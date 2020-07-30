Zlatan Ibrahimovic compares himself to Benjamin Button after reaching new scoring milestone in Italy

Sports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has compared himself to Benjamin Button after becoming the first man to score 50 league goals for both Milan clubs.

The 38-year-old star made the comparison to the fictional character, who ages in reverse, after scoring a brace in AC Milan’s 4-1 win over Sampdoria on Wednesday.

“I’m like Benjamin Button, I’ve always been young, never old,” Ibrahimovic told Milan TV.

The veteran striker, who has played for the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona and LA Galaxy, returned to AC Milan at the end of last year and has since scored nine league goals during his second stint at the club.

The Swede had previously played for AC Milan between 2010 and 2012, initially on loan before moving to the club.

‘Just getting warmed up’

Before joining the Rossoneri, Ibrahimovic played three seasons for fierce rivals Inter Milan where he scored 57 goals.

“Hopefully, I can keep on going like this with the strength to score, because at the end of the game I get tired, right? Because they say I’m old but I’m just getting warmed up,” added Ibrahimovic after Wednesday’s victory.

“I’ve played in Italy for seven of eight years and, as a striker, I know you don’t get many chances to score. So when you do, you have to make the most of them and score.”

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring against Sampdoria with a trademark header in the opening four minutes before adding a second with a neat finish in the second half.

His double helped Milan continue its unbeaten streak since the league resumed after the lockdown and keeps the club sixth in the Serie A.