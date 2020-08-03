Sports

MLB-VIRUS OUTBREAK-CARDINALS

More Cardinals test positive, games against Tigers postponed

UNDATED (AP) — Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series at Detroit. The series was to have been played at Comerica Park from Tuesday through Thursday.

St. Louis has been in quarantine since Thursday in Milwaukee, where the Cardinals’ series last weekend was postponed, and the team is being tested daily.

The Cardinals are the second team sidelined by the novel coronavirus since the season started July 23. The Miami Marlins are set to resume play Tuesday in Baltimore.

In other MLB news:

— Tonight’s game between the Yankees and visiting Phillies was postponed because of the approach of Tropical Storm Isaisas. The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday in Philadelphia, where the teams had been scheduled to play single games Wednesday and Thursday.

— Marlins CEO Derek Jeter blames the team’s coronavirus outbreak on a collective false sense of security that made players lax about social distancing and wearing masks. Infected were 21 members of the team’s traveling party, including at least 18 players. Jeter says none is seriously ill, and he expects all to return this season. With more than half of the team sidelined, Jeter said the Marlins still can be competitive when their season resumes Tuesday at Baltimore.

— Results of Covid-19 testing conducted Sunday show there were no new positive results for the Philadelphia Phillies. The team was traveling to New York to resume its schedule against the Yankees in a Monday night game. The Phillies have not played since July 26. Their opponent in that opening series, the Miami Marlins, had at least 18 players test positive for the coronavirus.

— Brewers manager Craig Counsell says bench coach Pat Murphy has been released from the hospital after suffering a heart attack during a team workout Saturday. Milwaukee doesn’t plan to bring in an additional staff member while Murphy recovers.

— Indians manager Terry Francona will not be with the club for its series opener in Cincinnati as he deals with a gastrointestinal issue. Francona was scheduled for an exam at the Cleveland Clinic to address his condition. Coach Sandy Alomar Jr. is running the team in Francona’s absence.

— Cubs star Kris Bryant is back in the starting lineup against Kansas City after missing two games with a stomach ailment.

NBA-SCHEDULE

VanVleet scores career-best 36, Raptors top Heat 107-103

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Raptors have opened their NBA restart schedule with back-to-back wins over division leaders.

Fred Van Vleet poured in a career-high 36 points and the defending champions followed their win over the Los Angeles Lakers by downing the Miami Heat, 107-103. He finished 7 of 12 from 3-point range and was a perfect 13 of 13 from the line.

Pascal Siakam (see-A’-kam) added 22 points and Kyle Lowry had 14 with eight rebounds for Atlantic Division leaders.

Goran Dragic had 25 points for the Heat.

Also around the NBA:

— Michael Porter Jr. contributed a career-high 37 points and Nikola Jokic (nee-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch) had a triple-double to help the Nuggets top the Thunder, 121-113 in overtime. Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to help Denver strengthen its hold on third place in the Western Conference standings.

— T.J. Warren followed his career-high 53-point performance by providing 34 in the Pacers’ 111-100 victory over the Wizards. Warren had 16 points in the third quarter to spark a 22-2 run after Washington had fought back into the game.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Canes beat Blueshirts on Svechnikov’s trick

UNDATED (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes couldn’t beat the New York Rangers during the NHL regular season, but they find themselves up two-games-to-none in their best-of-5 qualifying series.

Andrei Svechnikov recorded the first playoff hat trick in franchise history to lead the Hurricanes to a 4-1 verdict over the Blueshirts. The game was tied 1-1 until he and Jordan Martinook tallied 71 seconds apart early in the second period. Svechnikov got his third goal of the day on a sweet two-one-one breakaway with 5:58 remaining.

Petr Mrazek (muh-RA’-zehk) stopped 23 shots for the Hurricanes, who can complete a sweep Tuesday in Toronto.

In other NHL action:

— Nikita Kucherov (KOO’-chah-rahv) scored the shootout winner in the Lightning’s 3-2 win against the Capitals in Eastern Conference round-robin play. Kucherov also scored in regulation, opening the scoring 12:53 into the first period. Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) stopped two of the three Capitals players he faced in the shootout after making 31 saves in regulation and overtime.

— Nikolaj Ehlers (NIH’-koh-ly EE’-lurz) scored a third-period power-play goal to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames. Adam Lowry led the Jets with a goal and an assist as the Jets evened the NHL qualifying series at a game apiece. Vezina Trophy finalist Connor Hellebuyck (HEH’-leh-buhk) made 28 saves for the win.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL-RAIDERS

No fans for Raiders’ first season in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Raiders will play their first season in Las Vegas without any fans at their home games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team sent a letter to season ticket holders saying that after discussions with health care officials and local leaders, the decision was made not to allow fans.

Both the New York Jets and Giants previously announced they would play without fans this season. Most other teams are hoping to be able to have at least limited crowds.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he feels great and has no symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus. Pederson is quarantining at home away from family members. He plans to run the team virtually while assistant head coach Duce Staley handles leadership duties during training camp. Pederson didn’t want to comment on how he contracted the virus but is comfortable with the safety measures at the team’s practice facility.

— Broncos right tackle Ja’Wuan James has decided to skip the 2020 season over concerns about the coronavirus. James says he already has one family member who was infected by the virus and he doesn’t want to risk bringing the virus home to his wife and newborn son.

— Panthers linebacker Christian Miller has informed the team he has opted out of the 2020 season. The 2019 fourth-round pick out of Alabama played in seven games last year.

— Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham has fully participated in the early stages of Cleveland’s training camp. This comes after he expressed reservations whether the NFL should forge ahead and have a season with the coronavirus still spreading.

— The Falcons have signed former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard. A first-round pick by the Bengals in 2014, Dennard has made 24 starts in 77 games.

FOOTBALL-XFL-JOHNSON

The Rock acquires XFL

UNDATED (AP) — Former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he has acquired the XFL. The 48-year-old actor made the announcement on Twitter. Reportedly the price is $15 million. The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.