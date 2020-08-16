Sports

NHL PLAYOFFS-SCHEDULE

B’s, Coyotes win

UNDATED (AP) — Goaltending was the story during the first two games of today’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule. The Boston Bruins managed to win after their top netminder opted out of the remainder of the playoffs, while the Arizona Coyotes received an outstanding performance from their goalie.

The Bruins lead their first-round series two games to one after Jaroslav Halak (YAR’-oh-slav hah-LAHK’) stopped 29 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Hurricanes. Halak got the win hours after the team announced that Tuukka (TOO’-kah) Rask left to be with his wife and three children.

Charlie Coyle opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the second period and added an assist. Sean Kuraly (kuh-RAH’-leez) made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal early in the third.

Darcy Kuemper was sensational as the Coyotes earned a 4-2 win over the Avalanche to pull within two games to one in their first-round series. Darcy Kuemper made 20 of his 49 saves in the first period and stopped several tough attempts in the final 20 minutes to allow Arizona to stay ahead.

Brad Richardson broke a 1-1 tie with 34 seconds left in the second period. It remained 2-1 until Taylor Hall scored the first of the Coyotes’ two empty-netters.

In other Stanley Cup first-round action:

— Brayden Point and Victor Hedman scored in the last six minutes of the second period to give the Lightning a 3-1 lead in a 3-2 win over Columbus. Alex Killorn also scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) needed to make just 15 saves as Tampa Bay took a two-games-to-one lead in the series. Riley Nash had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets.

— Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots and the Golden Knights held off the Blackhawks, 2-1 to take a three-games-to-none lead. William Karlsson and Patrick Brown scored for the Golden Knights, who are 6-0 in the postseason. Olli Maatta (OH’-lee MAH’-tah) scored in the third period and Corey Crawford had 24 saves for Chicago.

NBA-BLAZERS-GRIZZLIES

Blazers make playoffs, oust Grizzlies with 126-122 victory

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have advanced to the NBA playoffs by winning their play-in series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

CJ McCollum scored 14 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of big jumpers to lead the Blazers past the Grizzlies, 126-122. Damian Lillard dropped in 31 points for the Trail Blazers, who won their last four games in down-to-the-wire finishes.

Jusuf Nurkic had 22 points and 21 rebounds for the winners, who got 21 points from Carmelo Anthony.

Portland opens its Western Conference playoff schedule Tuesday against the top-seeded Lakers.

NBA-NEWS

Pelicans fire coach

UNDATED (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have fired coach Alvin Gentry after the club missed the playoffs for the fourth time in his five seasons.

The Pelicans went 30-42 this season. They finished with just two victories in their final eight games despite the presence of top overall draft choice Zion Williamson and first-time All-Star Brandon Ingram.

New Orleans’ lone playoff appearance under Gentry came in the 2017-18 season.

In other NBA news:

— Portland’s Damian Lillard has been unanimously selected as the top player of the NBA’s seeding games at Walt Disney World. He averaged a league-best 37.6 points in the eight games. Phoenix’s Monty Williams led the Suns to a perfect 8-0 record in the bubble and was chosen as the top coach of the seeding-game schedule.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Cards win in return from coronavirus outbreak

UNDATED (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals finally got a chance to play meaningful baseball for the first time since July 29, sweeping a doubleheader from the White Sox.

The Cardinals were in mid season form from the start as Dexter Fowler supplied a two-run single while St. Louis scored four times in the first inning to beat the White Sox, 5-1 in the opener of a doubleheader in Chicago.

Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright pitched five innings of one-run ball in his second start of the year. Giovanny Gallegos then struck out the side in the sixth before John Gant finished the seven-inning game.

Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill homered in the nightcap to power the Redbirds past the Pale Hose, 6-3. The Cards trailed 3-1 in the fifth until Goldschmidt hit an RBI single off Evan Marshall and O’Neill belted a tiebreaking drive to left later in the inning.

