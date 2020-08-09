Sports

GOLF-PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Logjam late in PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The PGA Championship is going down to the wire with seven players within one shot of the lead late in the final round at Harding Park.

Third-round leader Dustin Johnson was at 10-under with five holes to play, one shot behind co-leaders Collin Morikawa and Paul Casey. The 23-year-old Morikawa was 4 under with four holes remaining as he sought his first major championship. Casey had three holes remaining.

Matthew Wolff, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau (FEE’-now) also sat at minus-10 as they neared the end of their rounds.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Stars, Caps win

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL’s Western Conference playoff pairings are set, while the Eastern Conference opponents are a little clearer after wins by the Dallas Stars and Washington Capitals.

The Stars rallied in the final minute of regulation before beating the Blues, 2-1 in a shootout. Jake Allen was on the verge of a shutout win until veteran Joe Pavelski tied it with 31.4 seconds left in the third period. Denis Gurianov (goor-ee-AH’-nav) provided the lone shootout goal to close out the win.

The Stars will take on the Flames and the Blues will square off with the Canucks in the opening round. The other Western Conference series will have the top-seeded Golden Knights versus the Blackhawks and the Avalanche against the Coyotes.

The Capitals were 2-1 winners over the Bruins, which means Washington will take on the Islanders in the first round. Goals by T.J. Oshie (OH’-shee) and Tom Wilson helped the Caps avoid an 0-2-1 finish in the round-robin tournament. Braden Holtby stopped 30 shots in the victory.

The Bruins went 0-3 in the round-robin tourney and will square off against Carolina in the opening round.

The East matchups will be determined once the Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets complete their game tonight. The winner will face the Lightning in Round 1, while the loser will go home. The other East series will have the Flyers taking on the Canadiens.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Raptors take No. 2 seed

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Raptors were able to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoffs while preventing the Memphis Grizzlies from wrapping up a spot in the Western Conference play-in series.

Pascal Siakam (see-A’-kam) scored 26 points to help the Raptors beat the Grizzlies, 108-99. Norman Powell chipped in 16 points and Kyle Lowry added 15 as Toronto wrapped up its fifth consecutive season with at least 50 wins.

Dillon Brooks scored 25 points, Grayson Allen matched a season high with 20 and Ja (jah) Morant had 17 points and 10 assists for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies dropped to 1-5 in the restart and are barely hanging onto eighth place in the West, with Portland, Phoenix and San Antonio close behind.

In other NBA action:

— Rookie Darius Bazley scored a career-high 23 points off the bench in the Thunder’s 121-103 rout of the Wizards. Danilo Gallinari scored 20 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 as Oklahoma City moved to 3-2 in the seeding games. Washington is 0-6 since the restart.

— DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points and backup Rudy Gay added 19 as the Spurs outlasted the Pelicans, 122-113. Dejounte (deh-ZHAHN’-tay) Murray scored 18 for San Antonio, which moved into 10th place in the West as the Spurs try to gain a spot in the play-in game. JJ Redick scored 31 points with a season-high eight 3-pointers for New Orleans, which is on the verge of elimination.

MLB-SCHEDULE

UNDATED (AP) — The Athletics and Astros ignored social distancing recommendations on Sunday by resorting to some antisocial behavior.

Benches cleared and even the stands emptied during Oakland’s 7-2 victory over the Astros. It was the first dust-up between the two teams since A’s pitcher Mike Fiers (FY’-urz) revealed the Astros stole signs during their World Series run while he was with Houston.

Oakland’s Ramon Laureano got hit by a pitch for the third time in the three-game series. Laureano began exchanging words with animated Houston hitting coach Alex Cintron, then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward him. Astros catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano before the A’s outfielder reached Cintron, touching off a wild scene in which players streamed out of the stands to join the scrum.

Matt Olson hit a three-run homer in the third and Matt Chapman connected the very next pitch, taking the score from 1-0 to 5-0 on consecutive offerings from Astros starter Cristian Javier.

