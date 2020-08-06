Sports

NBA SCHEDULE-PELICANS-KINGS

Bogdanovic’s career-high 35 lead Kings past Pelicans 140-125

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic (BOY’-ahn bahg-DAH’-noh-vich) scored a career-high 35 points to help the Sacramento Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans 140-125.

De’Aaron Fox had 30 points and 10 assists and Harrison Barnes added 22 points for the Kings, who got their first win in four tries since the restart.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored 24 points for the Pelicans. Williamson made his first eight shots and ended up making 10 of 12 overall in just under 22 minutes. JJ Redick scored 18 points and Jrue Holiday added 17 for the Pelicans, who fell to 1-3 in the restart.

Both teams are chasing a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. The Kings pulled even with the Pelicans in the standings and now are 2 1/2 games behind eighth-place Memphis with four games remaining. A team needs to be in ninth place and within four games of the eighth-place team to force a playoff.

In other hoop action:

— Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the Phoenix Suns continued their improbable run in the NBA bubble with their fourth straight win 114-99 over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Devin Booker added 20 points and 10 assists and Cameron Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Suns pulled away with a 21-0 run that began late in the third quarter and carried over into the fourth.

MLB-SCHEDULE-RANGERS-ATHLETICS

Olson homers, Fiers gets 1st win as A’s sweep Rangers

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics are on a roll with the rival Houston Astros coming to town at last.

Matt Olson homered to back Mike Fiers’ first win of the season and the A’s beat the Texas Rangers 6-4 on Thursday for their sixth straight victory and a series sweep.Khris Davis added a two-run single, Mark Canha had an RBI single and Stephen Piscotty a sacrifice fly as the balanced, first-place A’s won again with Houston on its way.

Anderson Tejeda hit a two-run homer in his major league debut, chasing Fiers (1-0) in the seventh inning and pulling the Rangers within 5-4. Oakland’s Sean Murphy countered with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

Houston would have played its first road game of the season at Oakland in late March before this season was delayed by the coronavirus.

In other Thursday MLB action:

—Shohei Ohtani homered in his first plate appearance since being shut down as a pitcher, Dylan Bundy struck out 10 in the third complete game of his career and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1. Ohtani drove a 1-0 pitch from Seattle starter Taijuan Walker to the opposite field just beyond the leap of left fielder Dee Gordon leading off the second inning. It was Ohtani’s third home run of the season, all coming against the Mariners.

NHL-PLAYOFFS-FLYERS-CAPITALS

Laughton scores twice to lead Flyers past Capitals 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Scott Laughton scored two goals and Travis Sanheim added one to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday. The Flyers play Tampa Bay on Saturday and the winner will earn the top seed in the East. Kevin Hayes had three assists for the Flyers. Brian Elliott stopped 16 shots to keep the Flyers. Travis Boyd scored for the Capitals.

PGA CHAMPIONSHP

Jason Day leads PGA as Koepka continues to be a major force

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jason Day took his first step toward a return to the spotlight in the majors Thursday at the PGA Championship. Day took advantage of a TPC Harding Park that never felt this accommodating during the practice rounds. With only a mild breeze and a welcome appearance by the sunshine, he finished his bogey-free round of 5-under 65.

That allowed him to break out of a large pack one shot behind, a group that included major champions from years gone by, a PGA Tour rookie and the one guy — Brooks Koepka — who shows up at every major no matter what kind of shape his game is in. He was at 66 with eight other players, a list that included former major winners Justin Rose, Martin Kaymer and Zach Johnson, rising star Xander Schauffele and tour rookie Scottie Scheffler.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Notre Dame opens ACC play against Duke, won’t play Navy

UNDATED (AP) — Notre Dame opens its season as an Atlantic Coast Conference football member against visiting Duke on Sept. 12. But the Fighting Irish won’t face Navy for the first time in more than nine decades as part of the ACC’s reconfigured schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league has set up a 10-game conference schedule that includes a nonconference game, though that game must be played in the member school’s home state. The Fighting Irish and Midshipmen had been scheduled to play for the 94th straight year. It was also set to be Notre Dame’s first visit to Navy’s home field.

