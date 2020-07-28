Sports

MLB: YANKEES-PHILLIES

Source says Yankees-Phillies game postponed again

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Yankees-Philadelphia Phillies game is being postponed for the second straight day. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision.

The Phillies were waiting for complete results from their COVID-19 tests following an outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played a weekend series in Philadelphia.

The Yankees are scheduled to host the Phillies on Wednesday and Thursday.

Major League Baseball has already postponed a second scheduled game between Miami and Baltimore after more than a dozen Marlins players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the club to lock down in Philadelphia.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said the soonest the Marlins could resume their schedule is Wednesday, when they are set to play in Baltimore.

MARLINS-VIRUS-FAUCI

Fauci: Outbreak could threaten season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says the Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, but he doesn’t believe games needs to stop now.

Fauci made his comments on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, and the team has been stranded in Philadelphia, raising questions about MLB’s attempts to conduct a season.

MLB-DODGERS-ASTROS

Dodgers may still hold grudge as they visit Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — José Altuve, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the visiting Dodgers for the first time since a Major League Baseball investigation determined the Astros illegally stole signs during their run to a championship in 2017, when they beat Los Angeles in the World Series.

During spring training, several Dodgers players had harsh things to say about the Astros.

All-Star right-hander Walker Buehler starts for Los Angeles against Framber Valdez in the opener of a two-game series.

MLB-WHITE SOX_RENTERIA

White Sox may be without manager for doubleheader

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Chicago White Sox could be without manager Rick Renteria for a doubleheader in Cleveland. The 58-year-old Renteria woke up Monday with “a slight cough and nasal congestion” and will be kept away from the team pending the results of medical tests. The club did not say if he was being tested for the coronavirus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOCCER-REAL MADRID

Real Madrid forward Mariano tests positive

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says forward Mariano has tested positive for the coronavirus. The announcement comes as the team returns to practice ahead of its Champions League match against Manchester City on Aug. 7.

Real Madrid lost at home 2-1 in the first leg of the round-of-16 series.

Madrid says Mariano is in “perfect health condition” and is following health protocols. He is confined at his home. The entire Madrid squad was tested for COVID-19 on Monday. The players had been on a break of almost 10 days after winning the Spanish league title.