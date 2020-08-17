The Latest: Ole Miss starting center opts out for season

Sports

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Mississippi starting center Eli Johnson says he won’t play football this season.

Johnson announced on Twitter that he’ll sit out the season and focus on completing his master’s degree in criminal justice in December.

The Southeastern Conference allows players to opt out of the season because of COVID-19 and remain on scholarship.

Johnson started all 12 games last season, allowing only one sack. His father, David, was hospitalized this summer because of the virus.

“I will be forever grateful for my time here at Ole Miss,” Johnson wrote Sunday night on Twitter. “God bless and Hotty Toddy.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports