Sports

NHL-SCHEDULE

Capitals beat Bruins to earn East 3 seed, face Isles next

UNDATED (AP) — T.J. Oshie (OH’-shee) and Tom Wilson scored, Braden Holtby made 30 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 in round-robin play to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. That sets up a first-round matchup against former coach Barry Trotz’s New York Islanders.

Trotz coached Washington to its first Stanley Cup title in franchise history in 2018, then left in a contract dispute. Trotz went to the Islanders, while the Capitals hired his top assistant, Todd Reirden, as head coach. This is the first time they’ve faced off in a playoff series since.

The Bruins will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round in a rematch of the 2019 East final. Boston won the Presidents’ Trophy as the top team during the NHL regular season that was cut short in March, but lost all three of its seeding games and fell to fourth in the East.

In other ice action:

— Joe Pavelski tied it with 31.4 seconds left in the third period, Anton Khudobin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in round-robin play to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Denis Gurianov scored the only goal of the shootout. Dallas will face the Calgary Flames in the first round of the playoffs. Defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis went winless in the round robin and will next face the Vancouver Canucks.

NHL-NEWS-PLAYOFFS-FIRST ROUND

‘Wild’ NHL playoffs move into next stage with final 16 teams

UNDATED (AP) — This year’s NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs haven’t lost any of their luster or penchant for surprises. The Chicago Blackhawks that ranked 23rd out of 31 teams in the regular season are still playing, along with the Montreal Canadiens, who were 24th and not given much hope of moving on. Chicago has a tough task against Western Conference No. 1 seed Vegas, and Carey Price’s Canadiens face the Philadelphia Flyers that earned top billing in the East.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Spurs help playoff chances, top Pelicans, Zion 122-113

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs helped their playoff chances.

Zion Williamson might have to wait another year for his postseason debut.

DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points, Rudy Gay added 19 off the bench and the Spurs wasted much of a 20-point, second-half lead before hanging on to beat New Orleans 122-113 on Sunday and hand a big blow to the Pelicans’ postseason hopes.

Derrick White scored 16 for the Spurs before leaving early in the third with a bruised knee. Dejounte Murray added 18 for San Antonio. JJ Redick scored 31 points for New Orleans.

In other hoop action:

— Pascal Siakam scored 26 points to help the Toronto Raptors beat Memphis 108-99, preventing the Grizzlies from clinching a spot in the Western Conference play-in series. Norman Powell scored 16 points and Kyle Lowry added 15 for the Raptors, who clinched the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and claimed their fifth consecutive season with at least 50 wins. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points, Grayson Allen matched a season high with 20 and Ja Morant had 17 points and 10 assists for the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies dropped to 1-5 in the restart and are barely hanging on to eighth place in the West.

— Rookie Darius Bazley scored a career-high 23 points of the bench, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Washington 121-103 today to keep the Wizards the only winless team inside the NBA bubble. Bazley was 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Danilo Gallinari scored 20 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 as Oklahoma City led from the opening bucket and improved to 3-2 in the seeding games. Mike Muscala also had 18 points, Chris Paul had 13 points and nine assists.

NBA-NEWS-PAY-in series

It’s official: NBA will have a play-in series in the West

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — It’s now official: There will be a play-in series to determine the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Memphis’ loss to Toronto on Sunday means that it’s no longer possible for more than a four-game difference in the standings between the eighth- and ninth-place finishers in the West when the seeding game schedule ends later this week.

By the rules the NBA set for this season’s restart, there had to be more than a four-game cushion for the No. 8 team to get the final playoff spot outright. The league decided to add the play-in series option in an abundance of fairness, since about 14% of the regular season schedule was eliminated because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Memphis remains alone in eighth place, even after Sunday’s loss. No team has clinched a spot in the play-in series.

Game 1 of the play-in series will be next Saturday, with Game 2 — if necessary — the following day, Aug. 16. To advance and face the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, the eighth-place team will have to win one of the two games and the ninth-place finisher would have to go 2-0.

