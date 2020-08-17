Sports

NHL PLAYOFFS-SCHEDULE

Islanders go up 3-0

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Islanders own a three-games-to-none lead in their NHL first-round series against the team that won the Stanley Cup two years ago.

Matthew Barzal scored 4:28 into overtime to give the Isles a 2-1 triumph over the Washington Capitals. Barzal’s goal came moments after Islanders netminder Semyon Varlamov (SEHM-yahn vahr-LAH’-mahv) stoned Jakub Vrana (vah-RAH’-nah) on a breakaway.

Anders Lee scored for the third straight game to give the Islanders a first-period lead but the Caps tied it when Evgeni Kuznetsov (kooz-NEHT’-sahv) beat Varlamov on a breakaway. That was the only puck to get past Varlamov, who has allowed just five goals in the series.

Braden Holtby stopped 32 shots for the Capitals, who will try to avoid elimination on Tuesday.

In other Stanley Cup first-round action:

— The defending champs have their first win of the opening round after Brayden Schenn (shehn) scored 15:06 into overtime to give the Blues a 3-2 decision over the Canucks. Jake Allen stopped 29 shots in helping St. Louis avoid falling behind three games to two in the series. Justin Faulk and David Perron (peh-RAHN’) provided the Blues’ first two goals, both coming in the second period.

— Carter Hart became the youngest Flyer to record a playoff shutout as he stopped 23 shots in a 1-0 win over the Canadiens. Hart was perfect after allowing four goals in less than two periods on Friday’s 5-0 loss to Montreal. Neither team scored after Jakub Voracek (JAY’-kuhb VOHR’-ah-chehk) beat Carey Price on a deflection that flipped over the head of the Canadiens netminder and into the net.

— Joe Pavelski recorded his first career playoff hat trick before the Stars scored 16:05 into overtime to complete a 5-4 win over the Flames, evening the series at two games apiece. John Klingberg had three assists, including a shot that Alexander Radulov (RAD’-yoo-lahv) deflected into the net for the game-winner. Pavelski capped his hat trick by beating Cam Talbot with just under 12 seconds left in regulation.

— The Blackhawks avoided a four-game sweep as Corey Crawford stopped 48 shots to lead their 3-1 victory against the Golden Knights. Crawford turned back 19 shots in the first period, allowing Chicago to skate off the ice with a 2-1 lead following goals by Drake Caggiula (ka-ZHOO’-luh) and Matthew Highmore. Crawford blanked Vegas after Shea Theodore’s goal with 6:02 left in the opening stanza.

NHL-FLYERS-LINDBLOM

Lindblom joins Flyers for playoffs after cancer treatment

TORONTO (AP) — Oskar Lindblom has joined the Flyers in the NHL playoff bubble in Toronto.

Lindblom is with the team for the first time since he was diagnosed with bone cancer in December. There is no timetable for a return to the lineup.

Lindblom turned 24 on Saturday and a day later he received a rousing applause from the Flyers during morning skate.

MLB-SCHEDULE

20 straight for Indians against Tigers

UNDATED (AP) — The only constant in Major League Baseball these days seems to be the Cleveland Indians beating the Detroit Tigers.

The Indians knocked off the Tigers for the 20th consecutive time dating to last season as Franmil (FRAHN’-meel) Reyes homered twice in Cleveland’s 8-5 victory. Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez and Sandy Leon also homered as the Indians extended their team record for consecutive wins against the same team. Reyes homered three times in the three-game sweep but exited in the ninth inning after being hit on the left hand by a pitch.

The big league record for consecutive wins against the same team is 23 set by the Orioles against the Royals in 1969 and ’70.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— The White Sox tied a major league record by belting four consecutive home runs in a 7-2 thumping of the Cardinals. Roel Ramirez became the first pitcher in big league history to surrender four straight homers in his major league debut when Yoán (yoh-AHN’) Moncada, Yasmani Grandal (yahs-MAH’-nee grahn-DAHL’), José Abreu (ah-BRAY’-oo) and Eloy Jiménez connected during a six-run fifth.

