MLB-SCHEDULE-DIAMONDBACKS-PADRES

Tatis Jr., Grisham power Padres to 6-2 win vs. Diamondbacks

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. raced around the bases on a three-run triple that highlighted a five-run rally and Trent Grisham hit his first home run for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 Monday to take three of four games in their opening series.

The Padres, who feel they’re built for success in this pandemic-shortened 60-game season, outscored the Diamondbacks 21-9 in the four games. San Diego hasn’t been to the playoffs since winning consecutive NL West titles in 2005-06. It hasn’t had a winning season since 2010.

The Padres scored five runs in the fourth inning before Luke Weaver recorded an out.

The highlight was Tatis hitting a ball to left-center that rolled to the wall, bringing in three runs to give San Diego a 6-2 lead. Tatis dove into third headfirst and his helmet went flying.

Tatis finished third in the NL Rookie of the Year voting last year despite being limited to 84 games due to injuries.

MARLINS-VIRUS

Two games postponed after COVID outbreak among Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Two major league games scheduled for Monday night have been postponed after more than a dozen Miami Marlins players and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus in an outbreak that stranded the team in Philadelphia.

The Marlins’ home opener against Baltimore was called off, as was the New York Yankees’ game at Philadelphia. The Yankees would have been in the same clubhouse the Marlins used last weekend.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity that nine Marlins players on the 30-man roster, two taxi squad players and two staff members tested positive.

In other MLB news:

—The series opener between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians has been postponed by rain. The teams will make up the game as part of a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 3:40 p.m. Before the game was postponed, the White Sox announced that manager Rick Renteria will be kept away from the team pending the results of medical tests.

— Two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber (KLOO’-bur) could be done for the season. He is headed to the injured list after just one inning in his debut as a Texas Rangers starter. Kluber has a tear in a small muscle in his right shoulder and is not expected to make another start this season — if he pitches at all.

— Utility player Josh Harrison has signed a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals less than a week after he was released by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Nationals added the 33-year-old Harrison to their 30-man active roster Monday. To make room, catcher Raudy Read was optioned to Washington’s alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

—The Colorado Rockies say left-handed pitcher Tim Collins has opted out of the 2020 season. Collins is the second player in the organization who has withdrawn. In late June, Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond announced he wouldn’t play this season, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL

NHL reports zero positives

UNDATED (AP) — The National Hockey League reported zero players tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

The league says it administered a total of 4,256 tests to more than 800 players from July 18-25. Two players tested positive during the first week of training camps July 13-17.

Players and staff from the 24 teams participating in the expanded Stanley Cup playoffs traveled to the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday. They’re now in a quarantined bubble and will be tested daily after every other day testing during camp.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL-GOODELL LETTER

Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league’s plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

As veterans begin reporting to training camps this week, Goodell noted Monday how COVID-19 has “turned the world upside down.”

He wrote that “COVID-19 will continue to present a major challenge to nearly every area of American life. Football is no exception,”

The league and the players’ union reached agreement on a plan last Friday, after all preseason games were canceled. Team facilities were shut down by Goodell in late March and only began reopening on a cautious basis this summer. Goodell stressed the need for adaptability on all levels, citing how a virtual draft was held in April. All 32 teams held remote offseason training sessions, too.

The NFL has opted not to create a bubble environment, something the NHL, NBA, WNBA and MLS have done. With Major League Baseball experiencing difficulties on its first weekend of play with a plan similar to the NFL’s, there is added anxiety about what Goodell’s league has planned.

In other NFL news:

— Minnesota Vikings vice president of sports medicine Eric Sugarman has tested positive for COVID-19. Sugarman is in charge of the organization’s virus prevention plan as the infection control officer. The team announced that Sugarman and his family tested positive over the weekend. The Vikings said they’ve tested all individuals who’d recently been in close contact with Sugarman.

—New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has signed its four 2020 draft picks to four-year contracts. The signings were announced as rookies reported for training camp on Monday. New Orleans’ most recent draft class is headlined by first-round pick Cesar Ruiz. The Saints also drafted Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun and Dayton tight end Adam Trautman in the third round. They took Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens in the seventh round.

— Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, say they’re donating $5 million toward a partnership with a Louisiana health care provider to build “numerous” health centers in economically struggling communities around the state. Brees said in his announcement on social media that the first center will be built later this year in eastern New Orleans in partnership with Ochsner Health.

— The Buffalo Bills have released receiver Ray-Ray McCloud and offensive lineman Garrett McGhin a day before players were set to report for the start of training camp. The moves on Monday trim Buffalo’s roster to 86, with teams required to have a maximum 80 players by Aug. 16.

—Washington has put quarterback Alex Smith on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp. Smith’s right leg has recovered 20 months after he broke the fibula and tibia in it during a game. But the 36-year-old veteran hasn’t been fully cleared for practices and full football activity.

IRVING-WNBA SALARIES

Irving commits $1.5 million for WNBA players skipping season

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is committing $1.5 million to supplement the income of WNBA players who choose not to play this season. That can be because of coronavirus concerns or social justice reasons.

The funds will come from the KAI Empowerment Initiative that Irving launched today. It will also provide players with a financial literacy program created by UBS.

The WNBA season began Saturday and will be played entirely at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. To be eligible for Irving’s program, WNBA players must give insight into their decisions and not be receiving salaries from any other entity.

In other virus-related sports developments:

— The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference has decided to cancel fall sports competition due to continuing health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor says there are simply too many factors that prohibit the conference from safely delivering a competitive atmosphere. A decision on whether fall sports competition would be feasible in the spring will be determined by the conference presidents at a later date.

— The NASCAR weekend in late August at Dover International Speedway will take place without fans. Delaware state officials denied the track’s request to host a limited number of fans Aug. 21-23 in the interest of public health and safety. The track is to host a NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series on Saturday and Sunday of that weekend.

— The U.S. Tennis Association has canceled two lower-tier tennis tournaments in Orlando, Florida, saying that the coronavirus pandemic makes it too dangerous to hold the events without a bubble setup. The USTA says ATP Challenger 150 tourneys that were supposed to start on Aug. 22 and Aug. 29 at its national campus are being scrapped.

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY

Ex-UCLA coach pleads guilty to accepting $200K in bribes

UNDATED (AP) — A former University of California, Los Angeles men’s soccer coach pleaded guilty Monday to accepting $200,000 in bribes to help two students get into the school as recruits.

Jorge Salcedo, 47, admitted to participating in the college admissions bribery scheme involving TV celebrities, other wealthy parents and elite universities across the country. Salcedo was paid $100,000 to help California couple Bruce and Davina Isackson get their daughter into UCLA as a bogus soccer recruit, prosecutors said. The Isacksons have also pleaded guilty and have been cooperating with authorities in the hope of getting a lighter sentence.