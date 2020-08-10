Ray expected to start for the Diamondbacks against Rockies

Regional Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks (6-10, fifth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (11-4, first in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (1-2, 9.45 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (0-1, 3.31 ERA, .98 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

The Rockies finished 32-44 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Colorado averaged 9.3 hits with 3.6 extra base hits per game and 323 total doubles last year.

The Diamondbacks finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Arizona pitchers had an ERA of 4.25 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.31.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder).

Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).

