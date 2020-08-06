Arizona and Nashville meet in game 4 of Western Conference qualifying round

Regional Sports

Nashville Predators (35-26-8, fourth in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Arizona Coyotes (33-29-8, fifth in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE QUALIFYING ROUND: Arizona leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes take on the Nashville Predators in game four of the Western Conference qualifying round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. has a 2-1 lead in the series, and will advance in the playoffs with a victory. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season.

The Coyotes are 18-16-6 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the league. Michael Chaput leads them averaging 1.0.

The Predators are 20-17-5 in conference matchups. Nashville averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Austin Watson leads the team serving 65 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has 45 total points for the Coyotes, 11 goals and 34 assists. Clayton Keller has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Roman Josi has 65 total points while scoring 16 goals and totaling 49 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: out (neck).

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.