Robbie Grossman also homered and Mark Canha (KAN’-ah) contributed an RBI single as the A’s dealt the Astros their fifth consecutive loss.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— The Rays pulled out a 4-3 win over the Yankees on an RBI single by Michael Perez in the bottom of the ninth. Mike Brosseau and Brandon Lowe both homered in the seventh, when the Rays tied it at 3.

— Brady Singer picked up his first big league win by allowing two runs over five innings of the Royals’ 4-2 decision over the Twins. Hunter Dozier hit a two-run single and Mikael (MY’-kehl) Franco added a solo blast to back Singer.

— Justus Sheffield pitched four-hit ball over six scoreless innings of the Mariners’ 5-3 win against the Rockies. Dylan Moore slammed a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to put Seattle ahead to stay.

— The Dodgers spotted the Giants a 2-0 lead before AJ Pollock and Mookie Betts each hit a three-run homer to give Los Angeles a 6-2 victory. The Dodgers have won nine of 12 and took two out of three from their NL West rivals.

— Manny Machado homered twice and Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr. slammed his eighth home run of the season as the Padres coasted past the Diamondbacks, 9-5. Dinelson Lamet (lah-MEHT’) no-hit Arizona until Kole Calhoun led off the seventh with a homer.

— Ronald Acuna (ah-KOON’-yah) Jr. belted a go-ahead, two-run homer while the Braves scored five times in the fifth inning of a 5-2 verdict over the Phillies in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Adam Duvall added a three-run double later in the fifth to put Atlanta ahead, 5-1.

— The Braves rolled to an 8-0 rout of the Phils in the nightcap as Acuna homered twice. Freddie Freeman went deep as Atlanta spoiled Spencer Howard’s big league debut.

— Rookie Andrés Giménez had three hits and scored three runs as the Mets doubled up the Marlins, 4-2 in the rubber match of the three-game set. New York received shutout ball from its bullpen after winning pitcher Jacob deGrom survived seven hits over five innings.

— The Brewers were 9-3 winners over the Reds as Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) homered, tripled and drew a bases-loaded walk Milwaukee avoided falling to 0-5 at home for the first time since 1970, the franchise’s inaugural season in Wisconsin.

— Angels right fielder Jo Adell was charged with a rare four-base error when a fly ball from Nick Solak popped out of the rookie’s glove and sailed over the fence in the Rangers’ 7-3 win. Solak who had two hits and scored three runs to help Texas complete a three-game sweep.

— Mitch Moreland’s second home run of the afternoon was a two-run, walk-off blast over the Green Monster to give the Red Sox a 5-3 win against Blue Jays. Rafael Devers also homered and Boston relievers combined for three hitless innings of shutout relief.

— Detroit completed a three-game sweep as Spencer Turnbull pitched seven strong innings and Miguel Cabrera singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth to send the Tigers past the Pirates, 2-1. The pitchers’ duel came after the two teams combined for 46 runs in the first two games of the series.

— The Nationals-Orioles game had to be suspended with the Birds leading 5-2 in the top of the sixth. Stephen Strasburg threw scoreless ball in his first start of the season until Hanser Alberto’s two-run double and Anthony Santander’s two-run single in Baltimore’s five-run fifth. The grounds crew had trouble placing the tarp over the infield during a thunderstorm, leading to the suspension.

MLB-NEWS

Monday’s Pirates-Cardinals series postponed

UNDATED (AP) — Another Cardinals series has been postponed while the team continues dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The upcoming three-game series with the Pirates has been called off. It’s the Cardinals’ 11th, 12th and 13th games to be derailed by the outbreak.

The Cardinals haven’t played since July 30.

