Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Orioles beat Rays 5-1 for first series sweep since 2018

BALTIMORE (AP) — Hanser Alberto doubled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, Renato Núñez and Pat Valaika homered, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

After the final out, the Orioles celebrated their first series sweep since Aug. 27-29, 2018, against Toronto, and first against Tampa Bay since 2016.

Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays, who have dropped five straight to fall two games under .500 for the first time since June 28, 2018.

Evan Phillips pitched the seventh to earn his first major league win, and Cole Sulser picked up his third save as part of a Baltimore bullpen that held the Rays hitless over four innings.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— In the opener of the first seven-inning doubleheader in Major League Baseball history, Shogo Akiyama hit an RBI single in the seventh that sent the Cincinnati Reds over the Detroit Tigers 4-3. It was strange from the start, with the scoreboard at Comerica Park listing nine innings instead of the usual seven. There was no seventh-inning stretch — or even fifth-inning break — in a game that took 2 hours, 26 minutes after a more than two hour rain delay. MLB recently decided to use doubleheaders of seven-inning games, which have been commonplace in the minor leagues and colleges, to help teams alleviate an expected crush of twinbills caused by weather and virus-related postponements.

— Mitch Garver hit his first home run of the season and the Minnesota Twins used their bullpen to string together a two-hitter in a 3-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians. The Twins took the four-game series from their primary division competitor. Max Kepler doubled and scored in each of his first two at-bats against Indians starter Aaron Civale. The defending American League Central champion Twins have outscored their opponents 28-8 over the first three innings this year. The Twins allowed only four runs over these four games, winning three of them to raise their record to 7-2.

— Kyle Wright and the Atlanta bullpen combined on a 10-hit shutout and the Braves won their fifth in a row, beating the Mets 4-0 Sunday and blanking a New York lineup that found out late that slugger Yoenis Céspedes (yoh-EHN’-ehs SEHS’-peh-dehs) had opted out of playing any more this season. The Mets released a statement from general manager Brodie Van Wagenen in the early innings that Céspedes wasn’t at the ballpark and the team hadn’t been able to contact him. After the game, Van Wagenen said: “He’s decided to opt out of the remainder of the season for COVID-related reasons.” The Braves sent New York to its fifth straight loss.

— White Sox prospect Nick Madrigal had the first four hits of his big league career to help Chicago beat the Kansas City Royals 9-2 and finish a three-game sweep. Two of Madrigal’s hits came during a seven-run seventh inning in which he scored the go-ahead run. Yasmani Grandal added three RBIs and Nicky Delmonico two in support of Dylan Cease, who went six innings to earn the win. Scott Barlow took the loss for Kansas City on a rough day for its entire bullpen.

— Antonio Senzatela pitched six innings of one-run ball, designated hitter Matt Kemp homered for a second straight game and the Colorado Rockies held off the San Diego Padres 9-6. The Rockies moved to 6-2. Their mark is tied for the team’s second-best start in franchise history. Senzatela was the latest to turn in an efficient performance. Colorado’s starters rank first in the majors with a 2.00 ERA. The right-hander allowed four hits, walked one and struck out six to help the Rockies take two of three from San Diego and win their third straight series. Kemp hit a two-run homer off Zach Davies in the fourth.

MLB-NEWS

AP Source: Marlins get 2nd straight day of no positive tests

UNDATED (AP) — For the second day in a row, the Miami Marlins had no positive tests among their players and staff still in Philadelphia, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because details of the testing have not been publicly released.

The Philadelphia Phillies have received results of Saturday’s COVID-19 testing, and there were no new positives. The team was set to work out at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday in preparation for the resumption of games Monday.

Meanwhile, the nightmarish first stop of the season for the Miami Marlins has finally ended. On Sunday the rest of the Marlins left Philadelphia, where they were stranded for a week after their season-opening series was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak that sidelined half of the team.

The infected Marlins players and staff left Philadelphia in sleeper buses Friday for Miami to quarantine there.

The remaining Marlins traveled to Baltimore, where they are scheduled to resume play Tuesday. A person familiar with the situation says that for the second day in a row, the Marlins had no new positive tests among players and staff.

