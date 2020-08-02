Sports

MLB-RAYS-ORIOLES

Orioles beat Rays 5-1 for first series sweep since 2018

BALTIMORE (AP) — Hanser Alberto doubled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, Renato Núñez and Pat Valaika homered, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

After the final out, the Orioles celebrated their first series sweep since Aug. 27-29, 2018, against Toronto, and first against Tampa Bay since 2016.

Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays, who have dropped five straight to fall two games under .500 for the first time since June 28, 2018.

Evan Phillips pitched the seventh to earn his first major league win, and Cole Sulser picked up his third save as part of a Baltimore bullpen that held the Rays hitless over four innings.

MLB-NEWS

AP Source: Marlins get 2nd straight day of no positive tests

UNDATED (AP) — For the second day in a row, the Miami Marlins had no positive tests among their players and staff still in Philadelphia, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because details of the testing have not been publicly released.

The Philadelphia Phillies have received results of Saturday’s COVID-19 testing, and there were no new positives. The team was set to work out at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday in preparation for the resumption of games Monday.

The Marlins haven’t played since July 26 in Philadelphia because of an outbreak within their traveling party. Infected Marlins players and staff left Philadelphia in sleeper buses Friday for Miami to quarantine there. The rest of the team remained in isolation at a hotel in Philadelphia.

In other MLB news:

— Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant was out of the lineup for a second straight game on Sunday, a day after reporting a stomach ailment. Bryant was tested for the coronavirus on Friday and Saturday, and the Cubs said both tests were negative. He is scheduled to be tested again on Monday. Manager David Ross said before Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh that “We’re going to take the right precautions to keep everyone safe.” The 28-year-old Bryant is off to a tough start, batting .120 (3 for 25) in his first six games.

— The New York Mets say slugger Yoenis Céspedes (yoh-EHN’-ehs SEHS’-peh-dehs) wasn’t with the team for Sunday’s game at Atlanta and the club says it hasn’t been able to locate him. Mets general Brodie Van Wagenen says Céspedes didn’t report to the ballpark and didn’t reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Céspedes went 0 for 4 during a 7-1 loss Saturday night. He is 5 for 31 with 15 strikeouts this season. A two-time All-Star, the 34-year-old Céspedes returned to the lineup this season for the first time since July 20, 2018. He missed most of the past two years with a series of heel and ankle problems.

— Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto was placed on the injured list before the opener of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Tigers in Detroit. The team gave no reason for the move but specified that Votto, a six-time All-Star, is not on the 10-day injured list. The 36-year-old Votto is batting .259 with two home runs and five RBIs in seven games this season. The move made room to activate right-handed pitcher Anthony Desclafani from the 10-day injured list. The new seven-inning doubleheader rule was announced Friday by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

— Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is set to make his season debut Sunday night when he faces the Diamondbacks at Arizona. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner was scratched shortly before he was scheduled to start July 23 on opening day because of back issues that have slowed him in recent years. The 32-year-old Kershaw was 16-5 with a 3.03 ERA last season.

— The Colorado Rockies may be without reliever Scott Oberg for the rest of the season after he developed blood clots in his right arm for a third time in his career. Manager Bud Black said Oberg felt some discomfort in his throwing hand during a throwing session yesterday. He was evaluated by vascular doctors, who discovered the clots. Oberg was already on the 10-day injured list with a strained back.

— Cleveland manager Terry Francona left the team before the game at Minnesota on Sunday, due to what the Indians said was a minor gastrointestinal condition not related to COVID-19. Francona conducted his regular pregame media briefing via video conference from Target Field. The club announced his absence about an hour later. The 61-year-old Francona returned to the team hotel, and first base coach Sandy Alomar took over managing duty for the four-game series finale against the Twins.

— Mike Trout is expected to return to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday after taking the weekend to be with his wife and newborn son. The three-time AL MVP is likely to play in Seattle at the start of a six-game road trip, Angels manager Joe Maddon said Sunday. Trout missed his fourth straight game Sunday after the birth of his first child, Beckham Aaron Trout, on Thursday. The Angels transferred him from the paternity list to the restricted list after the three-day time limit on the paternity list expired Sunday.

NBA-HEAT-BUTLER

Butler misses Heat practice, teammate hints he’s isolating

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler was not with the Miami Heat for practice Sunday, and one of his teammates suggested that he was quarantining away from the team.

