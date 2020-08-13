Colorado faces Arizona with 1-0 series lead

Regional Sports

Arizona Coyotes (33-29-8, fifth in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Colorado Avalanche (42-20-8, second in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Colorado leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche play the Arizona Coyotes in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season. The Avalanche won the last matchup 3-0.

The Avalanche are 21-14-4 against Western Conference opponents. Colorado ranks fifth in the NHL shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.4 goals on 32.2 shots per game.

The Coyotes are 18-16-6 in Western Conference play. Arizona serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the least in the NHL. Michael Chaput leads the team averaging 1.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 93 total points for the Avalanche, 35 goals and 58 assists. Vladislav Namestnikov has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 22 goals and has 39 points. Clayton Keller has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Avalanche: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.0 penalty minutes while giving up 1.2 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.

Coyotes: Averaging 2.8 goals, 4.0 assists, 4.0 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Coyotes: Antti Raanta: out (undisclsoed), Nick Schmaltz: day to day (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.