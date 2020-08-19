Kelly expected to start for the Diamondbacks against Athletics

Regional Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks (13-11, third in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (16-8, first in the NL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-1, 1.71 ERA, .87 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Athletics: Jesus Luzardo (1-0, 4.79 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

The Athletics went 52-29 in home games in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 292 total doubles last year.

The Diamondbacks went 41-40 on the road in 2019. Arizona hit .252 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 288 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Arizona leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.