Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Number of games called off nears 1,000

UNDATED (AP) — A total of 935 Division I football games have been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Associated Press research.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences have announced they won’t play football this fall, taking out two of college football’s five power conferences. The Big Ten is postponing all fall sports and hopes to make them up in the second semester. The Pac-12 is pausing all sports until Jan. 1, including basketball. The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference are still moving forward with plans to conduct a football season.

AP research found that 465 Football Bowl Subdivision games have been called off. That number is 544 for the Football Championship Subdivision. Included in those numbers are 74 matchups between FBS and FCS teams.

A total of 609 Division II games are off. The number is 1,049 in Division III.

NBA RESTART-BUBBLE GUESTS

NBA lays out plan for player guests to enter Disney bubble

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA players could have some family members or close friends inside the season-restart bubble with them by the end of the month. And that raises the possibility of having a real, albeit small, cheering section for some playoff games.

The league detailed the policies for guest arrivals to teams on Wednesday in a memo. A copy of the memo was obtained by The Associated Press.

The opportunity to bring guests into the bubble at Walt Disney World will be only for teams advancing to the second round of the playoffs, and the earliest any guest could satisfy quarantine rules and be reunited with a player is Aug. 31.

In most cases, players would be limited to four guests. The league told teams that any guests would have to be either family members, “longtime close personal friends with whom a player has an established, pre-existing, and known personal relationship,” private security staff and established family childcare providers.

MASTERS-NO FANS

No roars at Augusta as Masters to be played without fans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Masters will be on mute this year. The club decided Wednesday there will be no spectators at Augusta National when the rescheduled tournament is played in November.

That means all three majors in this year of COVID-19 will not have fans.

Golf is coming off its first major without fans last week at the PGA Championship. The U.S. Open, moved from June to Sept. 17-20 because of the pandemic, previously announced it won’t have spectators at Winged Foot.

The British Open announced in April it would be canceled this year.

KENTUCKY DERBY-COVID PLANS

Plan for Kentucky Derby eliminates general admission tickets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs officials expect fewer than 23,000 fans will be able to attend next month’s rescheduled Kentucky Derby under an updated health and safety plan.

The plan eliminates general admission and standing room only areas, with total capacity limited to less than 14% of the 2015 attendance record of 170,513. The 146th runnings of the Derby and Oaks for fillies were postponed from May 1-2 to Sept. 4-5 because of coronavirus concerns.

Spectators were not allowed for Churchill Downs’ spring meet, but the track had stated in June that general admission would be limited to the 26-acre infield for the Derby.

MLB-NEWS

Cleveland sits 2 starting pitchers for breaking virus rules

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland is minus two of its top starting pitchers after putting Mike Clevinger (KLEH’-vihn-jur) and Zach Plesac (PLEE’-sak) on the restricted list. The Indians made the moves after the right-handers broke team rules and Major League Baseball protocols by leaving their hotel in Chicago last weekend and risking exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

The Indians had implemented a code of conduct for players to follow on road trips, forbidding them from socializing outside of the team’s players and staff.

MLB permits teams to use the restricted list for players who are unavailable to play for non-baseball reasons. The players will be paid during their leave and be given service times. They can come off the list at any time.

In other MLB news:

— Yankees designated hitter/outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is expected to miss three to four weeks after being diagnosed with a grade 1 left hamstring strain. Manager Aaron Boone says the team is still evaluating the 2017 NL MVP and the timeline could be adjusted.

— Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña (ah-KOON’-yah) Jr. is set to be examined in New York after being scratched from a game last night against the Yankees with a sore left wrist. Atlanta pulled the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year from the lineup about 90 minutes before first pitch of a 9-6 loss. Teammate and best friend Ozzie Albies is already on the injured list with a sore right wrist.

— Opening day starter Joe Musgrove has become the sixth Pittsburgh pitcher put on the injured list this season. Musgrove is out with trouble in his right triceps. The Pirates’ parade of sidelined pitchers includes starter Mitch Keller and relievers Nick Burdi, Clay Holmes, Michael Feliz and Kyle Crick. Not on the list is closer Keone Kela, who has yet to pitch this season after testing positive for COVID-19.

— Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies carries a 15-game hitting streak into Wednesday’s game at home against Arizona. He’s batting .500 after getting three more hits in the Rockies’ 8-7 win Tuesday night. This, after starting the season 0-for-9.

NHL-PENGUINS-COACHES

Penguins fire 3 assistants following quick playoff exit

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ qualifying round loss to the Montreal Canadiens has cost assistant coaches Sergei Gonchar, Jacques Martin and Mark Recchi their jobs. The club opted not to renew the contracts for all three coaches after the fifth-seeded Penguins fell to the 12th-seeded Canadiens in four games.

Head coach Mike Sullivan’s job is safe, but he will have to move forward with a new coaching staff after Pittsburgh lost in its opening-round postseason series for the second straight year.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s playoff games get early start

UNDATED (AP) — Wednesday’s NHL playoff games are starting early with the Boston Bruins facing off against the Carolina Hurricanes in Toronto. Their Tuesday night playoff opener was postponed because the previous game in the same building went into a fifth overtime. It was moved to 11 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets began their game at 3:30 p.m. EDT in Scotiabank Arena. They remained tied 2-2 after four overtimes more than five hours later, when the NHL announced that they would not keep Boston and Carolina waiting around any longer “due to the length of the Lightning-Blue Jackets game.” The Lightning finally won in the fifth overtime, 3-2.

Wednesday’s other NHL playoff games in Toronto are N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington and Montreal vs. Philadelphia. In Edmonton, Alberta, Arizona faces Colorado and Vancouver takes on St. Louis.

NASCAR-NEWS

Bubba Wallace, Columbia Sportswear sign sponsorship deal

UNDATED (AP) — Corporate interest in Bubba Wallace has picked up momentum and NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver has signed a new sponsor that includes funding for his Richard Petty Motorports team.

Columbia Sportswear has signed a multiyear sponsorship with Wallace as a brand ambassador that will also put the company on the No. 43 at Dover later this month. Columbia was drawn to Wallace as he took on a larger role as a social activist then learned Wallace also pursues outdoor activities for pleasure. If Wallace does not return to RPM next season, Columbia would follow him to a new team.

In other NASCAR news:

— Roush Fenway Racing has announced a 12-race sponsorship deal with Guaranteed Rate to fund Ryan Newman’s car throughout the remainder of this NASCAR season. The deal between Roush and the retail mortgage lender is a large one in the current economic climate. Teams are piecing together funding in small batches as corporations have shied away from multiple-race sponsorship. Guaranteed Rate was on Newman’s car two weeks ago at New Hampshire and will be on the No. 6 Ford this weekend for the road course race at Daytona. Guaranteed Rate will also be in 10 of the final 13 races.

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN-DOCTOR

Black victims of U-Michigan doc seek equity in settlements

UNDATED (AP) — Dozens of Black former University of Michigan student-athletes who claim they were abused by a sports doctor who worked there for decades on Wednesday asked the university to treat them fairly as it settles hundreds of lawsuits expected to cost the school millions of dollars.

They’re demanding that victims of Dr. Robert Anderson receive fair compensation “based on their trauma rather than based on their color.”

Most personal injury cases are settled out of court with the amounts often based on data that projects lower lifetime earnings for Blacks, Latinos and women than white men, according to Parker Stinar, an attorney with Denver-based Wahlberg, Woodruff, Nimmo & Sloane law firm.

Some victims of Anderson were expected to discuss their experiences Wednesday during a news conference in the Detroit suburb of Novi. They include Dwight Hicks, who captained the school’s football team in 1977 and later won two Super Bowls as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

PARIS MARATHON CANCELED

Paris Marathon canceled after coronavirus hits travel plans

PARIS (AP) — The Paris Marathon has been canceled after repeated attempts to find a new date. The race was originally due to take place in April but was then moved to October because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said Wednesday that they’d recently tried to rearrange the race for November but continuing travel restrictions made that unrealistic.

They will now focus on the 2021 edition of the race. Runners who were registered for this year’s race will be automatically signed up for next year.