Gonsolin, Dodgers to take on Gallen, Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers (5-2, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (2-5, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

The Diamondbacks finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Arizona averaged 8.8 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 40 total triples last season.

The Dodgers finished 51-25 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).

Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Clayton Kershaw: (back).

