Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Kings sink 21 3s, roll to win as Lakers rest most starters

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Buddy Hield (heeld) made a 3-pointer that capped Sacramento’s streak of 11 consecutive baskets made in the third period and the Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 136-122.

Hield finished with 28 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic (BOY’-ahn bahg-DAH’-noh-vich) had 27. The Kings made 21 3-pointers.

Most Lakers starters were held out, but LeBron James had 17 points in 15 minutes all in the first half. Dion Waiters led the Lakers with 19 points. Los Angeles locked up the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed three games into the restart but the Lakers still don’t know who they will face in the first round of the playoffs. The No. 8 seed will be determined in a play-in this weekend.

In other NBA action:

— San Antonio’s record-tying run of 22 consecutive postseason appearances is over, with the Spurs being eliminated from contention for a Western Conference play-in spot Thursday. The Spurs were officially ousted when Memphis defeated Milwaukee. and Phoenix completed an undefeated eight-game run in the NBA’s restart bubble at Walt Disney World with a victory over Dallas. Those games went final shortly before San Antonio was playing its final game of the season, against Utah. The Spurs needed the Grizzlies or the Suns to lose to have any chance of getting into the West play-in series that begins Saturday.

—Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant had triple-doubles and the Memphis Grizzlies kept their season alive Thursday with a 119-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, who were missing star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo after he was suspended for head-butting an opponent. Dillon Brooks added 31 points as Memphis posted its second wire-to-wire win of the season and wrapped up a spot in the play-in tournament that will determine the eighth and final seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The Grizzies (34-39) are tied for eighth place in the Western Conference with Portland and Phoenix, which beat Dallas on Thursday..

—Devin Booker scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Dallas Mavericks 128-102 on Thursday to keep their playoff hopes alive and finish as the only unbeaten team in the restart. Dario Saric scored 16 points and Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson each added 15 for the Suns. They will qualify for the play-in series that starts Saturday if Portland loses to Brooklyn tonight.

— Thomas Bryant had 26 points and nine rebounds to help the Washington Wizards beat the Boston Celtics 96-90 for their lone win in the restart. Troy Brown Jr. added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Wizards, who had long been eliminated from the playoff race and had lost their first seven games in the bubble. The Celtics, who already were locked into a playoff matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, sat their starters. Rookie Javonte Green had a season high 23 points and Semi Ojeleye added 13 points and eight rebounds for Boston.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Tomas Nido homers twice to power Mets past Nationals 8-2

UNDATED (AP) — Tomas Nido had his first two-homer game as a professional, hitting a two-run shot in the fourth and a grand slam in the fifth to lead the New York Mets to an 8-2 win over the Washington Nationals and a split of the four-game series. He is just the fifth catcher in Mets history to hit at least two homers and collect at least six RBIs in a game.

The victory may have may have been costly for the Mets. Left fielder Jeff McNeil was carted off after crashing into the wall while robbing Asdrubal Cabrera of a two-run extra-base hit to end the first inning. He is being evaluated. Washington’s Juan Soto capped a sensational series by homering in the sixth. He was 7-for-15 with four homers and eight RBIs in the four-game set.

In other Thursday action:

— Tomas Nido had his first two-homer game as a professional, hitting a two-run shot in the fourth and a grand slam in the fifth to lead the New York Mets to an 8-2 win over the Washington Nationals and a split of the four-game series. Nido, who entered Thursday with five homers and 26 RBIs over 93 games in parts of four big league seasons, is just the fifth catcher in Mets history to hit at least two homers and collect at least six RBIs in a game.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Korpisalo, Blue Jackets win 3-1, tie series with Lightning

TORONTO (AP) — Two days after making an NHL-record 85 saves in a five-overtime loss, Joonas Korpisalo stopped 36 more shots to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Thursday to even the series at a game apiece.

Ryan Murray and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in the first period for Columbus, both goals set up by Pierre-Luc Dubois. Alexander Wennberg added another in the third.

Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves. The Tampa Bay goalie had 61 stops Tuesday in a 4-3 victory in the fourth-longest game in league history.

NFL-NEWS

AP source: Kittle agrees to 5-year extension with 49ers

UNDATED (AP) — All-Pro tight end George Kittle has agreed to a five-year, $75 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers that is the richest contract ever at the position.

The previous high for annual value on a multiyear contract for a tight end, according to overthecap.com, was the $42 million, four-year deal Austin Hooper signed this offseason in Cleveland.

Kittle had been one of the NFL’s biggest bargains after being drafted in the fifth round in 2017.

A person familiar with the deal says the sides agreed on the deal to keep Kittle off the market next offseason. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn’t been announced by the team. NFL Network first reported the terms and says Kittle will get an $18 million signing bonus.

In other NFL news:

— The Chiefs and star tight end Travis Kelce have agreed to a four-year, $57.25 million contract extension that will keep him with the Super Bowl champions through 2025, a person familiar with the contract tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal has not been announced. The move to secure the two-time All-Pro tight end is the latest in a string of big-money deals negotiated by general manager Brett Veach to keep the core of the Chiefs intact this offseason.

— The Buffalo Bills are protecting quarterback Josh Allen’s blindside for the long term after signing left tackle Dion Dawkins to a four-year, $60 million contract extension. The team announced the signing, while a person with direct knowledge of the contract provided the value of the deal to The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team did not release that figure. Dawkins has been a starter in Buffalo since being selected in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Temple.

— Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is showing more willingness to consider the points of view of players over kneeling during the national anthem. The owner who has taken the hardest line among his NFL counterparts against protesting during the anthem sidestepped the question of changing his policy requiring players to stand. Jones is acknowledging a changing social tide after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Quarterback Dak Prescott says discussions among teammates are “heating up” over how to express social views before games.

NHL-CANADIENS-JULIEN

Canadiens coach Claude Julien hospitalized with chest pains

TORONTO (AP) — Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin (BERZH’-eh-vin) says coach Claude Julien was taken by ambulance to a Toronto hospital after experiencing chest pains Wednesday night. Julien remained in the hospital Thursday afternoon while more tests were being conducted to determine the cause of his condition.

Bergevin said the situation is not COVID-19 related.

The 60-year-old coach is not expected to be back behind the bench for the rest of the team’s first-round series against Philadelphia. Associate coach Kirk Muller will take over Julien’s role in an interim basis.

TENNIS-LEXINGTON

Serena beats Venus to take 31st meeting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Serena Williams came back and won the last four games to beat her older sister, Venus, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a hard-hitting, back-and-forth, second-round matchup at the Top Seed Open on Thursday. It was the 31st meeting of their careers and it came 22½ years after the first.

After their meeting at the first official tennis tournament in the United States since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the siblings simply tapped rackets. No handshake or hug.

Venus is 40, and Serena turns 39 next month, making their combined age the highest in a WTA match since 2004, when Martina Navratilova, 47, played Amy Frazier, 31.

TENNIS-US OPEN

No. 1 Novak Djokovic says he’ll play at US Open, after all

UNDATED (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) says he will enter the U.S. Open and the hard-court tuneup tournament preceding it in New York this month.

The No. 1-ranked Djokovic initially complained about the U.S. Tennis Association’s plans to try to protect people from the coronavirus pandemic with such measures as limiting the size of players’ entourages and said he didn’t know whether he would participate. Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 after participating in an exhibition tour he organized. The U.S. Open is scheduled to begin Aug. 31, without spectators.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu (an-dree-EHS’-koo) has pulled out of the Grand Slam tournament. She says the coronavirus pandemic prevented her from properly preparing for competition. Andreescu is the first Canadian to win a major singles championship in tennis.

She joins 2019 men’s champion Rafael Nadal in skipping the U.S. Open.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

NCAA experts warn of coronavirus spread

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA’s chief medical officer and two of its infectious disease expert advisers are sounding new warnings about the spread of the coronavirus. They say it remains an obstacle for college sports to overcome.

Dr. Carlos Del Rio of Emory University in Georgia says the focus should be on controlling the virus, not playing sports in the fall.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 became the first two Power Five conferences to decide not to play football, or any sports, this fall. In all, four Bowl Subdivision conferences are pointing toward trying to make a spring football season work. Six others say they are still planning a fall season, including the Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 — more than three-dozen big schools from New York to Texas.

In other virus-related college sports news:

— New Mexico State has postponed its football season because of COVID-19 concerns and state restrictions. The Aggies are the third independent FBS program to decide not to play in the fall, joining Connecticut and Massachusetts. They are the 53rd major college football program overall to opt out. New Mexico State says it will explore playing football in the spring.

— The Big Sky Conference has decided to postpone all of its fall sports competitions until the spring. The move follows the league’s decision last week to scuttle the fall football calendar. The league includes teams from California, Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Montana and Utah. The conference is allowing its member institutions to continue workouts so long as they abide by local health requirements. The latest decision to push back fall sports affects men’s and women’s cross country, soccer and volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, softball and men’s and women’s tennis.

— The Southern Conference has canceled its fall conference seasons, shifting competition to the spring because of the pandemic. The NCAA Division I league’s Council of Presidents voted on the move Thursday. The decision affects football, volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country and men’s and women’s soccer. The conference is made up of 10 schools spread across Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. It competes in the Football Championship Subdivision.

— Tulane University officials say they’re “actively pursuing” a new opponent for the school’s Sept. 3 home opener after the Southland Conference announced on Thursday it was postponing football and all other fall sports. Tulane had scheduled Southland Conference member Southeastern Louisiana for its season-opener at Yulman Stadium on the Thursday night before Labor Day weekend. The Southland’s decision to postpone fall sports while investigating the possibility of playing in the spring has put the Green Wave’s first game in doubt. Tulane plays in the American Athletic Conference, which for now has maintained its fall football schedule.

— The West Coast Conference has postponed all conference fall competition, saying the “welfare” of the student-athletes was the “guiding principle.” The league says it is working on plans to ensure a safe environment to conduct the 2020-21 WCC men’s and women’s basketball seasons in the winter. The postponement does not preclude schools from scheduling non-conference competitions in low-risk sports in the fall.

NCAA-COMPENSATING ATHLETES

Senators lay out plan for college athletes bill of rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of senators led by Cory Booker of New Jersey and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has released a plan for reforming college sports with an athletes bill of rights. It calls for college athletes to have the ability to earn money for their names, images and likenesses with “minimal restrictions.”

The senators also want to ensure for the athletes long-term medical coverage and treatment, enforceable medical standards, academic freedom and revenue sharing agreements. Booker and Blumenthal were joined in the statement by fellow Democrats Chris Murphy from Connecticut and Kamala Harris from California.

The NCAA is in the process of changing its rules to permit athletes to earn money off their names, images and likenesses for things like endorsements and appearances. The association has asked for help from Congress to relieve pressure from state lawmakers. California, Florida and Colorado have already passed bills. Florida’s would take effect in 2021.

Federal lawmakers have said they intend to get involved but are wary of granting antitrust protections to the NCAA, which wants to provide athletes with rights regarding name, image and likeness but with some regulation.