Opponents must meet ACC medical protocol requirements that include regular testing for athletes, coaches and staff to try to control the potential spread of coronavirus. The ACC’s medical advisory group also recommends schools evaluate travel policies for games, including modes of travel such as buses or flights, lodging accommodations and the size of the travel party.

In other college football news:

— Miami star defensive end Gregory Rousseau has opted out of this college football season. He was second in the nation with 15.5 sacks last season. Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said during a conference call that Rousseau would not play. He would have been a third-year sophomore and is eligible to enter the NFL draft next year.

— Penn State All-American Micah Parsons is opting out of the 2020 season because of concerns about COVID-19. The junior linebacker will be eligible to enter the 2021 NFL draft and is already expected to be high first-round selection. Parsons is the third prominent player to pass on the college season and focus on draft preparation, joining Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley and Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman.

— Penn State says it’s not expecting to have fans at home football games this season, a decision that will cost the schools millions in revenue. Penn State has one of the largest stadiums in the country, holding more than 107,000 fans for big games. Students typically camp out in “Nittanyville” around the stadium leading into football Saturdays. Statewide policies are limiting gatherings in Pennsylvania to fewer than 500 people.

— BYU will play at Navy on Labor Day night in a matchup of teams that had openers against traditional rivals canceled as Power Five leagues rearranged their schedules. The Cougars were originally slated to open their season on Sept. 3 at Utah, but the Pac-12 has gone to a conference-only schedule to deal with potential disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

— Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing to get the annual football game between Florida State and the University of Florida rescheduled. He said Thursday that keeping the famed rivalry going will be good for the state. The two schools have played each other every year since 1958

— Ohio State is opening preseason training camp with strict coronavirus precautions in place and uncertainty about the coming season. The Buckeyes are scheduled to play a 10-game season against all Big Ten opponents starting Sept. 3. However, the season may still be canceled.

— Two sons of pro football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis have announced on social media they will transfer to play at Kentucky. Rayshad and Rahsaan Lewis announced their decisions on verified Twitter accounts.

TENNIS-US OPEN-WILD CARDS

Past champions Clijsters, Murray get US Open wild cards

NEW YORK (AP) — Past U.S. Open champions Kim Clijsters (KLY’-sturz) and Andy Murray received wild-card invitations for the Grand Slam tournament Thursday.

Clijsters is a four-time major champion and former No. 1 who came out of retirement this year after already being elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The U.S. Open — which she won in 2005, 2009 and 2010 — would mark the 37-year-old Belgian’s first Grand Slam appearance since a second-round loss at Flushing Meadows in 2012.

Murray, a 33-year-old from Britain who also has been ranked No. 1, won the first of his three Grand Slam titles at the 2012 U.S. Open. He is working his way back from two hip operations and has not played in an official event since the Davis Cup last November.

The U.S. Tennis Association gave all of its other wild cards for singles play to Americans.

The U.S. Open is scheduled to start Aug. 31 without spectators.

TV-OLYMPIANS-DEPRESSION

Phelps, Ohno open up about suicide, depression in new doc

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Olympians including Michael Phelps, Apolo Anton Ohno, Jeremy Bloom, Shaun White, Lolo Jones and Sasha Cohen are opening up about their mental health struggles in a new sobering documentary about suicide and depression among the world’s greatest athletes.

Many of the athletes are sharing their pain for the first time in HBO’s “The Weight of Gold,” which aims to expose the problem, incite change among Olympics leadership and help others experiencing similar issues feel less alone.

Phelps is a co-executive producer of the documentary. He says the need for change is what drove him to speak up. Phelps said the first step is “treating people like humans” instead of products.