been four positive test results for COVID-19 out of 619 tests done since players returned to campus in June.

— Wake Forest all-conference wide receiver Sage Surratt has opted out of the coming season to prepare for the NFL draft amid the coronavirus pandemic. Surratt announced his decision on social media and cited “the many uncertainties and risks associated with COVID-19.” He is set to earn an economics degree in December and says the school in North Carolina has “forever transformed my life.” Surratt’s brother, Chazz, plays linebacker at the University of North Carolina and is also an NFL prospect. A UNC team spokesman says Chazz Surratt’s status remains unchanged.

— Appalachian State has paused football practices after reporting a coronavirus cluster involving the team. The school in Boone, North Carolina, says athletic director Doug Gillin has suspended practice “until further consultation warrants a change in status.” The decision announced Tuesday night comes after there were active cases reported for seven students and four staffers. The school said health officials have instructed the individuals to isolate while recovering, while those in close contact with the active cases have been instructed to quarantine.

— Clemson will open its home season against Citadel on Sept. 12, filling the only non-conference spot on its COVID-19 affected schedule. The Tigers were supposed to play Citadel on Nov. 14. That changed when the Atlantic Coast Conference went to a 10-game conference schedule with one non-conference opponent. Clemson’s other planned non-conference games prior to the pandemic were Akron, Notre Dame and annual state rival South Carolina. Clemson will go to Notre Dame Nov. 7 as part of the ACC schedule. Citadel is part of the Southern Conference, which delayed its league season until the spring.

— Clemson has added one of its most decorated players to its coaching staff. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney says C.J. Spiller will be a graduate intern with the team as the former NFL running back works toward his Masters’ degree. Spiller was the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year in 2009 and was picked by the Buffalo Bills No. 9 in the next year’s NFL draft. Spiller spent eight seasons as a pro, running for 3,451 yards and 21 touchdowns.

PGA-NORTHERN TRUST

Injured Koepka withdraws from Northern Trust, ending season

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) has withdrawn from The Northern Trust with what he described as nagging hip and knee injuries to end a forgettable season. Koepka was No. 97 in the FedEx Cup standings. He would have needed a good week at the TPC Boston to reach the top 70 and advance in the PGA Tour’s postseason. Koepka started the year ranked No. 1 the world but hasn’t won in more than a year. He missed three months at the end of last year with a knee injury and then he didn’t play for three months when golf shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Two weeks ago at the PGA Championship, Koepka faded badly in the final round and was never a factor.

The Northern Trust starts Thursday outside Boston. It’s the first of three playoff events that culminate in Atlanta with the Tour Championship and the $15 million prize to the FedEx Cup champion. Justin Thomas is the No. 1 seed — the eighth player in eight years to have the top seed starting the postseason. Only the top 70 after this week advance to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields south of Chicago, and from there the top 30 go to East Lake in Atlanta for the Tour Championship.

WOMEN’S GOLF-BRITISH VENUES

Women’s British to go to Muirfield for 1st time in 2022

TROON, Scotland (AP) — The Women’s British Open will be held in two years at Muirfield for the first time as part of a strong rotation that includes a return to Carnoustie and St. Andrews.

The tournament is held this week at Royal Troon, which only four years ago voted to have female members. Muirfield, regarded as the purest of links courses, also recently voted to allow women to join. Muirfield hosted the Curtis Cup for female amateurs in 1952 and 1984.

The R&A said the Women’s British Open will be played the next five years at Carnoustie, Muirfield, Walton Heath, St. Andrews and Royal Porthcawl in Wales.