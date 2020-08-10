Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Trump joins senator, coaches in push to save college football season

UNDATED (AP) — President Donald Trump has joined a U.S. senator and a number of coaches in the push to save the college football season from a pandemic-forced shutdown.

A growing number of athletes have spoken out in support of saving the season. And Trump tweeted: “The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says the Wolverines have shown players can be safe after they return to school.

And in a letter to the presidents and chancellors of Big Ten schools, Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse wrote that players will likely be safer with football than without, because of the “structure and discipline of football programs.”

A Big Ten spokesman said no votes had been taken by its presidents and chancellors on fall sports as of Monday afternoon.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL-OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion cancels fall sports

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Old Dominion is canceling its fall sports season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

President John Broderick made the announcement Monday, saying he knows student-athletes and fans will be disappointed, but playing “posed too great a risk.”

He said the decision was made with input from athletic director Wood Selig, medical and health experts and state and local officials.

Old Dominion, under first-year coach Ricky Rahne, joins the 12-team Mid-American Conference and Connecticut as Football Bowl Subdivision schools that have decided not to compete in football. Field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and the Monarchs’ first volleyball team also won’t compete.

Selig said he hopes that fall sports can be played in the spring if it’s safe and has NCAA approval.

In other virus-related sports developments:

— SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has weighed in on the powerhouse league’s situation regarding a decision on the football season. Posting on Twitter, he said he doesn’t know if college football can be played during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the best advice he has received since the pandemic started was to be patient making decisions.

— The College of Charleston is suspending all sports competition for the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The South Carolina school, a member of the Division I Colonial Athletic Association, said Monday the move would affect full-time fall sports like men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross-country and volleyball. It also would affect teams with year-round schedules like men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, equestrian and sailing. Those teams would not compete during the fall.

— UTEP has postponed the start of preseason football practice after four players tested positive for the coronavirus. School officials say all four players were asymptomatic and placed in a 14-day quarantine. School medical staff also recommended the entire team and coaching staff also go into a five-day quarantine before everyone is tested again on Wednesday.

— The Hockey Hall of Fame has postponed its 2020 induction because of the pandemic. The ceremony was to have taken place Nov. 16 in Toronto. The 2020 class was announced in June and featured forward Jarome Iginla, winger Marian Hossa, defensemen Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson, Canadian women’s goaltender Kim St. Pierre and longtime general manager Ken Holland.

MLB-PIRATES-CARDINALS-POSTPONED

More cancellations for the Cardinals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cardinals haven’t played since July 30 because of virus concerns and now will have to wait even longer before getting back on the field.

The entire three-game series between Pittsburgh and St. Louis at Busch Stadium has been postponed.

There have been 27 games postponed by Major League Baseball because of the coronavirus, 13 of them involving the Cardinals.

Eight St. Louis players in total have tested positive, including star catcher Yadier Molina.

MLB-ATHLETICS

Athletics look for tenth straight, await word on punishment for brawl

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)— The Athletics try for their 10th straight win when they start a series on the road against the Angels.

In the meantime, outfielder Ramon Laureano and the A’s — along with the Houston Astros — will see if Major League Baseball will issue any discipline for their dust-up. Laureano charged toward Houston bench coach Álex Cintrón after being hit by a pitch Sunday at the Coliseum. Astros catcher Dustin Garneau left the dugout to tackle Laureano as the benches emptied.

Players who were sitting in the seats, observing COVID-19 social-distancing protocols, also rushed onto the field.

The skirmish came months after Houston’s sign-stealing scandal was brought to light by Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers.

MLB-INDIANS-FRANCONA

Francona returns to Indians bench Tuesday

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will return to the team Tuesday after missing more than a week so he could rest while dealing with a gastrointestinal condition. The team says Francona will be in the dugout when the Indians open a two-game home series against the Chicago Cubs.

Francona has missed Cleveland’s past eight games with the gastrointestinal issue, which has bothered him since spring training. The 61-year-old skipped the Indians’ weekend trip to Chicago to get extra rest. Francona is in his eighth season with Cleveland.

MLB-RAYS-MORTON

Morton on injured list

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed right-hander Charlie Morton on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder. The move comes one day after Morton was removed from a start against the New York Yankees in the third inning. Morton is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four starts this season. He was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019. The Rays filled the roster opening by reinstating lefty reliever José Alvarado from the paternity list.

NHL-PANTHERS-TALLON OUT

Dale Tallon, after 10 seasons, out as Florida Panthers’ GM

UNDATED (AP) — The Florida Panthers will have a new general manager next season, making the announcement that Dale Tallon is leaving the franchise after 10 years.

Tallon’s contract as president of hockey operations and general manager expired July 1, and was extended by Panthers owner Vincent Viola to get through the remainder of a season that was stretched out by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Panthers were eliminated from the playoffs on Friday, falling to the New York Islanders in four games. Another season of high expectations that didn’t deliver as planned sealed Tallon’s fate.

NHL-DEVILS-WALSH

Devils sign D Reilly Walsh to 3-year, entry-level contract

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Reilly Walsh to a three-year, entry-level contract. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing of the 2017 third-round draft pick on Monday. The 21-year-old Walsh played the past three seasons at Harvard. The puck-moving defender had 27 goals and 51 assists in 96 games. Walsh father’s, Mike, was a teammate of Fitzgerald’s in the AHL and NHL.

TENNIS-US OPEN WITHDRAWALS

Former champ pulls out of US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — 2004 U.S. Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova is adding her name to the growing group of players withdrawing from the Grand Slam tennis tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kuznetsova wrote on Instagram that she is pulling out of the U.S. Open and the tournament preceding it at the same site in New York. The Western & Southern Open starts Aug. 22. The U.S. Open begins Aug. 31.

The 35-year-old Russian also won the 2009 French Open and has been ranked as high as No. 2 in singles. She is currently No. 32, which would have put her in line to be seeded at Flushing Meadows.

Three of the top seven women in the rankings, including No. 1 Ash Barty, have pulled out of the U.S. Open. So has defending men’s champion Rafael Nadal.

PRESIDENTS CUP

Royal Montreal Golf Club to host 2024 Presidents Cup.

MONTREAL (AP) — Royal Montreal Golf Club, the oldest golf club in North America, will host the 2024 Presidents Cup.

The club was founded in 1873 and held the Presidents Cup in 2007. The U.S. won that edition in which Canada’s Mike Weir beat Tiger Woods in a Sunday singles match.

Royal Montreal will become the second international venue to host the Presidents Cup more than once, joining The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.

The Presidents Cup is held every other year and features a team of U.S. players against players from the rest of the world minus Europe.