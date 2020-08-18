Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Vucevic, Magic upset top-seeded Bucks in Game 1, 122-110

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic (NEE’-koh-lah VOOCH’-uh-vihch) scored a playoff career-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic stunned the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 122-110 on Tuesday in the playoff opener of the NBA’s pandemic-altered season.

Terrence Ross scored 18 points, Gary Clark added 15 and D.J. Augustin had 11 points and 11 assists for the eighth-seeded Magic, who took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists for Milwaukee, but was held without a field goal over the final 11 minutes.

The Bucks came into the postseason as the favorites to win their first NBA title since 1971 despite finishing 3-5 in seeding games. But their sluggish play in the NBA bubble at Disney World carried over into the postseason.

In other Tuesday lineups:

—Miami and Indiana are facing off as well. The last time they met in the postseason, a trip to the NBA Finals was on the line and both franchises were clear championship contenders in the 2014 East finals.

That’s followed by another 4-5 matchup with the Houston Rockets taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The trade of Russell Westbrook to Houston last summer for Chris Paul and multiple first-round picks was thought to signal a rebuild in Oklahoma City. Instead, Paul had a terrific season in leading the Thunder to the same record as the Rockets, who don’t know when Westbrook will be available because of a right quadriceps injury.

Portland and the L.A. Lakers finish the night’s action.

In NBA news:

— The Celtics say forward Gordon Hayward will be sidelined for around four weeks after suffering a severe ankle sprain in Boston’s Game 1 victory over Philadelphia in their first-round playoff series. With him out, it could mean a shift to a three-guard lineup and more minutes for Marcus Smart.

— Utah guard Mike Conley has returned to Walt Disney World after the birth of his son and will go through a quarantine period before joining the Jazz for their playoff series against Denver. Conley is subject to a quarantine of at least four days in accordance with the NBA’s COVID-19 policies. He is expected to miss Game 2 but possibly could be back for Game 3.

NHL NEWS-OBIT-HAWERCHUK

Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk dies of cancer at 57

UNDATED (AP) — Dale Hawerchuk, a hockey phenom who became the face of the Winnipeg Jets en route to the Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 57 after a battle with cancer. The Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts, a team Hawerchuk coached, confirmed the death on Twitter on Tuesday. A teenage star, Hawerchuk was drafted first overall by the Jets in 1981. He went on to play nine seasons in Winnipeg and five in Buffalo before finishing up his distinguished 16-year NHL career with stints in St. Louis and Philadelphia.

In other NHL news:

— Vladimir Tarasenko is out for the rest of the St. Louis Blues’ first-round series against the Vancouver Canucks after aggravating his surgically repaired left shoulder. The team says the 28-year-old winger returned to St. Louis to have the shoulder looked at by team doctors and will update his status.

MLB-NEWS-RANGERS SUSPENSIONS

2 Rangers suspended for throwing behind hitter after slam

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers manager Chris Woodard was serving a one-game suspension during Tuesday’s game against the Padres a day after Texas reliever Ian Gibaut threw behind San Diego hitter Manny Machado following a grand slam.

Gibaut was suspended by Major League Baseball for three games, appealed the suspension and was active for Tuesday’s game.

He came in Monday night in the eighth inning after young Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam on a 3-0 pitch off Juan Nicasio with San Diego leading by seven runs in a game it eventually won 14-4.

Woodward immediately displayed his displeasure with what he perceived as a violation of an unwritten rule of baseball. After the game, the skipper said the pitch got away from Gibaut.

NFL NEWS

No fans at Titans opener; Chiefs OK season tickets holders at 2 practices

UNDATED (AP) — The Tennessee Titans won’t have fans at their home opener on Sept. 20 against Jacksonville because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the Titans announced the decision Tuesday. Nashville’s Major League Soccer team also won’t have any fans at home games in September.

Going the other direction, the Kansas City Chiefs will allow up to 2,000 season ticket holders to attend training camp on Saturday, making them the first NFL team to allow fans since the coronavirus pandemic dramatically altered the way teams are preparing for the season. The team also said that up to 5,000 season ticket holders will be allowed at practice on Aug. 29, when the franchise plans to raise a new Super Bowl championship flag over the west end zone.

In other NFL news:

— Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford will likely miss a second straight season because of an injury suffered during the preseason. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Tuesday that Alford will miss four to six months.

— Browns Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb has been placed in concussion protocol after he got hurt during the team’s first fully padded practice. Chubb, who finished second in the NFL last season with 1,494 yards, was taken down during Monday’s workout with a high tackle by second-year linebacker Mack Wilson.

— New York Jets wide receiver Vyncint Smith had surgery to repair a core muscle injury and could be sidelined up to two months. Coach Adam Gase confirmed the procedure and prognosis and said Smith will likely miss five to eight weeks.

—The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Cincinnati linebacker Hardy Nickerson for depth. Nickerson played three seasons for the Bengals, appearing in 37 games with nine starts. He was undrafted in 2017 out of Illinois, where he played his final year of college after transferring from California. Nickerson’s father, Hardy Nickerson Sr., was a five-time Pro Bowl linebacker for Tampa Bay in the 1990s.