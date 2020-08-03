Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PHILLIES

Phillies head to New York with no positive tests

UNDATED (AP) — Results of Covid-19 testing conducted Sunday show there were no new positive results for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The team was traveling to New York to resume its schedule against the Yankees in a night game. The Phillies (1-2) have not played since July 26. Their opponent in that opening series, the Miami Marlins, had at least 18 players test positive for the coronavirus.

Although the Phillies didn’t have any players test positive, their games last week were postponed as a cautionary measure.

ANGELS-TROUT RETURN

Mike Trout to return to Angels on Tuesday after baby’s birth

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout is expected to return to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday after missing four games to be with his wife and newborn son.

Angels manager Joe Maddon says the three-time AL MVP is likely to play in Seattle at the start of a six-game road trip.

Trout missed his fourth straight game Sunday after his wife, Jessica, gave birth to their first child on Thursday.

The Angels transferred Trout from the paternity list to the restricted list after the three-day time limit on the paternity list expired Sunday. Los Angeles is off today.

BREWERS-MURPHY-HEART ATTACK

Brewers’ Pat Murphy ‘resting comfortably’ after heart attack

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers officials say bench coach Pat Murphy has been resting comfortably after suffering a heart attack during a Saturday team workout at Miller Park.

Brewers general manager David Stearns said the 61-year-old Murphy received a stent and should be out of the hospital later this week.

TOKYO-PARALYMPIC SCHEDULE

Tokyo Paralympic competition schedule will be same next year

TOKYO (AP) — Organizers say the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic schedule remains essentially unchanged for the event that has been postponed until next year.

Organizers made a similar announcement several weeks ago for the postponed Olympics. The Paralympics open on Aug. 24, 2021, and close on Sept. 5.

The Olympics are to open on July 23. Local organizers and the International Olympic Committee have offered few details about how these two massive events can be held in the midst of a pandemic, or even the wake of a pandemic.

They say they are trying to prepare for many scenarios that could include quarantines, limited fans, and massive cuts in staffing.

FIFA-INVESTIGATION

FIFA: Infantino not reckless for taking no notes at AG talks

UNDATED (AP) — A FIFA official says president Gianni Infantino was not acting criminally by taking no notes during secret talks with Switzerland’s attorney general that are now part of a criminal investigation into the head of world soccer. FIFA deputy secretary general Alasdair Bell is defending Infantino’s conduct while claiming not to know the specifics of the meetings, denying his boss had acted recklessly. Bell says Infantino has never denied the existence of meetings with attorney general Michael Lauber to discuss the sprawling investigation into football corruption. Bell says Infantino was meeting Lauber to show FIFA had moved on from the Sepp Blatter era.

WISCONSIN-SUPREME COURT-ULTRAMARATHON-INAUGURATION

New Wisconsin justice sworn in during ultramarathon

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Talk about killing two birds with one stone. New Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky finished her 100-mile ultramarathon after being sworn in mid-run.

Karofsky was sworn in around 1 p.m. Saturday at the 35-mile marker of her route in south-central Wisconsin. State Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet administered the oath of office in Basco.

Karofsky began running Saturday at 6 a.m. WMTV-TV reports the run took her about 34 hours to complete.