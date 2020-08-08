Sports

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

China’s Li Haotong starts Round 3 with 2-stroke lead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Li Haotong (lee how-TAHNG’) is taking a 2-shot lead into the weekend at the PGA Championship. The fun-loving 25-year-old is the first Chinese golfer to lead any round at a major championship, thanks to his bogey-free 65 Friday at TPC Harding Park.

Among those in pursuit are two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) and Tommy Fleetwood, whose 64 put him in the hunt for his first major.

Tiger Woods struggled with his new putter Friday and shot 72 to finish eight off the lead. Rickie Fowler is going home after nearly whiffing on a 6-inch tap-in on No. 6. He missed the cut by one.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Lightning-Flyers, Avalanche-Golden Knights vie for top seeds

UNDATED (AP) — Neither of the teams vying for the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference will be at full-strength when they face off Saturday. The Tampa Bay Lightning are still without captain Steven Stamkos after a setback in rehab from core muscle surgery in March. The Philadelphia Flyers won’t have top-line right winger Jakub Voracek for undisclosed reasons. The winner of the game between the Lightning and Flyers gets home-ice advantage until the Stanley Cup Final.

The winner of the game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche gets the top seed in the Western Conference. Vegas isn’t 100% healthy yet with winger Max Pacioretty (pash-uh-RET’-ee) still not ready to play. Colorado is healthy and undefeated in two round-robin games.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Cardinals still waiting to play

UNDATED (AP) — The Cardinals have to wait a while longer to resume their season. Their weekend series at Busch Stadium against the Cubs was called off Friday after two more St. Louis players and a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Cardinals already were scheduled to play three doubleheaders against Milwaukee to make up for games postponed last week.

St. Louis has been off since a week ago Friday, when two players returned positive coronavirus tests. Eight players in total have tested positive, including star catcher Yadier Molina.

St. Louis is next scheduled to play Monday at home against Pittsburgh. The Cubs next play Tuesday at Cleveland.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Gerrit Cole tries for his 20th straight regular-season win when he pitches for the Yankees in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader at Tampa Bay. Cole’s streak dates to May 2019 with Houston and is the sixth-longest in big league history. The right-hander is 3-0 with a 2.55 ERA in three starts since signing a $324 million, nine-year contract with New York. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow pitches the opener for the Rays. Both teams will rely their bullpens in the second game.

— The Marlins have rapidly become the most surprising team in the majors. They’ll try for their seventh win in a row when they take on the Mets Saturday night at Citi Field. Miami is 7-1 overall, and 5-0 since missing more than a week because of the team’s coronavirus outbreak. The Marlins keep winning despite already using 43 players, including 25 pitchers, to maintain a full roster amid COVID-19 concerns. Miami was 57-105 last year.

— The matchup of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw and Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto (KWAY’-toh) that was originally scheduled for opening day is now set to happen Saturday night in Los Angeles. Back trouble kept Kershaw out of the opener at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw looked every bit a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner in his first start this year, shutting out Arizona on three hits over 5 2-3 innings while striking out six without a walk. Cueto has started this season with three straight no-decisions and a 4.97 ERA.

F1-70TH ANNIVERSARY GP

Bottas on pole for Silverstone GP ahead of teammate Hamilton

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Valtteri Bottas edged out Mercedes teammate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton to claim the pole position Saturday for Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Hamilton appeared on course to take his 92nd career pole but he had a poor first sector on his final run and Bottas clocked 1 minute, 25.154 seconds, 0.063 seconds ahead of the six-time world champion. It gave Bottas his first pole since the opening race of the pandemic-delayed season in Austria, which he went on to win.

F1 is back at Hamilton’s home circuit of Silverstone this weekend for a race also closed to spectators due to the coronavirus restrictions.

TOKYO-EMPLOYEES POSITIVE

Two employees of Tokyo Olympic organizers positive for COVID

TOKYO (AP) — Two employees of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee have tested positive for COVID-19. That brings to three the number of employees of the committee who have tested positive since the pandemic began.

Organizers said a man and a woman had tested positive but gave few details. They said the man was in his 20s and the woman in her 30s, and that both were now working from home rather than at the headquarters located near Tokyo Bay.

The organizing committee has a staff of 3,500.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been rescheduled for July 23, 2021 due to the pandemic. The original closing ceremony was to have been Sunday.