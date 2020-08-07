Sports

MLB-NEWS

Reworked MLB schedule has Phillies and Marlins playing 7 games in 5 days

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball has announced changes to the regular-season schedule to account for 21 games postponed in the first two weeks by coronavirus issues, and a few clubs are looking at unusual finishes.

The Phillies and Marlins are set to play seven times in five days next month. Miami will finish the season playing 27 games in 23 days, a stretch featuring no days off and four doubleheaders in a 10-day span. Philadelphia — which has not even had a player test positive since opening day — is slated for six doubleheaders in 60 games, meaning 20% of their games this season will be just seven innings long.

Miami was already scheduled to host Philadelphia for four games Sept. 10-13. The series has been extended to include a game on Monday, Sept. 14, and doubleheaders have been scheduled for that Friday and Sunday.

Boston’s scheduled visit to Miami on Sept. 14 has been pushed back a day to make room for the seven-game Phillies series. The Marlins have also scheduled three doubleheaders with the Nationals — Aug. 22, Sept. 18 and Sept. 20 — to make up games postponed from last weekend. The Phillies will play doubleheaders against the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 20 and Sept. 18, and also added a home doubleheader against Boston for Sept. 8.

The St. Louis Cardinals, who have been out of action since July 31 because of an outbreak, have added three doubleheaders against the Brewers to a previously scheduled series to make up their three games postponed last weekend. Milwaukee will host doubleheaders Sept. 18 and 20 and will serve as the home team in the opener of a twinbill in St. Louis on Sept. 25.

The Cardinals will make up this week’s series against the Detroit Tigers with doubleheaders Aug. 13 and Sept. 10. St. Louis had been scheduled to play the Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams in Iowa on Aug. 13. Those teams will play in Chicago on Aug. 14 instead.

In other MLB news:

— The Cardinals are set to resume their season Friday night by hosting the Cubs. St. Louis has been off since last Friday, when two players returned positive coronavirus tests. Seven players in total have tested positive, including star catcher Yadier Molina. Ace Jack Flaherty is set to pitch against Chicago veteran Jon Lester. Flaherty says he kept his arm fresh this week by throwing baseballs into a hotel mattress.

— The Miami Marlins are in first place in August, a first for the franchise following a decade of sub-.500 seasons. The Marlins beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-7 Thursday night to complete their first four-game series sweep in more than four years and make Don Mattingly the winningest manager in franchise history. The rebuilding team now has the best record in baseball at 6-1. The achievement comes after a recent coronavirus outbreak sidelined three-fifths of their rotation, eight relievers and six other players.

— The season is only two weeks old, but the Yankees could have a commanding lead over AL East-rival Tampa Bay by the end of the weekend. The reigning AL East champions Yankees are 9-3 to start this 60-game season and four games ahead of the Rays entering their four-game weekend series. Tampa Bay was supposed to be New York’s biggest obstacle to a repeat but already has work to do. Yankees righty Masahiro Tanaka starts the opener of a four-game series at Tampa Bay on Friday night. Left-hander Blake Snell takes the mound for the Rays.

NHL-PENGUINS-JARRY

Penguins turn to goalie Tristan Jarry with season on the line

TORONTO (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are turning to goaltender Tristan Jarry with their season on the line.

Coach Mike Sullivan said hours before Friday afternoon’s game that Jarry will make his first playoff start when Pittsburgh faces Montreal in Game 4 of their play-in series. The Canadiens lead the best-of-five 2-1 after rallying for a 4-3 victory in Game 3.

Jarry was an unlikely All-Star this season when he played superbly during the first half, helping keep the Penguins in contention despite missing captain Sidney Crosby for an extended period following surgery.

Jarry is replacing Matt Murray. Murray, who helped guide the Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, has lost eight of his last nine postseason starts.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Pioneer League drops fall football amid virus

UNDATED (AP) — The Pioneer League will not play a fall football schedule, a decision that likely means there will be no FCS playoffs this season.

The 11-team Pioneer League spans from the Midwest to the West Coast. The conference said in a statement the challenges related to team travel, meeting state, local and institutional health requirements and COVID-19 mitigation strategies led to the decision. The Pioneer League said it would consider playing a football season at another point in the school year if feasible.

The NCAA this week announced it would not conduct championship events in sports where at least 50% percent of the participating schools do not play a fall regular season. Unless Pioneer League schools pursue a football season as independents, the number of FCS schools that have canceled fall football is 68 out of 127.

The Big Sky is also expected to announce soon whether it will play in the fall.

In other virus-related developments:

— The Southeastern Conference will require football players and others in direct contact with the program to be tested at least twice weekly during the season. The league on Friday released its initial COVID-19 requirements for fall sports, including football. In football, the testing will typically come six days and three days before competition. Coaches, staff and other personnel will be required to wear face coverings on the sidelines at sporting events this fall. The initial guidelines include testing requirements, procedures for infections and contact tracing and protocols for quarantine and isolation. The rules, which also apply to volleyball and soccer, were recommended by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

— The Detroit Lions are preparing to host fans at all eight regular-season home games, although it’s uncertain how many will be allowed to attend. The NFL club said Friday that season-ticket holders can opt out of purchasing tickets for the 2020 season if they want. The team also is offering various incentives for fans who defer payments to the 2021 season instead of asking for refunds. Fans and employees at Ford Field would be required to wear face coverings. Designated gates and entry times would be assigned to fans. The team says the ability to host fans at a reduced capacity depends on local and state approval.

— The LPGA Tour will have another major without spectators. The ANA Inspiration announced that it will not have fans Sept. 10-13 at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California. The major is typically the first of the year in early spring, but was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The LPGA’s first major is in two weeks: The Women’s British Open at Royal Troon will not have spectators.

— The entire football team and marching band at a small-town Alabama high school are under quarantine following exposure to the new coronavirus. Oneonta High School coach Phil Phillips told WBMA-TV that a fifth player has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. It’s the second quarantine of the summer for the team. It’s the second quarantine of the summer for the team. And band director David Bearden says one of 135 students tested positive in his group, so a quarantine was needed.

— The Milwaukee Brewers have canceled their 2021 Brewers On Deck event, an annual January showcase that allows thousands of fans to meet current and former players and coaches in a convention hall. The Brewers said that the decision was made with “the health and safety of the community in mind.”

SERBIA-BASKETBALL PLAYER DIES

Basketball player dies during training in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Former Florida State University center Michael Ojo died on Friday after collapsing during training in Serbia, according to his former team, Red Star Belgrade. He was 27.

The Nigerian-born basketball player was taken to a hospital in the Serbian capital, but doctors failed to resuscitate him, Belgrade media reported. Local media reported that he died of a heart attack.

Ojo was reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus but recovered.

After going undrafted in 2017, Ojo moved to Europe where he started his professional basketball career with FMP Belgrade. In 2018, he signed with the regional Adriatic League champions, Red Star Belgrade, where he was hugely popular among the club’s fans.