St. Louis had been sidelined for 2 1/2 weeks after several players tested positive for the coronavirus, including All-Star catcher Yadier Molina (YAH’-dee-ehr moh-LEE’-nuh) and infielder Paul DeJong (deh-YUHNG’).

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Max Muncy’s third RBI of the night was a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th to send the Dodgers past the Angels, 6-5. Mookie Betts homered again and had three RBIs for the Dodgers, while Mike Trout slammed his ninth home run of the season for the Angels.

— The Cubs have their first losing streak of the season after Avisail (a-vih-sah-EEL’) Garcia doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning to send the Brewers past Chicago, 6-5. Urías had three hits for Milwaukee, including an infield single that brought home a much-needed insurance run in the 10th.

— The Diamondbacks were able to celebrate a 7-6 win over the Padres once speedster Jorge Mateo was thrown out trying to score from first on a two-out single in the ninth. San Diego phenom Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr. banged out his ninth home run and hit a two-run double.

— The Braves halted a four-game skid by topping the Marlins, 2-1 on Adam Duvall’s tiebreaking home run with one out in the ninth. Atlanta’s Max Fried (freed) pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings and was in line for his fourth victory until Monte Harrison hit his first major league homer leading off the eighth against Will Smith.

— Slumping slugger Rhys Hoskins laced a three-run double and Jean Segura homered as the Phillies beat the Mets for the second straight day, 6-2. Winning pitcher Aaron Nola scattered three hits and struck out eight over seven shutout innings.

— Light-hitting Andrew Velazquez had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run to help the Orioles win for the seventh time in eight games, 7-3 over the Nationals. Rio Ruiz homered off losing pitcher Patrick Corbin, who allowed five runs and eight hits with just two strikeouts in five innings.

— Mark Canha (KAN’-ah) launched a go-ahead, three-run homer with two out in the ninth inning to lift the Athletics to their second straight comeback win over the Giants, 7-6. Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer and Matt Olson also connected in Oakland’s 12th victory in 14 games.

— Clint Frazier crushed a three-run homer and had five RBIs while starting in place of injured outfielder Aaron Judge to lead the Yankees to their fifth straight win over the Red Sox, 11-5. Gary Sánchez went long in his third straight game to help New York complete a victory after DJ LeMahieu left with a sprained left thumb in the sixth inning.

— The Astros were 2-1 winners over the Mariners behind Cristian Javier, one tossed one-hit ball over six innings. Yuli Gurriel (YOO’-lee gur-ee-EHL’) homered among his two hits as Houston won its third in a row.

— Derek Dietrich hit a two-out, three-run home run in the eighth as the Rangers rallied for their fourth consecutive win, 6-4 over the Rockies. Shin-Soo Choo had three hits and two RBIs to back Kyle Gibson, who pitched into the seventh inning for his first win with Texas.

— Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Twins held on to beat the Royals, 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. Tyler Duffey earned the win with a perfect inning in relief of Jake Odorizzi.

— The Royals earned a split of the twinbill as Whit Merrifield had three hits, including a three-run homer in a 4-2 decision over Minnesota. Duffy allowed one earned run and just two hits while striking out eight over five innings, helping Kansas City win for the sixth time in eight games.

— Shane Bieber is 4-0 with a 1.30 ERA after tossing three-hit ball while fanning 11 over seven shutout innings of the Indians’ 3-1 win over the Tigers. Jose Ramirez lined a two-run double and Carlos Santana added an RBI double in Cleveland’s club-record 19th consecutive win over Detroit.

— Saturday’s game between the Reds and visiting Pirates was postponed after a Cincinnati player tested positive for COVID-19. The Reds are the third team to have a game postponed because someone on their roster tested positive, joining the Marlins and Cardinals. Major League Baseball also postponed Sunday’s game as it awaits further test results.

— The Blue Jays had their game against the Rays suspended in the fourth inning because of rain, a hazard of playing in their temporary outdoor home in Buffalo. Play was called at Sahlen Field with the Blue Jays about to bat in the fourth inning and trailing 1-0.