In other MLB news:

— Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant was out of the lineup for a second straight game on Sunday, a day after reporting a stomach ailment. Bryant was tested for the coronavirus on Friday and Saturday, and the Cubs said both tests were negative. He is scheduled to be tested again on Monday. Manager David Ross said before Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh that “We’re going to take the right precautions to keep everyone safe.” The 28-year-old Bryant is off to a tough start, batting .120 (3 for 25) in his first six games.

— Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto was placed on the injured list before the opener of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Tigers in Detroit. The team gave no reason for the move but specified that Votto, a six-time All-Star, is not on the 10-day injured list. The 36-year-old Votto is batting .259 with two home runs and five RBIs in seven games this season. The move made room to activate right-handed pitcher Anthony Desclafani from the 10-day injured list. The new seven-inning doubleheader rule was announced Friday by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

— Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is set to make his season debut Sunday night when he faces the Diamondbacks at Arizona. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner was scratched shortly before he was scheduled to start July 23 on opening day because of back issues that have slowed him in recent years. The 32-year-old Kershaw was 16-5 with a 3.03 ERA last season.

— The Colorado Rockies may be without reliever Scott Oberg for the rest of the season after he developed blood clots in his right arm for a third time in his career. Manager Bud Black said Oberg felt some discomfort in his throwing hand during a throwing session yesterday. He was evaluated by vascular doctors, who discovered the clots. Oberg was already on the 10-day injured list with a strained back.

— Cleveland manager Terry Francona left the team before the game at Minnesota on Sunday, due to what the Indians said was a minor gastrointestinal condition not related to COVID-19. Francona conducted his regular pregame media briefing via video conference from Target Field. The club announced his absence about an hour later. The 61-year-old Francona returned to the team hotel, and first base coach Sandy Alomar took over managing duty for the four-game series finale against the Twins.

— Mike Trout is expected to return to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday after taking the weekend to be with his wife and newborn son. The three-time AL MVP is likely to play in Seattle at the start of a six-game road trip, Angels manager Joe Maddon said Sunday. Trout missed his fourth straight game Sunday after the birth of his first child, Beckham Aaron Trout, on Thursday. The Angels transferred him from the paternity list to the restricted list after the three-day time limit on the paternity list expired Sunday.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Caris LeVert’s 34 lead Nets past Wizards, 118-110

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 25 of his 34 points in the second half to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 118-110 and move closer to a playoff berth. Joe Harris scored a season-high 27 points and Jarrett Allen added 22 points and 15 rebounds for the Nets. They bounced back from a loss to Orlando in their first seeding game. The Nets are now seven games ahead of ninth-place Washington in the Eastern Conference standings. Thomas Bryant had a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds, and Troy Brown Jr. added 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Wizards.

NBA-NEWS_HEAT-BUTLER

Butler misses Heat practice, teammate hints he’s isolating

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler was not with the Miami Heat for practice Sunday, and one of his teammates suggested that he was quarantining away from the team.

The Heat said only that Butler, who scored 22 points in Miami’s restart-opening win over Denver on Saturday, had “an excused absence.” But Heat teammate Jae Crowder indicated that it wasn’t just a day off for Butler, saying “We want to talk to him as soon as he gets out of quarantine or whatever he’s in.” Crowder’s reference to “quarantine” suggests that there is a concern about the coronavirus. Everyone inside the NBA’s so-called bubble, players included, is tested daily for the coronavirus.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he didn’t know whether Butler would be available to play Monday when Miami faces the Toronto Raptors. The Heat play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

Also Sunday, the NBA sent a memo to team executives, coaches and health officers reiterating the importance of wearing face masks and coverings on the Disney campus, as well as adhering to social-distancing guidelines. The memo also stressed that eating or drinking while walking on campus is now prohibited. A copy of the memo was obtained by The Associated Press.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Hart has 34 saves in Flyers’ 4-1 win over Bruins

TORONTO (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 34 shots, and the Philadelphia Flyers opened the NHL expanded playoffs seeding round with a 4-1 win over the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins.

Hart is 11 days shy of his 22nd birthday in becoming the youngest goalie in Flyers history to win a playoff game.

Michael Raffl had a goal and assist, while Nate Thompson, Philippe Myers and Scott Laughton also scored for the Flyers.

Chris Wagner scored for the Bruins, who came out flat and were without starting goalie Tuukka Rask, who was deemed unfit to play. Jaroslav Halak stopped 25 shots starting in place of the Vezina Trophy finalist, who broke a finger on his left hand before the start of training camp.