Elsewhere around the NBA:—

— Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s suggestion for Devin Booker’s future didn’t amuse the NBA. The league fined Green $50,000 on Sunday for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule with comments about Booker, who is the Phoenix Suns’ star guard. Green said Saturday during an appearance as an analyst for TNT: “Get my man out of Phoenix. It’s not good for him. It’s not good for his career.” The league tightened its rules before this season when it comes to matters such as player tampering.

MLB-SCHEDULE

UNDATED (AP) — Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a two-run homer to put the Atlanta Braves ahead for good in a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The Braves scored five runs in the decisive fifth inning when they knocked out starter Vince Velasquez. Acuna went deep off reliever Deolis Guerra for a 2-1 lead. Adam Duvall hit a three-run double just below the 334-foot sign in left off Adam Morgan for a 5-1 lead.

Top Phillies prospect Spencer Howard takes the mound for his MLB debut in the second game of the doubleheader.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Jacob deGrom dodged trouble for five innings, rookie Andrés Giménez had three hits and scored three runs, and the New York Mets won a home series for the first time this season by beating the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Sunday. The two-time Cy Young Award winner allowed two runs and seven hits. He struck out six, walked two and threw 98 pitches. Jesus Aguilar hit a two-run homer for the Marlins, who lost their second straight after getting off to a 7-1 start despite 18 players testing positive for the coronavirus.

— Michael Perez had an RBI single with two outs in the ninth and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied late to beat the New York Yankees 4-3. Mike Brosseau started the ninth with a double off Zack Britton but was thrown out at third on Brandon Lowe’s grounder. Brosseau and Lowe both homered in the seventh inning, when the Rays tied it at 3. Ryan Thompson worked a perfect ninth for his first major league win.

— Stephen Strasburg’s 2020 debut for the Nationals unraveled in a five-run fifth inning, and Washington’s game against the Baltimore Orioles was suspended in the top of the sixth after the grounds crew had trouble unrolling the tarp during a rain delay. The game will resume Friday at Baltimore, where the teams already were supposed to open a three-game series. Baltimore led 5-2 Sunday when play was interrupted by a shower.

— Spencer Turnbull pitched seven strong innings and Miguel Cabrera singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth as the Detroit Tigers edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 for a three-game series. Detroit improved to 8-5, including 5-1 on the road, a year after having the worst record in the major leagues at 47-114. Pittsburgh lost for the 10th time in 11 games and fell to 3-14.

— Mitch Moreland hit two home runs, including a walk-off shot over the Green Monster to send the Boston Red Sox past the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3. It was the fourth walk-off homer of Moreland’s career. Xander Bogaerts drew a two-out walk to set up Moreland’s game-winner. Rafael Devers also homered for the Red Sox. Toronto now heads to Buffalo, New York, where they’ll play their remaining home contests at the ballpark of their Triple-A affiliate.

— Christian Yelich homered, tripled and drew a bases-loaded walk as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-3 on Sunday for their first home victory. The Brewers avoided falling to 0-5 at home for the first time since 1970, the franchise’s inaugural season in Milwaukee. The Brewers’ slumping lineup delivered a smashing performance in the late innings. Justin Smoak delivered hits from each side of the plate during a six-run rally in the sixth. The Brewers poured it on with back-to-back homers from Keston Hiura and Yelich in the seventh.

MLB-NEWS

Pirates-Cardinals game slated for Monday postponed

UNDATED (AP) — Another Cardinals game has been postponed while the team continues dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Monday’s home opener of a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates has been called off. It’s the Cardinals’ 11th game to be derailed by the outbreak. It’s unclear whether the other two games in the series will be salvaged.

The Cardinals haven’t played since July 30.

In other MLB news:

— Pittsburgh Pirates utility infielder Phil Evans will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a concussion and fracturing his jaw in a collision with teammate Gregory Polanco in foul territory. Evans was injured when Polanco’s right elbow hit Evans in the face while the two were chasing down a flyball hit by Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera. Evans briefly lost consciousness on the play, but director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk says he is expected to make a full recovery. Evans was placed on the 45-day injured list, but the shortness of the 2020 season means he will not return this year.

— The New York Yankees have placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Stanton was hurt in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader with the Rays while advancing from first to second base on a wild pitch. Infielder Thairo Estrada was recalled from the alternate training site.

