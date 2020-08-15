Sports

NHL PLAYOFFS-RASK

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask opts out of NHL playoffs

UNDATED (AP) — Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka (TOO’-kah) Rask has opted out of the team’s playoff run. The Vezina (VEH’-zih-nuh) Trophy finalist said in a statement Saturday morning before Game 3 of Boston’s playoff series against Carolina that “at this moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family.”

General manager Don Sweeney said during a conference call 80 minutes before Saturday’s game that Rask left the NHL’s bubble in Toronto to be with his wife and three young children, including a newborn.

After a 3-2 loss on Thursday night, Rask complained that the NHL’s fan-free playoffs lacked the usual intensity.

Rask led the NHL with a 2.12 goals-against average and was second in save percentage and shutouts.

Jaroslav Halak (YAR’-oh-slav hah-LAHK’) was in goal for Saturday’s game.

NBA-NEWS

Pelicans fire coach

UNDATED (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have fired coach Alvin Gentry after the club missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons.

The Pelicans went 30-42 this season. They finished with just two victories in their final eight games despite the presence of top overall draft choice Zion Williamson and first-time All-Star Brandon Ingram in the lineup until the club was eliminated from playoff contention with two games to play.

Gentry was hired by former Pelicans general manager Dell Demps after the club fired Monte Williams following the 2014-15 season. New Orleans’ lone playoff appearance with Gentry at the helm came in the 2017-18 season. New Orleans started this season 6-22 and labored through a franchise record 13-game losing streak.

In other NBA news:

— Portland’s Damian Lillard has been unanimously selected as the top player of the NBA’s seeding games at Walt Disney World after averaging a league-best 37.6 points in the eight games. Phoenix’s Monty Williams led the Suns to a perfect 8-0 record in the bubble and was chosen as the top coach of the seeding-game schedule. Joining Lillard on the first team for games played at Disney between July 30 and Friday’s end of the seeding-game season was Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Indiana’s T.J. Warren, Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Houston’s James Harden. Booker was second in the MVP vote, followed by Warren.

MLB-NEWS

Reds player tests positive, 2 games with Pirates postponed

UNDATED (AP) — The last two games of a series between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh have been called off because a Reds player tested positive for COVID-19. Major League Baseball is awaiting further testing.

The Reds are the third team to have a game postponed because someone on their roster tested positive, joining the Marlins and Cardinals. It’s the second time a Reds player has tested positive during the season. Matt Davidson went in the injured list after a positive test, but subsequent tests were negative and he returned to the team.

In other MLB news:

— World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg has been put on the 10-day injured list by the Washington Nationals because of a recurring nerve issue in his throwing hand. The problem delayed his start to the 2020 season and cut short his second appearance after just 16 pitches. Strasburg made his debut last weekend and left during a five-run fifth inning. He pitched again Friday night at Baltimore but was removed after getting only two outs. The 32-year-old Strasburg signed a $245 million, seven-year contract with Washington this offseason. He hadn’t been on the IL since 2018. He is 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA in two starts in 2020.

— The Chicago White Sox placed reliever Ian Hamilton on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a sore right shoulder and transferred utilityman Leury García to the 45-day injured list with a sprained thumb. Manager Rick Renteria said García had an MRI that showed a severed ligament, requiring surgery.

NFL-PACKERS-CLARK EXTENSION

Packers sign DT Kenny Clark to four-year contract extension

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark has signed a four-year contract extension.

The Packers announced the signing Saturday without disclosing the length or terms of the deal. Clark’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, confirmed a ESPN report that the 2016 first-round draft pick from UCLA agreed to terms on a deal worth $70 million, with a $25 million signing bonus.

Clark has emerged as the Packers’ top defensive lineman. He recorded six sacks for the second straight season last year and was named to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement. He has 16½ sacks over his four-year career, with all of them coming in the last three seasons.

The 24-year-old Clark was eligible to become a free agent next year. Now that the Packers have reached a long-term deal with him, they can start making decisions on all the other notable players with contracts set to expire in 2021. That list includes Pro Bowl defensive tackle David Bakhtiari, running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, cornerback Kevin King, center Corey Linsley and guard Lane Taylor.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Conference Carolinas moves fall season to spring

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas has pushed its fall sports competitions to the spring due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The league’s board of directors announced the decision Saturday. The conference is made up of 11 schools spread throughout Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The move affects men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. Schedules for those sports will be reduced so those athletes don’t lose a year of eligibility, under NCAA guidelines.

The league said in July it intended to go through with fall sports. But commissioner Chris Colvin said the COVID-19 situation “evolved to the point where this decision had to be made.”

NASCAR-DILLON

Austin Dillon out after positive COVID-19 test

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Austin Dillon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway’s road course.

Richard Childress Racing says Dillon tested positive Saturday morning and is now self-quarantining away from the team. Kaz Grala will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet at Daytona.

Dillon is the third Cup Series drive to test positive for the coronavirus, joining seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and part-timer Brendan Gaughan. Johnson missed just one race.

The 30-year-old Dillon has already qualified for NASCAR’s playoffs by winning at Texas last month.

F1-SPANISH GP

Hamilton secures 92nd pole

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has secured a record-extending 92nd pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix. He nudged Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas into second place by just .059 seconds. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified in third.

Hamilton is looking to claim an 88th F1 victory that would move him within three of Michael Schumacher’s record.

INDYCAR-INDY 500

Marco Andretti leads Honda onslaught in Indy 500 qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marco Andretti led a top speed sweep for Andretti Autosport in qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 as the Honda-powered team claimed the first four spots on the leaderboard and eight of the top nine.

Andretti posted a four-lap average of 231.351 mph.

The top nine drivers advance to a Sunday shootout that determines the first three starting rows for the Aug. 23 Indianapolis 500. Honda drivers claimed eight of those positions after all 33 cars had made a qualifying attempt.