Elsewhere in ice action:

— Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the first of Arizona’s three first-period goals, a healthy Phil Kessel had two assists and the Coyotes held on to beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 to open their Stanley Cup qualifier series. The Coyotes made the most of their first postseason appearance since 2012, scoring three goals in the opening period on their way to building a 4-1 lead. The Predators rallied behind two goals by Filip Forsberg, the second midway through the third period, to cut Arizona’s lead to 4-3.

NHL DISCIPLINE

Blackhawks’ Caggiula suspended for Game 2 vs. Oilers

UNDATED (AP) — Chicago forward Drake Caggiula was suspended by the NHL on Sunday for Game 2 of the Blackhawks’ qualifying round series against the Oilers for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton’s Tyler Ennis. The hit occurred in the second period of Chicago’s 6-4 Game 1 victory Saturday. Ennis returned after a brief absence and finished the game.

In a video announcing the suspension, the league’s department of player safety said head contact was avoidable on the play.

Caggiula skated 11:25 and won one of two faceoffs in Game 1 against his former team. He is eligible to return for Game 3 Wednesday.

NFL-NEWS

Browns place Landry on PUP list

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been placed on the active/physically unable to perform list following offseason hip surgery.

The team made the roster move Sunday while stressing that Landry remains on schedule to return this season. Landry hasn’t missed a game during six NFL seasons with Miami and Cleveland. He has said he expects to be back on the field sometime in August.

The 27-year-old had surgery in February. Landry played through a painful condition last season, when he finished with 83 receptions for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Landry has made at least 81 catches per season and he has twice recorded more than 100.

In other NFL news:

— The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed starting quarterback Gardner Minshew and four teammates, including two of his roommates, on the COVID-19 list. Running back Ryquell Armstead, tight end Charles Jones, receiver Michael Walker and safety Andrew Wingard also were placed on the list Sunday. The Jaguars also activated rookie defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, tight end Charles Jones and starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor from the COVID-19 list. The Jags also have signed fifth-year defensive end Adam Gotsis days after two linemen opted out of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Veterans Al Woods and Lerentee McCray decided not to play in 2020, creating a need for depth along Jacksonville’s defensive front.

—New York Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams has been designated with a non-football injury as the team made several moves to get to the 80-player limit. Williams was acquired from the Jets in October for two draft picks. He has 17 1/2 sacks in five seasons but finished with a career-low half- sack last year. The Giants also waived eight players and wide receiver Da’Mari Scott decided to opt out of the 2020 season.

— The Detroit Lions put wide receiver Geronimo Allison on the reserve/opt-out list. The Lions reached a deal with Allison in March after he caught 34 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns last season with Green Bay.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-PAC-12 OPT-OUT

Pac-12 football players urge opt-out amid COVID-19 concerns

UNDATED (AP) — A group of Pac-12 football players say they will not practice or play until their concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic and other racial and economic issues in college sports are addressed.

The players posted a statement Sunday on The Players’ Tribune website and social media with the hashtag #WeAreUnited and sent out a press release. The release listed the names of 12 Pac-12 players from nine schools, including Oregon star safety Jevon Holland, and provided a statement from each one.

It says hundreds of players throughout the Pac-12 are concerned about the risks of COVID-19 and that the conference and NCAA lack transparency, uniformity and adequate enforcement infrastructure.

The Pac-12 on Friday released a revised football schedule for the upcoming season, which because of the pandemic is not guaranteed to be played. The new schedule pushes the start of the season back three weeks to Sept. 26 and includes only 10 conference games. The Pac-12 also announced that 20 hours per week of mandatory team activities for football, including weight training, meetings and unpadded walk-through practices, would be permitted to begin Monday. Preseason practice for Pac-12 schools can begin Aug. 17.

F1-BRITISH GP

Hamilton wins British GP to close in on Schumacher’s record

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton held on to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday despite a puncture on the last lap to clinch an 87th career win and move within four of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record.

The championship leader’s record-extending seventh Silverstone win saw him finish six seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who unexpectedly moved up a place after Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas sustained a puncture with three laps left.

Charles Leclerc finished third for Ferrari. Sebastian Vettel, a four-time F1 champion, placed 10th and has now failed to get into the top five for his worst start to a season since 2008.MLB-RAYS-ORIOLES