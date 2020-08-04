Sports

MLB-MARLINS RETURN

Marlins return to play after virus outbreak

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Miami Marlins are set to resume play in Baltimore following an outbreak that left 21 members of their traveling party infected with the coronavirus, including 18 players. The team has not played since July 26.

Miami is replacing sidelined players with prospects, along with veterans the organization scrambled to acquire. Manager Don Mattingly said he has never spoken with some of the players joining the team.

Right-hander Pablo Lopez will start against the Orioles. The pitching staff was especially hard hit by the outbreak and will rely heavily on newcomers.

Elsewhere in the major leagues:

— Cleveland’s Shane Bieber has 27 strikeouts through two starts, matching a big league record, and he’ll face Cincinnati in his third start of the year. Bieber tied the mark set by Karl Spooner of the Brooklyn Dodgers in September 1954, fanning 13 Twins last Thursday after punching out 14 Royals on opening day.

— Kansas City right-hander Brady Singer makes his third major league start on his 24th birthday at Wrigley Field. Singer, who was selected by the Royals in the first round of the 2018 amateur draft, is still looking for his first big league win after pitching well in a pair of no-decisions this year. Kyle Hendricks gets the ball for the Chicago Cubs.

— Oakland left-hander Jesus Luzardo will make his long-awaited first turn in the A’s rotation when they open up a three-game series against Texas. Just shy of his 23rd birthday, Luzardo will be the youngest starter for the A’s since Brett Anderson in 2010. Luzardo made six appearances as a September callup last season and made two appearances out of the bullpen this season.

— Angels star Shohei Ohtani will be shut down from throwing for four to six weeks with a right forearm strain near his surgically repaired elbow. With only about eight weeks left in the season, Ohtani might not pitch again until 2021. Ohtani reported discomfort in his arm Sunday after struggling through his second start since having Tommy John surgery in 2018. The two-way sensation is traveling with the team to Seattle and is day-to-day as a hitter.

— The Dodgers could be without Mookie Betts for a second straight game as they continue a series in San Diego. Betts sat out Monday with swelling on a finger on his left hand that manager Dave Roberts described as substantial. Betts was potentially available to defend Monday, but not to hit.

TENNIS-MADRID OPEN

Madrid Open canceled because of virus spike

MADRID (AP) — The Madrid Open in September has been canceled because of a new spike in coronavirus cases in Spain.

The joint men’s and women’s tournament was originally scheduled in May, but moved when Spain became a hotbed for the virus. Its new slot in September allowed it again to be a major lead-in event for the rescheduled French Open at the end of that month. But organizers last weekend were advised by local authorities not to stage the tournament due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

NFL-OPT OUTS

Thursday deadline set to opt-out of the season

UNDATED (AP) — NFL players who decide to opt out of the coming season must do so by Thursday afternoon. That’s according to a person familiar with the agreement between the league and the players.

There also are opt-out provisions for players who experience emergency or extenuating circumstances during the season due to the coronavirus.

Another person with direct knowledge of the agreement between the league and the players’ union tells The Associated Press that relief in the 2020 salary cap is being provided to the 32 teams.

NFL-JAGUARS-MINSHEW Minshew off of COVID list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have cleared starting quarterback Gardner Minshew from the COVID-19 list.

Minshew spent the last two days in mandatory quarantine after being in close contact with someone infected. Safety Andrew Wingard also was activated from the COVID-19 list Tuesday. Minshew, Wingard and receiver Michael Walker are roommates in Jacksonville and have been for more than a year. Walker remains on the list.

Jacksonville had an NFL-leading dozen players on the COVID-19 list Monday, with most of them being rookies and second-year players like Minshew, Wingard and Walker.

The Jaguars are expected to hold their first training camp practice next Wednesday.

In other NFL news:

— Six-time Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy has finalized a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the signing, the Bucs add another offensive playmaker to help Tom Brady with his new team. The 32-year-old McCoy is entering his 12th NFL season. He has started 141 of 160 career games, rushing for 11,071 yards and 73 touchdowns. He also has been effective in the passing attack, with 503 receptions for 3,797 yards and 16 touchdowns with the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. McCoy added a Super Bowl title to his resume as a backup with the Chiefs last season.

— The New York Giants improved their pass rush by re-signing linebacker Markus Golden. The Giants announced Tuesday the signing on their leader in sacks last season. Golden’s contract is a one-year tender for $5.1 million. Golden had 10 sacks in 2019, more than twice the total of any other Giants defender. The 29-year-old is entering his sixth season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-MINNESOTA-BATEMAN

Gophers star Bateman skips season amid virus worry, goes pro

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman has opted out of the 2020 season amid concerns about the coronavirus. He will forgo his remaining two years of eligibility to enter the 2021 NFL draft.

Bateman posted a video on Twitter that he narrated in explanation of his decision. The university confirmed his departure, which Bateman called “the hardest decision that I’ve ever had to make in my life.”

The native of Tifton, Georgia, totaled 111 receptions, 1,923 yards and 17 touchdowns over two seasons. Bateman was a third team All-American in 2019. He won the Big Ten Conference’s receiver of the year award.

DOCTOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT-COACH

Former coach gets 90 days in connection with Nassar case

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan State University head gymnastics coach has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for lying to police during an investigation into ex-Olympic and university sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Sixty-five-year-old Kathie Klages was found guilty by a jury in February of a felony and a misdemeanor for denying she knew of Nassar’s abuse prior to 2016 when survivors started to come forward publicly. She also was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months probation.

Klages said in a tearful statement that she did not remember being told about abuse and apologized to victims if the conversations occurred.

Klages is the second person other than Nassar to be convicted of charges related to his serial molestation of young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.