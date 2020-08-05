Arizona meets Nashville in game 3 of Western Conference qualifying round

Regional Sports

Nashville Predators (35-26-8, fourth in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Arizona Coyotes (33-29-8, fifth in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE QUALIFYING ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes take on the Nashville Predators in game three of the Western Conference qualifying round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The series is tied 1-1. The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season.

The Coyotes are 18-16-6 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Michael Chaput leads the team averaging 1.0.

The Predators are 20-17-5 against conference opponents. Nashville averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Austin Watson leads the team serving 65 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with 34 assists and has 45 points this season. Clayton Keller has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with a plus-22 in 69 games this season. Filip Forsberg has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: day to day (neck).

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.