The Heat said only that Butler, who scored 22 points in Miami’s restart-opening win over Denver on Saturday, had “an excused absence.” But Heat teammate Jae Crowder indicated that it wasn’t just a day off for Butler, saying “We want to talk to him as soon as he gets out of quarantine or whatever he’s in.” Crowder’s reference to “quarantine” suggests that there is a concern about the coronavirus. Everyone inside the NBA’s so-called bubble, players included, is tested daily for the coronavirus.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he didn’t know whether Butler would be available to play Monday when Miami faces the Toronto Raptors. The Heat play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

Also Sunday, the NBA sent a memo to team executives, coaches and health officers reiterating the importance of wearing face masks and coverings on the Disney campus, as well as adhering to social-distancing guidelines. The memo also stressed that eating or drinking while walking on campus is now prohibited. A copy of the memo was obtained by The Associated Press.

NHL DISCIPLINE

Blackhawks’ Caggiula suspended for Game 2 vs. Oilers

UNDATED (AP) — Chicago forward Drake Caggiula was suspended by the NHL on Sunday for Game 2 of the Blackhawks’ qualifying round series against the Oilers for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton’s Tyler Ennis. The hit occurred in the second period of Chicago’s 6-4 Game 1 victory Saturday. Ennis returned after a brief absence and finished the game.

In a video announcing the suspension, the league’s department of player safety said head contact was avoidable on the play.

Caggiula skated 11:25 and won one of two faceoffs in Game 1 against his former team. He is eligible to return for Game 3 Wednesday.

NFL-NEWS

Browns place Landry on PUP list

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been placed on the active/physically unable to perform list following offseason hip surgery.

The team made the roster move Sunday while stressing that Landry remains on schedule to return this season. Landry hasn’t missed a game during six NFL seasons with Miami and Cleveland. He has said he expects to be back on the field sometime in August.

The 27-year-old had surgery in February. Landry played through a painful condition last season, when he finished with 83 receptions for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Landry has made at least 81 catches per season and he has twice recorded more than 100.

In other NFL news:

— The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed fifth-year defensive end Adam Gotsis days after two linemen opted out of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Veterans Al Woods and Lerentee McCray decided not to play in 2020, creating a need for depth along Jacksonville’s defensive front. Gotsis spent the last four years in Denver, where he notched 109 tackles, 13 passes defensed, five sacks and two forced fumbles. He played in nine games in 2019, finishing with 16 tackles. He missed the final three games because of a knee injury. Also Sunday, the Jaguars activated rookie defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, tight end Charles Jones and starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor from the COVID-19 list.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-PAC-12 OPT-OUT

Pac-12 football players urge opt-out amid COVID-19 concerns

UNDATED (AP) — A group of Pac-12 football players say they will not practice or play until their concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic and other racial and economic issues in college sports are addressed.

The players posted a statement Sunday on The Players’ Tribune website and social media with the hashtag #WeAreUnited and sent out a press release. The release listed the names of 12 Pac-12 players from nine schools, including Oregon star safety Jevon Holland, and provided a statement from each one.

It says hundreds of players throughout the Pac-12 are concerned about the risks of COVID-19 and that the conference and NCAA lack transparency, uniformity and adequate enforcement infrastructure.

The Pac-12 on Friday released a revised football schedule for the upcoming season, which because of the pandemic is not guaranteed to be played. The new schedule pushes the start of the season back three weeks to Sept. 26 and includes only 10 conference games. The Pac-12 also announced that 20 hours per week of mandatory team activities for football, including weight training, meetings and unpadded walk-through practices, would be permitted to begin Monday. Preseason practice for Pac-12 schools can begin Aug. 17.

F1-BRITISH GP

Hamilton wins British GP to close in on Schumacher’s record

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton held on to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday despite a puncture on the last lap to clinch an 87th career win and move within four of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record.

The championship leader’s record-extending seventh Silverstone win saw him finish six seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who unexpectedly moved up a place after Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas sustained a puncture with three laps left.

Charles Leclerc finished third for Ferrari. Sebastian Vettel, a four-time F1 champion, placed 10th and has now failed to get into the top five for his worst start to a season since 2008.