Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

AP source: St. Louis-Milwaukee postponed after Cardinals positives

UNDATED (AP) — Friday’s game between St. Louis and Milwaukee has been postponed after multiple Cardinals employees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the postponement in Milwaukee had not been announced.

It’s the latest in a series of scheduling changes as Major League Baseball attempts to play a 60-game season amid a pandemic that is surging in parts of the United States.

Two other games scheduled for Friday involving the Marlins, Nationals, Blue Jays and Phillies had already been postponed because of an outbreak among Miami players and two positive tests on Philadelphia’s coaching staff.

The Blue Jays are looking for a place to spend the weekend after their three-game series in Philadelphia was called off. They’ve been shut out of playing in Toronto this year because of health concerns by the Canadian government. They held their first “home” series of the season in Washington this week, and might stay there and work out at Nationals Park. The Blue Jays eventually will play home games in Buffalo at the stadium of their Triple-A affiliate. But that park isn’t ready yet, forcing the Jays to stay on the road.

The Nationals’ weekend series in Miami was scrapped after several Marlins players tested positive, leaving the defending World Series champs with a four-day break.

Elsewhere on the Friday schedule:

— After finishing up four straight games against the Mets with the final two at Citi Field in Queens, the Boston Red Sox stay in New York City but head up to the Bronx for the opener of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees’ home opener marks the first meeting between the longtime rivals during this tenuous season shortened by the coronavirus. The teams are scheduled to play seven times in New York and only three at Fenway Park. Ryan Weber pitches for the Red Sox against left-hander Jordan Montgomery.

— Brian Goodwin is expected to replace Mike Trout in center field and in the No. 2 spot in the order when the Angels open a three-game home series against Houston. Trout was placed on the paternity list before Thursday’s game. The reigning AL Most Valuable Player and his wife, Jessica, are expecting their first child.

TENNIS-US OPEN-STILL ON TRACK

US Tennis Association says it’s still preparing for US Open

UNDATED (AP) — As coronavirus cases spike in other parts of the country a month before the U.S. Open is supposed to start in New York, the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday it “continues its plans” to hold its marquee event and another tournament beforehand.

The U.S. Open — usually the year’s last Grand Slam tournament, but the second of 2020 because of the pandemic — is scheduled to run Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.

The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center also will host the Western & Southern Open on Aug. 20-28; that tuneup was moved from Cincinnati as part of a doubleheader organized by the USTA.

Players will be allowed on-site on Aug. 16.

A statement released Friday by the USTA said: “We remain confident that our top priority, the health and safety of all involved in both tournaments, remains on track.”

What is unclear at this point is which players will participate. While Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka have said they will be at both events, current women’s No. 1 Ash Barty is staying away. Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) and Rafael Nadal have not made their plans known.