Virus scrambles baseball schedule

UNDATED (AP) — The Yankees will open a two-game series in Baltimore on Wednesday after their scheduled games this week in Philadelphia were postponed due to the Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak.

The Yankees had already begun driving their equipment back to New York when they got word Tuesday afternoon that Major League Baseball might instead send them to Baltimore. The Marlins’ season has been suspended through Sunday after the club registered at least 15 players with positive coronavirus tests. The Phillies, who hosted Miami on Sunday, have ramped up their testing and not found any positive players. Despite that, Philadelphia’s season is on pause until at least Friday, when the Phillies are set to host Toronto.

The Blue Jays play their first “home” game of the season Wednesday in Washington, after officially being the visitors in D.C. for games Monday and Tuesday. Toronto has been displaced because the Canadian government didn’t want players traveling in and out of the country, and the club’s temporary home at Triple-A Buffalo needs more work before it meets major league standards.

Nationals ace Max Scherzer is set to face Blue Jays right-hander Nate Pearson, making his major league debut. Pearson is considered one of the top pitching prospects in baseball.

In other MLB news:

— St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas (MY’-koh-las) will have season-ending surgery to repair a tendon in his strained right forearm. The 31-year-old missed spring training with the injury, but he ramped up his activity after the virus shutdown and pitched four innings for the Cardinals in an exhibition game last week. He was supposed to start tonight Minnesota. Right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon will take the mound against the Twins instead.

NFL-NEWS

AP Sources: Bosa gets $135 million extension with Chargers

UNDATED (AP) — Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has agreed to a contact extension that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

Two people familiar with the deal said the five-year extension is worth $135 million, which includes $78 million guaranteed at signing and $102 million overall. The deal eclipses the five-year, $125-million extension that Cleveland’s Myles Garrett signed two weeks ago. That contract included $100 million guaranteed for Garrett, a defensive end who was the top pick in 2017.

The Chargers confirmed Bosa has agreed to the extension but did not disclose financial terms.

In other NFL news:

— The Carolina Panthers have lost punter Michael Palardy for the season because of a knee injury. The team placed Palardy on the reserve/non-football injury list on Tuesday after he tore his left ACL earlier this offseason. Palardy had hoped to play through the injury, but the team decided he needed surgery. The injury explains why the Panthers signed undrafted rookie punter Joseph Charlton last week. The left-footed Palardy averaged 46 yards per punt last season. The Panthers also announced left tackle and former second-round draft pick Greg Little will start camp on the active/physically unable to perform list with a knee issue. Undrafted rookie offensive lineman Branden Bowen will begin camp on the active/reserve list with a non-football illness.