MARLINS-VIRUS

Two games postponed after COVID outbreak among Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Two major league games scheduled for Monday night have been postponed after more than a dozen Miami Marlins players and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus in an outbreak that stranded the team in Philadelphia.

The Marlins’ home opener against Baltimore was called off, as was the New York Yankees’ game at Philadelphia. The Yankees would have been in the same clubhouse the Marlins used last weekend.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity that nine Marlins players on the 30-man roster, two taxi squad players and two staff members tested positive.

MLB-RANGERS-KLUBER INJURY

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber could be done for the season. He is headed to the injured list after just one inning in his debut as a Texas Rangers starter.

Kluber has a tear in a small muscle in his right shoulder and is not expected to make another start this season — if he pitches at all. No surgery will be required, but Kluber will receive a platelet-rich injection. He will then be evaluated in about four weeks to determine if he can start throwing again.

General manager Jon Daniels says if Kluber is able to return by the end of the 60-game season, it would be more likely as a reliever.

MLB-NATIONALS-HARRISON

Nationals sign utility player Harrison

WASHINGTON (AP) — Utility player Josh Harrison has signed a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals less than a week after he was released by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Nationals added the 33-year-old Harrison to their 30-man active roster Monday.

To make room, catcher Raudy Read was optioned to Washington’s alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Harrison is a right-handed hitter and a two-time All-Star who has started games at second base, third base, shortstop and both corner outfield spots during his nine years in the majors. He played his first eight years with the Pirates and spent part of 2019 with the Tigers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL

NHL reports zero positives

UNDATED (AP) — The National Hockey League reported zero players tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

The league says it administered a total of 4,256 tests to more than 800 players from July 18-25. Two players tested positive during the first week of training camps July 13-17.

Players and staff from the 24 teams participating in the expanded Stanley Cup playoffs traveled to the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday. They’re now in a quarantined bubble and will be tested daily after every other day testing during camp.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL-VIKINGS

Vikings official in charge of COVID response tests positive

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings vice president of sports medicine Eric Sugarman has tested positive for COVID-19. Sugarman is in charge of the organization’s virus prevention plan as the infection control officer.

The team announced that Sugarman and his family tested positive over the weekend. Sugarman said they’re experiencing only mild symptoms.

The Vikings said they’ve tested all individuals who’d recently been in close contact with Sugarman. He had not had any recent contact with players. No other cases have been reported to date within the team facility.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL-BREES

Brees makes another big donation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, say they’re donating $5 million toward a partnership with a Louisiana health care provider to build “numerous” health centers in economically struggling communities around the state.

Brees said in his announcement on social media that the first center will be built later this year in eastern New Orleans in partnership with Ochsner Health.

This marks the second multimillion donation Brees has made to benefit Louisiana since the coronavirus pandemic spread to the United States. In March, he donated $5 million to assist food banks in the state as people began losing jobs because of businesses closures or staff reductions stemming from government restrictions aimed at curbing the virus’ spread.

Louisiana, with a population of nearly 4.7 million, has been hard hit by the virus. As of Sunday, state health department figures showed a total of 107,574 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,651 deaths.

IRVING-WNBA SALARIES

Irving commits $1.5 million for WNBA players skipping season

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is committing $1.5 million to supplement the income of WNBA players who choose not to play this season. That can be because of coronavirus concerns or social justice reasons.

The funds will come from the KAI Empowerment Initiative that Irving launched today. It will also provide players with a financial literacy program created by UBS.

The WNBA season began Saturday and will be played entirely at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. To be eligible for Irving’s program, WNBA players must give insight into their decisions and not be receiving salaries from any other entity.

In other virus-related sports developments:

— The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference has decided to cancel fall sports competition due to continuing health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor says there are simply too many factors that prohibit the conference from safely delivering a competitive atmosphere. A decision on whether fall sports competition would be feasible in the spring will be determined by the conference presidents at a later date.

— The NASCAR weekend in late August at Dover International Speedway will take place without fans. Delaware state officials denied the track’s request to host a limited number of fans Aug. 21-23 in the interest of public health and safety. The track is to host a NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series on Saturday and Sunday of that weekend.

— The U.S. Tennis Association has canceled two lower-tier tennis tournaments in Orlando, Florida, saying that the coronavirus pandemic makes it too dangerous to hold the events without a bubble setup. The USTA says ATP Challenger 150 tourneys that were supposed to start on Aug. 22 and Aug. 29 at its national campus are being scrapped.