MLB-NEWS

Strasburg lands on IL

UNDATED (AP) — Nationals pitcher and 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg has been placed on the 10-day injured list. A recurring nerve issue in his throwing hand delayed his start to the season and limited his second appearance to 16 pitches on Friday.

In other MLB news:

— The White Sox have put reliever Ian Hamilton on the 10-day injured list because of a sore right shoulder. The team also transferred utilityman Leury (lay-UR’-ee) García to the 45-day injured list with a sprained thumb.

PGA-WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Kim shoots 62 for 2-shot lead after three rounds at Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Si Woo Kim had a hole in one on the way to a 62 and a two-shot lead over Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim through three rounds of the PGA’s Wyndham Championship.

Kim is at 18-under after 54 holes. He made history three years ago when at 21 he became the youngest winner of The Players Championship. Now, he’s seeking his first victory since — and playing strongly wherever he tees it up.

Redman had a 63, while Oppenheim set a career low on tour with a 62 in second at 16-under.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-SENIOR PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Kelly still leads

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jerry Kelly remains the leader at the Senior Players Championship despite bogeys on two of his last four holes on Saturday.

Kelly had to settle for an even-par 70 after being the only player at par or better after two days in the PGA Tour Champions’ first major of the season. He’s one stroke ahead of Woody Austin, Scott Parel and Colin Montgomerie.

Austin and Parel each shot 67, while Montgomerie had a 68.

NFL-PACKERS-CLARK

Packers sign Clark to extension

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark has signed a four-year contract extension.

Clark’s agent confirmed a ESPN report that the 2016 first-round draft pick from UCLA agreed to terms on a deal worth $70 million, with a $25 million signing bonus.

Clark has emerged as the Packers’ top defensive lineman.

In other news:

— Atlanta police say former four-time Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl linebacker Chip Banks is in serious condition following a shooting. Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Rooker says the 60-year-old Banks was in serious condition.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Parents join players urging Big Ten to play, 9 Sooners positive for virus

UNDATED (AP) — A group of Ohio State football players’ parents joined parents of players at Iowa in calling for the Big Ten to overturn its decision not to play this fall. Meanwhile, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said nine Sooners tested positive for COVID-19 after he gave his players a week break from team activities.

The Football Parents at Ohio State posted a letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, calling for the reinstatement of the 10-game schedule the conference unveiled six days before it postponed football until spring.

TENNIS-US OPEN-WITHDRAWALS

Bencic out of US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Belinda Bencic (BEN’-chich) is the latest top tennis player to pull out of the U.S. Open. Her withdrawal means three of the four female semifinalists in 2019 will not be at the Grand Slam tournament this year.

Bencic currently is ranked No. 8. Five of the WTA’s top eight players have announced they won’t play at Flushing Meadows amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NASCAR-DILLON

Austin Dillon out after positive COVID-19 test

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Austin Dillon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway’s road course.

Richard Childress Racing says Dillon tested positive Saturday morning and is now self-quarantining away from the team. Kaz Grala will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet at Daytona.

Dillon is the third Cup Series drive to test positive for the coronavirus, joining seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and part-timer Brendan Gaughan.

F1-SPANISH GP

Hamilton secures 92nd pole

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has secured a record-extending 92nd pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix. He nudged Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas into second place by just .059 seconds. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified in third.

Hamilton is looking to claim an 88th F1 victory that would move him within three of Michael Schumacher’s record.

INDYCAR-INDY 500

Marco Andretti leads Honda onslaught in Indy 500 qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marco Andretti led a top speed sweep for Andretti Autosport in qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 as the Honda-powered team claimed the first four spots on the leaderboard and eight of the top nine.

Andretti posted a four-lap average of 231.351 mph.

The top nine drivers advance to a Sunday shootout that determines the first three starting rows for the Aug. 23 Indianapolis 500. Honda drivers claimed eight of those positions after all 33 cars had made a qualifying attempt.