MLB-VIRUS OUTBREAK-CARDINALS

More Cardinals test positive, games against Tigers postponed

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series at Detroit. The series was to have been played at Comerica Park from Tuesday through Thursday.

St. Louis has been in quarantine since Thursday in Milwaukee, where the Cardinals’ series last weekend was postponed, and the team is being tested daily.

The Cardinals are the second team sidelined by the novel coronavirus since the season started July 23. The Miami Marlins are set to resume play Tuesday in Baltimore.

MLB-VIRUS OUTBREAK-PHILLIES

Phillies head to New York with no positive tests

UNDATED (AP) — Results of Covid-19 testing conducted Sunday show there were no new positive results for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The team was traveling to New York to resume its schedule against the Yankees in a Monday night game. The Phillies have not played since July 26. Their opponent in that opening series, the Miami Marlins, had at least 18 players test positive for the coronavirus.

Although the Phillies didn’t have any players test positive, their games last week were postponed as a cautionary measure.

The Phillies face a difficult assignment in their long-awaited return to action. They return from their week-long layoff to face Gerrit Cole and the AL East-leading New York Yankees on the road.

This marks a homecoming of sorts for Phillies first-year manager Joe Girardi. He managed the Yankees from 2008-17 and helped them beat Philadelphia in the 2009 World Series.

MLB-BREWERS

Brewers finally playing home opener

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers are finally playing their home opener a few days later than expected.

Milwaukee planned to open its Miller Park schedule Friday against St. Louis, but the Brewers’ entire three-game weekend series got scrapped after multiple Cardinals tested positive for coronavirus.

The Brewers will try again when the Chicago White Sox come to town. Milwaukee won’t have two-time All-Star outfielder Lorenzo Cain or former MVP Ryan Braun in the lineup. Braun was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to July 30, with an infected right finger. Cain announced Saturday he was opting out of the rest of the season over virus concerns. That likely creates more playing time for Ben Gamel, who has a homer and a triple in 12 at-bats this season.

MLB-INDIANS-FRANCONA

Francona absent as Indians visit Reds

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will not be with the club for its series opener in Cincinnati as he deals with a gastrointestinal issue. Francona was scheduled for an exam at the Cleveland Clinic to address his condition. He was forced to return to the team’s hotel Sunday in Minneapolis as the Indians completed a four-game series with the Twins.

First-base coach Sandy Alomar filled in for the 61-year-old Francona, who is in his eighth season with Cleveland. Francona’s status beyond Monday’s game is not yet known.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL-RAIDERS No fans for Raiders’ first season in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Raiders will play their first season in Las Vegas without any fans at their home games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team sent a letter to season ticket holders saying that after discussions with health care officials and local leaders, the decision was made not to allow fans.

Officials last week declared “substantial completion” of 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium after nearly 1,000 days were spent building the $2 billion home for the Raiders.

Both the New York Jets and Giants previously announced they would play without fans this season. Most other teams are hoping to be able to have at least limited crowds.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Denver Broncos right tackle Ja’Wuan James has decided to skip the 2020 season over concerns about the coronavirus. James says he already has one family member who was infected by the virus and he doesn’t want to risk bringing the virus home to his wife and newborn son. James and the Broncos were hoping for a bounce-back year in 2020 after he played just three games last year after signing a big free agent contract. A balky knee limited James to just 63 snaps over three starts last year.

— Panthers linebacker Christian Miller has informed the team he has opted out of the 2020 season. Miller, a fourth-round pick in 2019 out of Alabama, played in seven games last year. He had two sacks in the victory over the Cardinals in Week 3 but injured his ankle two weeks later and played just 25 snaps the rest of the season.

— The Atlanta Falcons have signed former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who adds needed experience to a young secondary. A first-round pick by the Bengals in 2014, Dennard has made 24 starts in 77 games. He has three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 22 passes defensed in his six seasons and started five games in 2019. The Falcons cut Desmond Trufant following the 2019 season. Isaiah Oliver, a second-round draft pick in 2018, and A.J. Terrell, a first-round pick this year, entered camp as the favorites to land starting jobs. Dennard’s three-year, $13.5 million deal with Jacksonville fell through in March without being signed.

— Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he feels great and has no symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus. Pederson is quarantining at home away from family members and plans to run the team virtually while assistant head coach Duce Staley handles leadership duties during training camp. Pederson didn’t want to comment on how he contracted the virus but is comfortable with the safety measures at the team’s practice facility.

FOOTBALL-XFL-JOHNSON

The Rock acquires XFL

UNDATED (AP) — Former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he has acquired the XFL. The 48-year-old actor made the announcement on Twitter. Reportedly the price is $15 million. The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NHL-RANGERS-HURRICANES

Hurricanes top Rangers

TORONTO (AP) — Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov scored three times for the first postseason hat trick in franchise history and the Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-1 on Monday for a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup qualifier series.

Jordan Martinook also scored for the Hurricanes, while Petr Mrazek had 23 saves for Carolina.

The Hurricanes lost all four regular-season meetings against the Rangers, but have yet to trail in either of the postseason meetings. Artemi Panarin scored for the Rangers in the closing seconds of a 5-on-3 power play. Henrik Lundqvist had 30 saves.

The Hurricanes can sweep the best-of-5 series Tuesday.

TENNIS-PALERMO-LADIES OPEN

Tour-level tennis resumes

PALERMO, Italy (AP) — Tour-level tennis has resumed after a five-month enforced break at the Palermo Ladies Open with sixth-seeded Donna Vekić beating Arantxa Rus in straight sets. It’s the first official event for men or women since early March as was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

The strict rules because of the coronavirus pandemic included players handling their own towels and not shake hands of opponents. They also could not shower on site, and have no autographs or photos with fans. Players in the singles main draw come from 15 countries, all in Europe.

A limited number of fans were allowed into the 1,500-seat stadium court and had to follow social distancing measures.

TENNIS-CINCINNATI-MURRAY

Murray gets wild card for Open warmup

NEW YORK (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is one of four men given wild-card entries for the tuneup tennis tournament that will be held at Flushing Meadows before the U.S. Open. Murray won the Western & Southern Open in 2008 and 2011.

The hard-court event is usually held in Cincinnati but is moving to the site of the U.S. Open as part of efforts to hold professional tennis competition during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also getting wild cards for the ATP Masters 1000 tournament are Tommy Paul, Tennys Sandgren and Frances Tiafoe. Main-draw play will run from Aug. 22-28. The U.S. Open begins Aug. 31.