— The Yankees beat the Red Sox for the ninth straight time as Mike Ford contributed an RBI single and a two-run homer in New York’s 4-2 victory. J.A. Happ limited Boston to a run and three hits over 5 1/3 innings, including Kevin Pillar’s (pee-LAHRZ’) third-inning homer.

— The Astros pulled out their fourth straight win by knocking off the Mariners, 3-2 on Kyle Tucker’s walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth. Andre Scrubb, Enoli Paredes, Blake Taylor and Ryan Pressly combined for 3 1/3 innings of one-hit ball in relief of Lance McCullers.

— Max Kepler hit a two-run homer and rookie Randy Dobnak improved to 4-1 by pitching into the sixth inning of the Twins’ 4-2 victory against the Royals. Dobnak allowed a pair of solo homers but just one other hit over 5 1/3 innings.

— The Rays won the completion of Saturday’s suspended game as Brandon Lowe hit a solo home run in the ninth to lead a 3-2 downing of the Blue Jays. Lowe went deep for the fourth straight game after lacing a double in the seventh.

— Willy Adames (ah-DAH’-mehs) led off the eighth inning with a homer to help Tampa Bay beat Toronto for the second time Sunday, 7-5. The Rays tied the game when Austin Meadows scored from first after Jays right fielder Teoscar (tay-AHS’-kur) Hernandez misplayed Yandy Diaz’s single with two out in the seventh. The game was shortened to seven innings due to the completion of the suspended game.

— Orlando Arcia homered, collected three hits and scored the go-ahead run on Ryan Braun’s single in the seventh inning of the Brewers’ third straight win over the Cubs, 6-5. Keston Hiura (HEER’-uh) also homered and Milwaukee’s bullpen trio of Josh Hader, David Phelps and Devin Williams combined to strike out six over the final three innings.

— Homers by Chad Pinder, Stephen Piscotty and Marcus Semien highlighted the Athletics’ nine-run fifth in a 15-3 dismantling of the Giants. Mark Canha (KAN’-ah) delivered a two-run triple in the big rally that supported Mike Fiers (FY’-urz), who allowed two runs over six innings.

— Nick Markakis (mahr-KAY’-kihs) drove in three runs and five pitchers combined on a two-hitter in the Braves’ 4-0 shutout of the Marlins. Markakis opened the scoring with an RBI single and capped it with a two-run double as Atlanta took the rubber match of the three—game series.

— Max Scherzer struck out 10 over seven innings as the Nationals beat the Orioles, 6-5 to take the rubber match of their three-game set. Scherzer and the Nats blew a four-run lead before Washington scored an unearned run in the eighth on a throwing error by third baseman Rio Ruiz.

— Andrew McCutchen entered as a mid-game injury replacement and hit a go-ahead, two-run home run to help the Phillies beat the Mets, 6-2 to complete a three-game sweep. Zack Wheeler gave up two runs and struck out four over seven solid innings versus his former team.

— Keibert Ruiz homered in his first major league at-bat and Corey Seager belted a three-run homer as the Dodgers ripped the Angels, 8-3 to complete a sweep of the Freeway Series. Max Muncy had a two-run homer and Matt Beaty also went deep to help the Dodgers pick up their fifth straight win and improve to an NL-leading 16-7.

— Jon Gray struck out seven over a season-high seven solid innings and was backed by a 14-hit attack as the Rockies outscored the Rangers, 10-6. Ryan McMahon homered and Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon had two hits and two RBIs each to help Colorado end a three-game skid.

— Eduardo Escobar smacked a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning to send the Diamondbacks past the Padres, 5-4. Kole Calhoun opened the scoring with a two-run blast before Arizona improved to 8-3 in 11 games since a 3-8 start.

MLB-YANKEES-LEMAHIEU

Yankees’ LeMahieu on injured list with sprained left thumb

NEW YORK (AP) — American League batting leader DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY’-hyoo) has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the Yankees because of a sprained left thumb, joining Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on the sidelines.

LeMahieu was hurt during an awkward swing in the fourth inning of Saturday night’s 11-5 victory over Boston and left the game two innings later.

LeMahieu is hitting .411 with two homers and eight RBIs.

