Sports

UCONN-SEASON CANCELED

UConn becomes 1st FBS program to cancel football over virus

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut has canceled its 2020-2021 football season, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UConn athletic director David Benedict made the announcement Wednesday, saying competition would place student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk.

UConn had been scheduled to play its first season as an independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference. The Huskies had already been taken off the schedules of Illinois, Indiana, Maine and Mississippi by those schools, and games against North Carolina and Virginia remained uncertain. Many of the Power Five conferences are playing league-only games this season.

The Huskies began spring practice on Feb. 4 and were one of the only teams in the country to complete a full spring schedule. The team returned to campus in early July and UConn officials say no one has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont had expressed reluctance to allow the football team to travel to any state with a high virus infection rate. He said the team would be subject to the state’s 14-day quarantine rule upon its return to Storrs from away games.

Connecticut, New York and New Jersey have travel advisories that require visitors from more than 30 states and Puerto Rico to quarantine for 14 days, with certain exceptions.

COLORADO STATE-COVID-19-INVESTIGATION

Colorado St investigates athlete claims on COVID reporting

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado State President Joyce McConnell says she will launch an investigation into how the athletic department handled COVID-19 safety protocols amid a report that players were told not to reveal symptoms.

The investigation stems from an article published in the Coloradoan on Tuesday. According to the newspaper, Colorado State football players and members of the athletic staff say coaches told them not to report coronavirus symptoms and threatened players with reduced playing time should they quarantine.

McConnell promised a swift investigation and full transparency.

Colorado State voluntarily paused football team activities on July 29. The school said there have been 16 positive cases among all student-athletes, including 11 in football. On Monday, Colorado State announced it had conducted 150 tests on student-athletes for the coronavirus. The results are expected later this week.

NFL-NEWS

Gossett becomes 4th Browns player to opt out

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Browns guard Colby Gossett has opted out of the 2020 season, becoming the fourth player on the team — and third offensive lineman — to decide not to play because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gossett qualifies for the high-risk opt-out agreed to by the NFLPA and will receive a $350,000 stipend for not playing. He was due to make $675,00 this season.

The Browns promoted Gossett from the practice squad late last season. His loss will hurt Cleveland’s depth and likely force general manager Andrew Berry to look for free agents.

Gossett is the second Browns guard to opt out, following Drew Forbes. The team also will be without offensive tackle Drake Dorbeck and defensive tackle Andrew Billings.

The deadline for players opting out is Thursday at 4 p.m.

MLB-NEWS

COVID-stricken Cards shuffle roster

UNDATED (AP) — The coronavirus-ridden Cardinals are expected to make more transactions after placing six players on the injured list, including confirmed COVID-19 cases Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa, Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley.

St. Louis also put pitcher Carlos Martinez on the injured list and activated reliever Brad Miller from the injured list.

The Cardinals have been out of action since Friday due to an outbreak that resulted in the postponement of their three-game weekend series at Milwaukee as well as a four-game series with Detroit. The club is hoping to resume play by hosting the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

The Cardinals who have tested positive have returned home while the rest of the team remains isolated in Milwaukee hotel rooms.

In other MLB news:

— Nationals slugger Juan Soto could return to the starting lineup Wednesday after a stint on the COVID-19 injured list. Soto was sidelined on opening day following a positive test and returned to team workouts Saturday. He was available to pinch hit Tuesday in the opener of a two-game series against the Mets. He didn’t play, but he made his presence felt. When Howie Kendrick homered in the first inning, Soto hopped atop the home dugout and boogied as the speakers blared Montell Jordan’s 1995 hit, “This Is How We Do It.” Soto repeated the celebration an inning later when Josh Harrison delivered his first homer of 2020.

— The Yankees and Phillies are scheduled to play two seven-inning games in Philadelphia. New York will be the “home” team in the opener after last night’s game in the Bronx was postponed due to weather. The Yankees have won seven straight — the equivalent of a 19-0 stretch in a 162-game season.

— Cleveland manager Terry Francona is undergoing medical tests for a gastrointestinal issue, and there remains no clear timetable for when he’ll return to the team. President Chris Antonetti, who is with the team in Cincinnati, doesn’t know when Francona will be back but doesn’t think he will be sidelined for a significant period. Cleveland is scheduled to open a two-game series at home with the Reds.