Sports

NHL-SCHEDULE

Capitals beat Bruins to earn East 3 seed, face Isles next

UNDATED (AP) — T.J. Oshie (OH’-shee) and Tom Wilson scored, Braden Holtby made 30 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 in round-robin play to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. That sets up a first-round matchup against former coach Barry Trotz’s New York Islanders.

Trotz coached Washington to its first Stanley Cup title in franchise history in 2018, then left in a contract dispute. Trotz went to the Islanders, while the Capitals hired his top assistant, Todd Reirden, as head coach. This is the first time they’ve faced off in a playoff series since.

The Bruins will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round in a rematch of the 2019 East final. Boston won the Presidents’ Trophy as the top team during the NHL regular season that was cut short in March, but lost all three of its seeding games and fell to fourth in the East.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Thunder keep Wizards winless

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Darius Bazley scored a career-high 23 points of the bench, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Washington 121-103 today to keep the Wizards the only winless team inside the NBA bubble.

Bazley was 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Danilo Gallinari scored 20 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 as Oklahoma City led from the opening bucket and improved to 3-2 in the seeding games. Mike Muscala also had 18 points, Chris Paul had 13 points and nine assists.

The Wizards, who came into this game already eliminated from playoff contention, dropped to 0-6 since the NBA restarted the season.

MLB-SCHEDULE

UNDATED (AP) — Ronald Acuna (ah-KOON’-yah) Jr. hit a two-run homer to put the Atlanta Braves ahead for good in a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The Braves scored five runs in the decisive fifth inning when they knocked out starter Vince Velasquez. Acuna went deep off reliever Deolis Guerra for a 2-1 lead. Adam Duvall hit a three-run double just below the 334-foot sign in left off Adam Morgan for a 5-1 lead.

Top Phillies prospect Spencer Howard takes the mound for his MLB debut in the second game of the doubleheader. Atlanta lefty Max Fried starts for Atlanta.

MLB-NEWS

Pirates-Cardinals game slated for Monday postponed

UNDATED (AP) — Another Cardinals game has been postponed while the team continues dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Monday’s home opener of a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates has been called off. It’s the Cardinals’ 11th game to be derailed by the outbreak. It’s unclear whether the other two games in the series will be salvaged.

The Cardinals haven’t played since July 30.

In other MLB news:

— Pittsburgh Pirates utility infielder Phil Evans will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a concussion and fracturing his jaw in a collision with teammate Gregory Polanco in foul territory. Evans was injured when Polanco’s right elbow hit Evans in the face while the two were chasing down a flyball hit by Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera. Evans briefly lost consciousness on the play, but director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk says he is expected to make a full recovery. Evans was placed on the 45-day injured list, but the shortness of the 2020 season means he will not return this year.

— The New York Yankees have placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. The move was announced before Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Stanton was hurt in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader with the Rays while advancing from first to second base on a wild pitch. He hurt his right calf during spring training and had spent time during the coronavirus-caused shutdown rehabbing at the Yankees’ spring training complex in Tampa. Stanton was limited to 18 games in 2019 due to several injuries. Infielder Thairo Estrada was recalled from the alternate training site.

— Michael Wacha (WAH’-kuh) has been placed on the injured list because of right shoulder inflammation three starts into his one-year contract with the New York Mets. Manager Luis Rojas said before Sunday’s game with Miami that Wacha felt pain in his shoulder after allowing four runs in five innings on Friday. Wacha is 1-2 with a 6.43 ERA this season. He pitched five innings of one-run ball in his debut July 27 in Boston, but has allowed nine runs over nine innings in his past two starts.

NFL-NEWS

Referees group has agreement with NFL on virus protections

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL Referees Association has reached an agreement with the NFL for health protections along with a program allowing game and replay officials to opt out of the season.

The association announced Sunday that the NFLRA’s board of directors unanimously endorsed the plan. Members will review the details Monday in a video conference call.

Officials will be given until Thursday to opt out for a $30,000 payment with jobs guaranteed for 2021. The deal also gives officials protections if they test positive during the season or show symptoms after arriving for a game.

In other NFL news:

— New Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson is sidelined indefinitely with a non-football injury. Coach Sean McVay won’t reveal the nature of Robinson’s condition, which isn’t coronavirus-related. Robinson is participating in the Rams’ team meetings, and he doesn’t need surgery or another medical procedure. McVay made it sound likely that Robinson will miss playing time this season. Robinson agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract with the Rams in March after leaving the Detroit Lions as a free agent.

— The Washington Football Team has activated linebacker Reuben Foster off the physically unable to perform list. The team made the move days ahead of the start of on-field training camp workouts. Foster, now 26, tore the ACL in and caused additional damage to his left knee during offseason workouts in May 2019. He missed the entire 2019 season. Washington claimed him off waivers in November 2018. The San Francisco 49ers released Foster after a domestic violence incident at the team hotel on the road in Tampa, Florida. Prosecutors decided to drop charges citing insufficient evidence, and the NFL fined Foster but did not suspend him.

— Wide receiver Chester Rogers has signed with the Miami Dolphins, providing a reinforcement at a position where two players earlier opted out for the season. Rogers started 22 games from 2016 to 2019 with the Indianapolis Colts. He has 111 career receptions for 1,221 yards and five touchdowns. Miami earlier signed receiver Ricardo Louis. Receivers Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns opted out because of the coronavirus.

NBA-GREEN FINED

NBA fines Draymond Green $50,000 for Devin Booker comments

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s suggestion for Devin Booker’s future did not amuse the NBA. The league fined Green $50,000 on Sunday for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule with comments about Booker, who is the Phoenix Suns’ star guard.

Green said Saturday during an appearance as an analyst for TNT: “Get my man out of Phoenix. It’s not good for him. It’s not good for his career.”

Booker has not been to the playoffs with the Suns, who have not made the postseason in 10 years. The Suns are 5-0 so far inside the so-called bubble at Walt Disney World, which is playing host to the NBA’s restart, and that streak has moved Phoenix into playoff contention.

The league tightened its rules before this season when it comes to matters such as player tampering.

TENNIS-US OPEN-WITHDRAWALS

Popyrin withdraws from US Open; Krueger gets wild-card spot

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexei Popyrin withdrew from the U.S. Open on Sunday, allowing 2012 champion Andy Murray to move into the main draw.

That means Murray can relinquish the wild-card invitation he received from the U.S. Tennis Association, which now will be given to American Mitchell Krueger.

Popyrin is a 21-year-old Australian who is ranked 103rd. He joins Australians Ash Barty and Nick Kyrgios as players who are skipping the U.S. Open, which is scheduled to be played without spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic in New York starting on Aug. 31.

The 26-year-old Krueger, who is based in Texas, is ranked 195th.

F1-70TH ANNIVERSARY GP

Verstappen storms to unlikely victory over Mercedes duo

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Max Verstappen has sprung what could be the surprise of the Formula One season by beating Lewis Hamilton to win the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver crossed the line at Silverstone 11.3 seconds clear of Hamilton, with Valtteri Bottas third.

Mercedes had been expected to cruise to their fifth win from as many rounds this season. But both Hamilton and Bottas struggled with their tires to clear the way for Verstappen to take an unlikely win.

Charles Leclerc finished fourth for Ferrari ahead of Red Bull’s Alexander Albon. Racing Point’s Lance Stroll was sixth. Hamilton will head to next week’s Spanish Grand Prix with a 30-point championship lead over Verstappen.