NASCAR-DAYTONA

Elliott tames Daytona road course

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the Cup Series road course race at Daytona International Speedway by holding off hard-charging Denny Hamlin following a late restart and notching his third consecutive victory away from ovals.

The 24-year-old Elliott also won on road courses at Charlotte and at Watkins Glen last year. He got a bigger challenge than many expected down the stretch in his latest roadie.

Hamlin finished second, followed Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson.

Kyle Busch had the best shot at catching Elliott, but the defending series champion had rear brake issues with 17 laps to go and was forced to the garage for a lengthy repair.

NFL-NEWS

Washington QB Smith cleared for practice

UNDATED (AP) — Quarterback Alex Smith has been activated off the physically unable to perform list by Washington’s NFL team. It is the latest step in a remarkable recovery after his right leg was broken in two places during a game nearly two years ago.

Sunday’s move means that Smith now is allowed to participate in Washington’s padded practices when the team can move to that phase of training camp Tuesday. He hasn’t played since November 2018.

In other NFL news:

— The Jets have agreed to terms on a contract with veteran Chris Hogan to boost their banged-up wide receiver corps. Hogan spent last season with Carolina but caught just eight passes for 67 yards in seven games while missing a large chunk of the season following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

NCAA’s top doctor: COVID-19 testing needs to improve to play

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA’s chief medical officer says there is a narrow path to playing college sports during the coronavirus pandemic. However, Dr. Brian Hainline also told CNN late Saturday that “everything would have to line up perfectly” for college sports to be played this fall.

Testing of athletes will need to increase when competition begins. The availability and turnaround times of COVID-19 tests is still a problem in parts of the country. Hainline told CNN: “Right now, if testing stays at it is, there’s no way we can go forward with sports.”

The NCAA has no jurisdiction over major college football, so the conferences have been left to make their own calls. The ACC, SEC and Big 12 are among six conferences moving forward with plans to play in the fall. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed fall sports and are hoping to reschedule next spring.

A group of Big Ten football players including Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields posted an online petition on Twitter Sunday asking the Big Ten reinstate the schedule the conference released six days before it pulled the plug. Player parent groups from Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State and Nebraska have sent letters to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren asking for the conference to reverse course.

PGA-WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Herman wins in Greensboro, gets FedEx Cup nod

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jim Herman rallied to win the Wyndham Championship and a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Herman capped his third PGA victory by shooting a 7-under 63 for a one-stroke victory over Billy Horshel. Herman overcame a four-stroke deficit in the final round and overtook Horschel with a birdie on the 71st hole.

The 42-year-old Herman finished at 21-under.

Horschel closed with a 65. He had a final chance to tie on the 72nd hole, but his 8-foot birdie putt slid left of the cup.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-SENIOR PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Kelly gets 1st major win

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jerry Kelly seized control at the Senior Players Championship with a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at Firestone, sending him to a 1-under 69 and a two-shot victory for his first major on the PGA Tour Champions.

Kelly was clinging to a one-shot lead over Scott Parel when he hit a soft cut with a 5-iron that landed in front of the hole and rolled in for an ace. He and Parel were the only players to finish under par on the South Course at Firestone.

LPGA-LADIES SCOTTISH OPEN

Lewis wins Ladies Scottish Open title

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Stacy Lewis holed a long birdie putt to see off three rivals at the first playoff hole and win the Ladies Scottish Open.

The American won her first LPGA Tour title in nearly three years along with a confidence boost ahead of the British Open. The 35-year-old Lewis earned her 13th LPGA Tour victory and first since the birth of her first child, Chesnee, in October 2018.

The former top-ranked Lewis shot 1-over 72 in the final round to join Munoz, Cheyenne Knight and Emily Kristine Pedersen in a four-way playoff.

F1-SPANISH GP

No worries: Hamilton wins Spanish GP for 88th victory in F1

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has coasted to victory at the Spanish Grand Prix to extend his championship lead. Hamilton’s 88th career victory leaves him three behind Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record.

Hamilton finished a sizable 24 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen, who has eight podiums in the past nine races. Hamilton leads Verstappen by 37 points.