In other MLB news:

— Pirates utility infielder Phil Evans will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a concussion and fracturing his jaw. Evans was injured when teammate Gregory Polanco’s right elbow hit Evans in the face while the two were chasing down a flyball hit by Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera. Evans briefly lost consciousness on the play, but director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk says he is expected to make a full recovery.

— The Yankees have placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Stanton was hurt in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader with the Rays while advancing from first to second base on a wild pitch.

— Michael Wacha (WAH’-kuh) has been placed on the injured list because of right shoulder inflammation three starts into his one-year contract with the Mets. Manager Luis Rojas said that Wacha felt pain in his shoulder after allowing four runs in five innings on Friday.

NASCAR-MICHIGAN

Harvick completes weekend of dominance

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Kevin Harvick has completed a weekend sweep of NASCAR’s Cup races at Michigan International Speedway.

Harvick held off Denny Hamlin over the final laps and finished 0.09 ahead to become the first driver to win Cup races on consecutive days since Richard Petty in 1971.

Harvick also took the first two stages in Saturday’s victory before earning the second state Sunday.

Martin Truex Jr. finished third and Kyle Busch finished fourth. Busch remains winless on the year.

NFL-NEWS

Referees group has agreement with NFL on virus protections

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL Referees Association board of directors has reached an agreement with the league for health protections along with a program allowing game and replay officials to opt out of the season.

Officials will be given until Thursday to opt out for a $30,000 payment with jobs guaranteed for 2021. The deal also gives officials protections if they test positive during the season or show symptoms after arriving for a game.

In other NFL news:

— New Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson is sidelined indefinitely with a non-football injury. Coach Sean McVay won’t reveal the nature of Robinson’s condition, which isn’t coronavirus-related. Robinson is participating in the Rams’ team meetings, and he doesn’t need surgery or another medical procedure.

— The Washington Football Team has activated linebacker Reuben Foster off the physically unable to perform list. Foster tore an ACL and caused additional damage to his left knee during offseason workouts in May 2019 before missing that season.

— Wide receiver Chester Rogers has signed with the Dolphins. Rogers started 22 games over four seasons with the Colts before becoming available. He has 111 career receptions for 1,221 yards and five touchdowns.

NBA-GREEN FINED

NBA fines Draymond Green $50,000 for Devin Booker comments

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s suggestion for Devin Booker’s future did not amuse the NBA. The league fined Green $50,000 on Sunday for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule with comments about Booker, who is the Phoenix Suns’ star guard.

Green said Saturday during an appearance as an analyst for TNT: “Get my man out of Phoenix. It’s not good for him. It’s not good for his career.”

TENNIS-US OPEN-WITHDRAWALS

Popyrin withdraws from US Open; Krueger gets wild-card spot

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexei Popyrin withdrew from the U.S. Open on Sunday, allowing 2012 champion Andy Murray to move into the main draw.

That means Murray can relinquish the wild-card invitation he received from the U.S. Tennis Association, which now will be given to American Mitchell Krueger.

Popyrin is a 21-year-old Australian who is ranked 103rd. He joins Australians Ash Barty and Nick Kyrgios (KEER’-ee-ohs) as players who are skipping the tournament.

LPGA-MARATHON CLASSIC

Kang rallies to win

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Danielle Kang pulled off a stunning comeback in winning the LPGA’s Marathon Classic in Ohio.

Kang trailed by five with six holes to play before igniting her comeback with consecutive birdies. She had pars the rest of the way and didn’t take the lead until Lydia Ko took double bogey on the final hole.

Kang finished at 15-under in winning for the fifth time in her LPGA Tour career.

F1-70TH ANNIVERSARY GP

Verstappen storms to unlikely victory over Mercedes duo

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Max Verstappen has sprung what could be the surprise of the Formula One season by beating Lewis Hamilton to win the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver crossed the line at Silverstone 11.3 seconds clear of Hamilton, with Valtteri Bottas third.

Hamilton and Bottas struggled with their tires to clear the way for Verstappen to take an unlikely win.