— Michael Wacha (WAH’-kuh) has been placed on the injured list because of right shoulder inflammation three starts into his one-year contract with the New York Mets. Wacha felt pain in his shoulder after allowing four runs in five innings on Friday. Wacha is 1-2 with a 6.43 ERA this season. He pitched five innings of one-run ball in his debut July 27 in Boston, but has allowed nine runs over nine innings in his past two starts.

GOLF-PGA-CHAMPIONSHIP

Three way tie for lead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The PGA Championship is setting up for a wild back nine — or maybe more than that. With the leaders approaching the turn, there’s a three-way tie for the lead between Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Champ and Dustin Johnson. They are at 10 under, and four players are one shot behind them; Collin Morikawa, Paul Casey, Scottie Scheffler and Matthew Wolff. Wolff got into the thick of it with three birdies and an eagle from holes 7 through 10.

After finishing his final round, Jordan Spieth said the back nine was set up for good scoring and that he wouldn’t be surprised if someone shot a 30 on the back nine.

Moments later, Byeong Hun An made a hole-in-one on No. 11. It was the first ace at a major in which no one cheered because no spectators are allowed.

NFL-NEWS

Referees group has agreement with NFL on virus protections

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL Referees Association has reached an agreement with the NFL for health protections along with a program allowing game and replay officials to opt out of the season.

The NFLRA’s board of directors unanimously endorsed the plan. Members will review the details Monday in a video conference call.

Officials will be given until Thursday to opt out for a $30,000 payment with jobs guaranteed for 2021. The deal also gives officials protections if they test positive during the season or show symptoms after arriving for a game.

In other NFL news:

— The Patriots have traded an undisclosed 2022 draft pick to the Detroit Lions for cornerback Michael Jackson. Jackson joins a Patriots team that is looking to add depth in the secondary after veteran Patrick Chung opted out of the upcoming season because of concerns about the coronavirus.

— New Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson is sidelined indefinitely with a non-football injury. McVay made it sound likely that Robinson will miss playing time this season. Robinson agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract with the Rams in March after leaving the Detroit Lions as a free agent.

— The Washington Football Team has activated linebacker Reuben Foster off the physically unable to perform list. Foster, now 26, tore his ACL and caused additional damage to his left knee during offseason workouts in May 2019. He missed the entire 2019 season. The San Francisco 49ers released Foster after a domestic violence incident at the team hotel on the road in Tampa, Florida. Prosecutors decided to drop charges citing insufficient evidence, and the NFL fined Foster but did not suspend him.

— Wide receiver Chester Rogers has signed with the Miami Dolphins, providing a reinforcement at a position where two players earlier opted out for the season. Rogers started 22 games from 2016 to 2019 with the Indianapolis Colts. He has 111 career receptions for 1,221 yards and five touchdowns. Miami earlier signed receiver Ricardo Louis. Receivers Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns opted out because of the coronavirus.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars are down two more defensive linemen after placing Brian Price and Dontavius Russell on injured reserve. Lerentee McCray and Al Woods along with cornerback Rashaan Melvin opted out of the 2020 season. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is still seeking a trade and skipping team activities. Jacksonville agreed to terms with defensive tackle Caraun Reid and defensive back Tramaine Brock in hopes of filling the void.

TENNIS-US OPEN-WITHDRAWALS

Popyrin withdraws from US Open; Krueger gets wild-card spot

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexei Popyrin withdrew from the U.S. Open on Sunday, allowing 2012 champion Andy Murray to move into the main draw.

That means Murray can relinquish the wild-card invitation he received from the U.S. Tennis Association, which now will be given to American Mitchell Krueger.

F1-70TH ANNIVERSARY GP

Verstappen storms to unlikely victory over Mercedes duo

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Max Verstappen has sprung what could be the surprise of the Formula One season by beating Lewis Hamilton to win the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver crossed the line at Silverstone 11.3 seconds clear of Hamilton, with Valtteri Bottas third.

Mercedes had been expected to cruise to their fifth win from as many rounds this season. But both Hamilton and Bottas struggled with their tires to clear the way for Verstappen to take an unlikely win.

Hamilton will head to next week’s Spanish Grand Prix with a 30-point championship lead over Verstappen.