Sports

NHL PLAYOFFS

Lightning, Bruins, Avalanche, Flyers look to clinch their series

UNDATED (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers are one win away from advancing in the NHL playoffs. Those teams are up 3-1 in their respective first-round series and have up to three opportunities to close out best-of-seven matchups against lower-seeded opponents.

Tampa Bay can close out the Columbus Blue Jackets today, Boston can oust the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado can eliminate the Arizona Coyotes and Flyers will try to advance against the Montreal Canadiens.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Cole tries to extend 20-game win streak

UNDATED (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole can set an AL record by winning his 21st consecutive regular season start when New York hosts the AL East rival Rays.

Cole’s 20-game run matches Roger Clemens for the best in AL history, and Hall of Famer Carl Hubbell holds the major league record at 24. Cole hasn’t lost a decision in the regular season since May 22, 2019, against the White Sox while with Houston.

The Rays send Tyler Glasnow to the mound.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Red Sox have lost nine in a row, their worst skid since dropping 10 straight in 2014. Michael Chavis struck out five times in a 13-6 loss to Philadelphia last night. Lefty Kyle Hart will try to end the slump and earn his first big league win when he starts against Jake Arrieta and the Phillies today at Fenway Park.

— The Dodgers have won seven in a row and own the best record in the majors at 18-7. They sent the Mariners to their seventh straight loss Tuesday. Then the teams went straight from Dodger Stadium, where it was 102 degrees for the first pitch, to the airport for the two-hour flight to Seattle, where Los Angeles sends Julio Urías against Taijuan Walker.

— Matt Harvey is set to make his debut for the Kansas City Royals, trying to resurrect a career that’s been filled with starts and stops for the former All-Star. The 31-year-old Harvey is scheduled to start the second game of a seven-inning doubleheader against Cincinnati at Kauffman Stadium. The Reds have been out of action since a player returned a positive test Friday night. Once dominant with the Mets, Harvey did well enough for the Reds in 2018, but was 3-5 with a 7.09 ERA for the Angels last year. Harvey pitched in the minors for Oakland late last season and signed with the Royals last month.

— The Tigers will debut another prized pitching prospect when Casey Mize starts against the White Sox. A night after left-hander Tarik Skubal allowed four runs in two innings in his first big league appearance, Mize will try to do better. The right-hander was the first overall pick in the 2018 draft and helped form a dominant rotation at Double-A Erie with Skubal last year.

— The Astros have won a season-high six straight after beating Colorado 2-1 at Minute Maid Park. The clubs now open a series at Coors Field when Houston’s Framber Valdez opposes Ryan Castellani.

NFL-NEWS

Florida appeals court rules secret videos can’t be used in Kraft massage case

UNDATED (AP) — A Florida appeals court has ruled that police violated the rights of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others when they secretly video recorded them paying for massage parlor sex acts.

The decision Wednesday by the 4th District Court of Appeal bars the tapes’ use at trial and could deal a potentially deadly blow to the prosecution. The court decided that Kraft’s rights were violated under the 4th Amendment to the Constitution, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures.

Prosecutors could appeal to the state Supreme Court but if this ruling stands, charges against Kraft and others might be dropped.

In other NFL news:

— Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel suffered a significant right leg injury in practice. Coach Brian Flores said Wednesday that the team was still awaiting test results after Biegel was carted off the field Tuesday. Last year Biegel started 10 games, led the Dolphins with 13 quarterback hurries and tied for the team lead with seven tackles for a loss. He had 2½ sacks and also played on special teams.